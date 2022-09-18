FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A strong cold front will approach the area during the day on Wednesday. Ahead of that front warm and somewhat humid air will be in place for the final day of summer. Temperature should warm well into the 80s and there could be showers and even a thundershower. The cooler air arrives tomorrow night and will be with us right through the weekend. Some of the chilliest nights are ahead with temperatures falling into the 40s. Daytime highs will move from the 60s into the low 70s by the weekend.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO