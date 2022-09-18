ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Canyon News

Studio City Shooting Prompts Standoff With Police

STUDIO CITY—On September 15, at approximately 5 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the area of 10900 block of Bluffside Drive and Vineland. Officers taped off the area including the parking lot adjacent to Rite Aid Pharmacy and Ralph’s Grocery Store...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
nypressnews.com

Man found dead inside business in Carson, authorities say

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a business in Carson early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. It happened inside the business located in the 1700 block of E. Del Amo Boulevard. The sheriff’s department told Eyewitness News an employee found...
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

Police: Man held down by customers after pulling girl into grocery store bathroom in Whittier

A man faces charges of sexually assaulting a girl in a Whittier grocery store, and investigators believe he may have more victims.The attack took place Sunday at about 2 p.m. at Stater Bros. on Mulberry Drive. Witness accounts on social media say the man followed a girl to the store's public bathrooms, pulled her inside and locked the door.The girl screamed for help. Store employees rushed to open the door, while other customers at the store rushed in to pull her away and hold him down until Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived."There was two guys on top of him,...
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in officer involved shooting in Inglewood

LOS ANGELES – The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in an officer involved shooting in the city of Inglewood Sept. 16. The victim was identified as Alexis Pulido, 22. A source within Inglewood Police Department reached out to 2UrbanGirls and...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Key News Network

Stolen Vehicle Suspect Shoots at Police During Pursuit

West Carson, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Harbor Division officers were in pursuit Monday night of a possible stolen vehicle when the suspect drove off the 110 Freeway northbound and fired shots at officers. The pursuit started at approximately 10:07 p.m. Sept. 19, and terminated when the...
2urbangirls.com

Four suspects arrested in DTLA gang-related shooting

LOS ANGELES – A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire

An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in Bell Gardens

BELL GARDENS, Calif. – A 28-year-old man who was found shot to death in Bell Gardens was identified Monday. Bell Gardens police officers dispatched about 1:10 a.m. Sunday to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street in response to reports of gunshots in the area found Jimmy Ayala of Los Angeles suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
BELL GARDENS, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Video of July 30 Deadly Police Shooting is Released

PASADENA – Stunning video was recently released in the investigation into a deadly police shooting of a carjacking suspect. Adam Youines, a 35-year-old transient from the Montebello area was shot and killed by Pasadena Police as he inched the stolen minivan at officers. Youines allegedly took a white 2002...
PASADENA, CA

