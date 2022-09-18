ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

Related
fordhamsports.com

#17 Water Polo Finishes Perfect Weekend at Bison Invitational

Lewisburg, Pa. – (September 18, 2022) – It was an early start on Sunday, but the 17th-ranked Fordham Rams found a way to finish off a perfect 4-0 weekend of water polo action at the Bison Invitational. Starting with a 9:20 AM game, Fordham (8-3) outlast the Wagner...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Steven Zucca Named A-10 Cross Country Performer of the Week

Newport News, Va. – (September 20, 2022) – The Atlantic 10 Conference announced the league's cross country weekly awards on Tuesday afternoon. Among the honorees was Fordham junior Steven Zucca (University Heights, Ohio), who received Men's Performer of the Week. This marks the second straight Performer of the...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Women’s Soccer Rallies for Draw with George Washington

Bronx, N.Y. – (September 18, 2022) – Fordham's Natalie Velde scored in the game-tying goal in the 52nd minute, as the Rams rallied for a 2-2 draw with the George Washington Colonials in Atlantic 10 women's soccer action on Sunday at Jack Coffey Field. Fordham (2-6-1, 1-0-1 A10)...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Nathan Simes Named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week

Newport News, Va. – (September 19, 2022) – The Atlantic 10 Conference announced its men's soccer weekly awards on Monday with Fordham's Nathan Simes (Wellington, New Zealand) being named Rookie of the Week for the second straight week. Simes notched his team-leading fifth goal of the season on...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisburg, PA
Sports
City
Salem, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Lewisburg, PA
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
fordhamsports.com

Tim DeMorat and James Conway Named Patriot League Football Players of the Week

Bronx, N.Y. – For the third straight week, Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat was named GEICO Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week when the League office announced honors on Monday. Joining him in receiving weekly honors was sophomore linebacker James Conway who was named the GEICO Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week.
BRONX, NY
warblogle.com

Auburn Football Review: Penn State

The locker room was sullen but hopeful, Owen Pappoe is interviewed, Eku Leota is featured. Auburn grad (B.S. in C.S., 2004), loving husband, and fun dad that believes Auburn should and could go undefeated in every sport, every year. That's pretty much it.
AUBURN, AL
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State HC James Franklin Doesn’t Want More Big Ten-SEC Matchups

That’s what many Penn State fans felt like shouting from the rooftop Saturday. “No.” is what coach James Franklin would say in response. Penn State’s two-year mini-series with Auburn came to a close Saturday, and Franklin’s team finished it 2-0 with an emphatic 41-12 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was the first time a Big Ten team ever played in Jordan-Hare, and Auburn is now 0-1 lifetime against Big Ten teams in its house.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Polo#Fordham#Pair Of Wins#The Bison Invitational#Mt St Mary#Bison
Newswatch 16

Masks back at Bucknell University

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Masking has been a hot topic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and half years later, many places no longer require face coverings. But students at Bucknell University in Lewisburg are wearing them once again. "This is our senior year. Why would we want...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lawsuit regarding alleged brutal hazing at Bucknell fraternity dismissed

Lewisburg, Pa. – A lawsuit filed by a former Bucknell University student regarding an alleged brutal hazing incident was dismissed last week in federal court. U.S. Chief Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann filed the order to dismiss the case on Sept. 16. No details were provided as to why the parties requested the case be dismissed or under what terms. The lawsuit was filed by John Jean, who was...
LEWISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

Gates set to open on 167th fair

Bloomsburg, Pa. — In less than a week, the gates will open on the 167th Bloomsburg Fair and with 900 vendors, a jam-packed grandstand line-up, and free shows throughout the week, it promises to be worth the wait. In addition to the hundreds of longtime fair favorites, over 50 new vendors will be on the grounds, said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions. That includes Tucci's Tattoo Parlor, which will be the first tattoo stand at the fair in decades, officials noted. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
BUnow

Bloomsburg Fair Discounted Student Tickets

“SPECIAL BLOOMSBURG UNIVERSITY STUDENT DISCOUNT!”. An opportunity was emailed through the BU Students List this morning, students have access to discounted Bloomsburg Fair tickets. Use this discount any day! Scan QR code, purchase online, and show barcode of paid ticket at gate! The Bloomsburg University Fair Association will be soon hosting this huge event September 23rd until October 1st.
NewsRadio WILK

Drought emergency declared in Hazleton

The Hazleton City Authority has issued a drought emergency in the Hazleton and surrounding areas. They have placed a mandatory 25 % restriction on non-essential water use. Authority officials say the capacity at reservoirs and other sources has fallen to below 50 %. You should not wash your vehicle or water your lawn. Some water saving tips include only running your washing machine or dishwasher when they are full, don't let the water run while brushing your teeth or warming up the shower, and repair any leaks in your home.
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Chipotle on Golden Strip set to open this week

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Hungry for burritos? The new Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is set to open on Wednesday on the Golden Strip. A sign seen Saturday on the front door of the restaurant at 1955 E. Third Street stated the restaurant will open to customers at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 21. The restaurant is located at the former site of the King House Buffet, which had been abandoned for years...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy