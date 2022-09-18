President Joe Biden has told the UN General Assembly that Russian President Vladimir Putin is making “overt nuclear threats” against Europe. Mr Biden said the war in Ukraine was “chosen by one man, to be very blunt”. “President Putin has made overt nuclear threats against Europe, and a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of a non-proliferation regime. Now Russia is calling up more soldiers to join the fight, and the Kremlin is organizing a sham referendum,” he told the assembled world leaders. Russian proxy states in the Donbas and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine said early on Tuesday that...

