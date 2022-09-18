(Grayslake, IL) One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Grayslake. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say the incident started Saturday morning when they were called to a Grayslake area emergency room about a 23-year-old deceased shooting victim. An investigation showed that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving along Washington Street near the College of Lake County, when someone in another vehicle opened fire…striking the man. The driver immediately rushed him to the ER, but rescue workers could not resuscitate him. No other information about the shooting has been released at this point…and authorities are still looking into the case.

GRAYSLAKE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO