wfft.com
Jack James named MSFA Special Teams Player of the Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The University of Saint Francis athletic department is excited to announce that senior kicker Jack James from No. 16 USF football has been named the MSFA Special Teams Player of the Week. James' efforts on Saturday night were perfect as he went 6-for-6 in extra...
wfft.com
Girls High School Soccer: Dwenger claims SAC title with OT win over Snider
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Bishop Dwenger girls soccer team clinched the SAC crown with a 2-0 victory in overtime over Snider on Tuesday night. Megan Guzhnay netted a goal in the 90th minute to give the Saints the lead. Minutes later, Lily Haraburda tacked on the final tally of the night.
wfft.com
High School Volleyball: Wabash edges Whitko in TRC showdown
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Wabash volleyball team edged Whitko 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 16-25, 17-15) in a big Three Rivers Conference showdown on Tuesday night. Faryn Morris had 24 kills, while Bryleigh Boggs added 15 as the Apaches improve to 16-3 overall and 4-0 in TRC play, while the Wildcats fall to 18-4 overall and 4-2 in TRC play.
wfft.com
PFW falls to Milwaukee in Horizon League opener
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Despite a season-high 18 kills from Iris Riegel, the Purdue Fort Wayne women's volleyball team dropped its Horizon League opener with Milwaukee 29-27, 25-13, 25-20 on Tuesday (Sept. 20). Riegel played the best volleyball of her young career, hitting .500 on 28 attempts for 18...
wfft.com
Alex Price leads Trine to 55-21 win over Franklin
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) – Senior Alex Price led an offensive explosion as Trine University football defeated their hosts from Franklin College by the score of 55-21. Price accounted for four of the team's seven touchdowns. Despite the lopsided final score, the beginning of the game looked to be going...
wfft.com
Dwenger grad Hudson earns third Big Ten Freshman of the Week accolade
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFFT) -- For the third time in four weeks, Bishop Dwenger grad Eva Hudson was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week following Purdue's 2-0 weekend at the Stacey Clark Classic. Hudson, the Stacey Clark Classic MVP, led the league in Week 4 with 6.20 points per...
wfft.com
Boys High School Soccer: Blackhawk blanks Lakewood Park
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Blackhawk's Noah Wike netted a hat trick to lead Blackhawk past Lakewood Park 5-0 on Tuesday night. The Braves improve to 9-3-1 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 3-7-1. Area Scores:. Angola 7, Lakeland 0. Blackhawk 5, Lakewood Park 0. Concordia Lutheran 1*, South...
wfft.com
Girls High School Soccer: Homestead, Leo pick up shutout wins
The Homestead and Leo girls soccer teams picked up shutout victories on Monday night. Girls High School Soccer: Homestead, Leo pick up shutout wins. The Homestead and Leo girls soccer teams picked up shutout victories on Monday night.
Sports Business Journal
2022 Minor League Markets: A view from the top 10
■ TEAMS (FIRST SEASON): ECHL Fort Wayne Komets (1952); Class A Fort Wayne TinCaps (1993); NBA G League Fort Wayne Mad Ants (2007) ■ VENUES (YEAR OPENED): Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (1952); Parkview Field (2009) Fort Wayne was the No. 1 market in 2007 and has finished in the...
WANE-TV
Golf tournament raises over $31k for YMCA camp
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than $31,000 was raised in a golf tournament benefiting the YMCA’s Camp Potawotami. Proceeds from the 31st annual tournament fund the construction of a new high ropes course, the YMCA said in a release. The new course is said to be more accessible and allow more campers to climb at one time.
WANE-TV
‘Man killer’: Remembering Fort Wayne’s forgotten speedway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Racing is in the blood of many Hoosiers. The Indy 500 has helped fuel a love for the sport unseen in many other places, but its history in the state derives much further north than the hallowed bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The...
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
wfft.com
Walk to End Alzheimer's event to take place at Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Alzheimer’s Association invites people to participate in the 2022 Walk to end Alzheimer's, which will take place on October 8 at Parkview Field. Pre-walk activities begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Promise Garden Ceremony, which gives participants a way to represent their...
aroundfortwayne.com
NWS: Warm with scattered thunderstorms ahead
Expect unseasonably warm weather today and tomorrow with highs in the 80s and heat indices into the 90s. Today’s National Weather Service weather story for Fort Wayne, Indiana:. Warm with scattered thunderstorms ahead. Fort Wayne, Indiana (September 20, 2022) – Very warm weather for this time of year is...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cooler weather as Fall arrives
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A strong cold front will approach the area during the day on Wednesday. Ahead of that front warm and somewhat humid air will be in place for the final day of summer. Temperature should warm well into the 80s and there could be showers and even a thundershower. The cooler air arrives tomorrow night and will be with us right through the weekend. Some of the chilliest nights are ahead with temperatures falling into the 40s. Daytime highs will move from the 60s into the low 70s by the weekend.
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
WANE-TV
Parkview gets national recognition for nursing quality
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health has once again been nationally recognized for professional nursing practice, the regional health system said Tuesday in a release. For a second time, nine Parkview hospitals earned the status through the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program. The accreditation sets apart healthcare organizations that meet high standards for nursing excellence.
wfft.com
Middlebury man injured in tree stand accident
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call about a person with serious around 3:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of West State Road 120. Investigators say that 36-year-old Lyndon J. Slabach, of Middlebury, was injured...
FWPD Pipe and Drum Brigade to play at fallen Richmond officer’s funeral
This is the second time in a matter of months the pipe and drum brigade will play at an Indiana police officer's funeral.
Silver Alert canceled for northern Indiana girl
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from the Fort Wayne area.
