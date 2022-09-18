Read full article on original website
fordhamsports.com
#17 Water Polo Finishes Perfect Weekend at Bison Invitational
Lewisburg, Pa. – (September 18, 2022) – It was an early start on Sunday, but the 17th-ranked Fordham Rams found a way to finish off a perfect 4-0 weekend of water polo action at the Bison Invitational. Starting with a 9:20 AM game, Fordham (8-3) outlast the Wagner...
fordhamsports.com
Steven Zucca Named A-10 Cross Country Performer of the Week
Newport News, Va. – (September 20, 2022) – The Atlantic 10 Conference announced the league's cross country weekly awards on Tuesday afternoon. Among the honorees was Fordham junior Steven Zucca (University Heights, Ohio), who received Men's Performer of the Week. This marks the second straight Performer of the...
fordhamsports.com
Women’s Soccer Rallies for Draw with George Washington
Bronx, N.Y. – (September 18, 2022) – Fordham's Natalie Velde scored in the game-tying goal in the 52nd minute, as the Rams rallied for a 2-2 draw with the George Washington Colonials in Atlantic 10 women's soccer action on Sunday at Jack Coffey Field. Fordham (2-6-1, 1-0-1 A10)...
fordhamsports.com
Nathan Simes Named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week
Newport News, Va. – (September 19, 2022) – The Atlantic 10 Conference announced its men's soccer weekly awards on Monday with Fordham's Nathan Simes (Wellington, New Zealand) being named Rookie of the Week for the second straight week. Simes notched his team-leading fifth goal of the season on...
fordhamsports.com
Tim DeMorat and James Conway Named Patriot League Football Players of the Week
Bronx, N.Y. – For the third straight week, Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat was named GEICO Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week when the League office announced honors on Monday. Joining him in receiving weekly honors was sophomore linebacker James Conway who was named the GEICO Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week.
Penn State Makes Big Jump in the Polls
The Lions climb eight spots in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after big win over Auburn.
warblogle.com
Auburn Football Review: Penn State
The locker room was sullen but hopeful, Owen Pappoe is interviewed, Eku Leota is featured. Auburn grad (B.S. in C.S., 2004), loving husband, and fun dad that believes Auburn should and could go undefeated in every sport, every year. That's pretty much it.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State HC James Franklin Doesn’t Want More Big Ten-SEC Matchups
That’s what many Penn State fans felt like shouting from the rooftop Saturday. “No.” is what coach James Franklin would say in response. Penn State’s two-year mini-series with Auburn came to a close Saturday, and Franklin’s team finished it 2-0 with an emphatic 41-12 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was the first time a Big Ten team ever played in Jordan-Hare, and Auburn is now 0-1 lifetime against Big Ten teams in its house.
Masks back at Bucknell University
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Masking has been a hot topic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and half years later, many places no longer require face coverings. But students at Bucknell University in Lewisburg are wearing them once again. "This is our senior year. Why would we want...
Family of Little League World Series player injured falling off bunk sues organizers, bed maker
The family of the Little League World Series player who fell off his bunk bed and was severely injured is now suing the league as well as the maker of the bunk beds. Easton Oliverson recently returned home from his several-week-long hospital stay, his parents announced on Facebook, WNEP reported.
Lawsuit regarding alleged brutal hazing at Bucknell fraternity dismissed
Lewisburg, Pa. – A lawsuit filed by a former Bucknell University student regarding an alleged brutal hazing incident was dismissed last week in federal court. U.S. Chief Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann filed the order to dismiss the case on Sept. 16. No details were provided as to why the parties requested the case be dismissed or under what terms. The lawsuit was filed by John Jean, who was...
upr.org
Family of injured Little League player suing League & bunk bed company
Little League Baseball Inc. and the company who made their bunk beds are reportedly being sued by the family of Easton Oliverson, the boy who fell off his bed and fractured his skull at the Little League World Series last month. 12-year-old Easton Oliverson arrived ahead of his team in...
Gates set to open on 167th fair
Bloomsburg, Pa. — In less than a week, the gates will open on the 167th Bloomsburg Fair and with 900 vendors, a jam-packed grandstand line-up, and free shows throughout the week, it promises to be worth the wait. In addition to the hundreds of longtime fair favorites, over 50 new vendors will be on the grounds, said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions. That includes Tucci's Tattoo Parlor, which will be the first tattoo stand at the fair in decades, officials noted. ...
BUnow
Bloomsburg Fair Discounted Student Tickets
“SPECIAL BLOOMSBURG UNIVERSITY STUDENT DISCOUNT!”. An opportunity was emailed through the BU Students List this morning, students have access to discounted Bloomsburg Fair tickets. Use this discount any day! Scan QR code, purchase online, and show barcode of paid ticket at gate! The Bloomsburg University Fair Association will be soon hosting this huge event September 23rd until October 1st.
Drought emergency declared in Hazleton
The Hazleton City Authority has issued a drought emergency in the Hazleton and surrounding areas. They have placed a mandatory 25 % restriction on non-essential water use. Authority officials say the capacity at reservoirs and other sources has fallen to below 50 %. You should not wash your vehicle or water your lawn. Some water saving tips include only running your washing machine or dishwasher when they are full, don't let the water run while brushing your teeth or warming up the shower, and repair any leaks in your home.
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
Two new businesses have opened on Williams Street in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Two businesses have recently opened on Williams Street in Williamsport, and they’re both owned, operated, and geared towards women. Waxed Waxed opened June 1 and offers a variety of waxing services, as well as eyebrow lamination and eyelash extensions. Owner Mindy Day said she opened Waxed because she saw that there was...
Misericordia University welcomes three trustees to board of directors
Misericordia University welcomes three trustees to board of directors

The Board of Trustees of Misericordia University (MU) approved three new members at its annual meeting. Joining the board are Mark Alles, Brennan O'Donnell, Ph.D., and David M. Payne, Jr. '85. "The Misericordia University Board of Trustees is pleased...
Digital Collegian
State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies
State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
Chipotle on Golden Strip set to open this week
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Hungry for burritos? The new Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is set to open on Wednesday on the Golden Strip. A sign seen Saturday on the front door of the restaurant at 1955 E. Third Street stated the restaurant will open to customers at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 21. The restaurant is located at the former site of the King House Buffet, which had been abandoned for years...
