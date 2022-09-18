Read full article on original website
Man found dead on Lake Michigan shoreline in Highland Park killed in 'violent confrontation': police
A man found dead on the Lake Michigan shoreline was killed in a "violent confrontation," police said.
Highland Park community seeks to help family of local business owner found dead near Fort Sheridan Beach
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The Highland Park community is seeking to help the family of a local business owner who was found dead near Fort Sheridan Beach early Saturday morning after authorities say he went to ask a group to quiet down, and a fight broke out between him and two young men.
Body found in Highland Park: Man's violent lakefront death brings focus to north suburban parties
A man's violent lakefront death has brought focus to suburban beach parties.
Highland Park body found along Lake Michigan shoreline ID'd
A man found dead on the Lake Michigan shoreline was killed in a "violent confrontation," police said.
Gun charge filed against suspect in Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve death
The verbal altercation turned violent and ended with injuries to all three, police said.
3-year-old boy 'very critical' after falling into Lake Michigan, CPD questioning person of interest
The Chicago Fire Department said the child is 3 years old and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in full cardiac arrest.
Police investigate man found dead in car on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a vehicle in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., police found a 56-year-old man inside a car in the 1500 block of South Millard Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives are investigating and found no visual...
Fire breaks out in historic home in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a three-story Victorian house just west of downtown Evanston. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the house at 1021 Greenwood St. Contractors told firefighters that flames were visible in a void space near the roof.
Chicago shooting: Man charged after 4 shot, 2 fatally in West Woodlawn, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — A man has been charged in a Sunday shooting that killed two people and wounded two others on the city’s South Side, Chicago police said. The victims were on a front porch in the West Woodlawn neighborhood’s 6100-block of South Evans Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when Khalil Gilmore exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
Chicago shooting: 3 injured after shot outside South Side funeral home
Police say the men were standing near the street when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting.
Witness says she saw boy's aunt standing idly by as 3-year-old floated in Lake Michigan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a story that struck a nerve with our viewers and web visitors, police sources say a 3-year-old boy was pushed into Lake Michigan and struggled for nearly 20 minutes before he was rescued.This happened Monday. The young boy remained in critical condition at Lurie Children's Hospital Tuesday night, and we have learned that charges could be coming for his aunt – who sources say is suspected of pushing him into the lake near Navy Pier.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Tuesday with a woman who was at Navy Pier and witnessed the horror. The woman, Ashton...
Shooting in Calumet Heights leaves man in critical condition
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon. At 3:37 p.m., the 30-year-old man was walking in the 1600 block of East 93rd Street, near Stony Island Avenue, when someone shot him. The victim was taken to the University of...
Man found dead in garbage can in Roseland
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. At 7 p.m., the man’s body was found in a garbage can in the 100 block of West 110th Place, police said. A death investigation is under way. Further details...
Weekend Deaths in Grayslake, Fort Sheridan Under Investigation
(Grayslake, IL) One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Grayslake. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say the incident started Saturday morning when they were called to a Grayslake area emergency room about a 23-year-old deceased shooting victim. An investigation showed that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving along Washington Street near the College of Lake County, when someone in another vehicle opened fire…striking the man. The driver immediately rushed him to the ER, but rescue workers could not resuscitate him. No other information about the shooting has been released at this point…and authorities are still looking into the case.
Surveillance video catches Homan Square car arsonists in the act
CHICAGO — Surveillance video captured two men lighting multiple cars early Saturday morning in Chicago’s Homan Square. Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of W. Polk, police said two men set fire to three cars before leaving the scene. No injuries were reported. No one is...
Chicago building that exploded has history of inspection failures, alleged code violations
CHICAGO (WLS) — An explosion ripped through an apartment building on Chicago’s West Side Tuesday morning, leaving at least eight people injured. When something like this happens, the I-Team starts an immediate check of inspection records, alleged code violations and citations, fines and whether repairs were ordered and carried out. The Austin apartment building located at 5601 W. West End Ave. had a history of failed inspections.
Chicago Fire’s Near West Side training site stymied
The Chicago Fire soccer club got shut out Tuesday at the City Council’s zoning committee, where most alderpersons rejected a proposal to let the team to build an $80 million training center on the Near West Side. But that’s unlikely to be the last word. Because several committee members...
Lake Forest police investigate body found near Lake Michigan shoreline, avoid area
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Highland Park Police found a dead man in Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve early Saturday. Around 5:10 a.m., police were called to the first block of Cliff Road in Highland Park for a report of an unconscious man on Lake Michigan's shoreline. Police later found a man...
3 shot, 1 of which was killed, in shooting South of Washington Park
CHICAGO — Three men were shot, with one being killed, South of Washington Park Sunday afternoon. Police said three men were on a front porch around 4:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when an unknown offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots at the three victims.
Police Investigate Two Sunday Shootings-2 Dead
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating two early Sunday morning shootings-on of which was fatal. The first happened shortly before 2:00 AM when police responded to Las Margaritas on 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Reports say officers in the area heard shots and then multiple 911 calls were received.
