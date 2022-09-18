ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says Putin is making ‘overt nuclear threats’ against Europe

President Joe Biden has told the UN General Assembly that Russian President Vladimir Putin is making “overt nuclear threats” against Europe. Mr Biden said the war in Ukraine was “chosen by one man, to be very blunt”. “President Putin has made overt nuclear threats against Europe, and a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of a non-proliferation regime. Now Russia is calling up more soldiers to join the fight, and the Kremlin is organizing a sham referendum,” he told the assembled world leaders. Russian proxy states in the Donbas and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine said early on Tuesday that...
AFP

US Fed raises key interest rate as recession fears mount

The Federal Reserve raised the key US interest rate again Wednesday and said more hikes are coming as it battles soaring prices -- an aggressive stance that has raised fears of a recession. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has made it clear that officials will continue to act aggressively to cool the economy and avoid a repeat of the 1970s and early 1980s, the last time US inflation got out of control.
