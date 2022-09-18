LITHONIA, Ga. — Police are searching for answers in the death of a 13-year-old boy in Lithonia. Family members said it was Jamiren Crosby's body found Monday afternoon, outside an apartment complex, just minutes from his home in Lithonia. Jamiren's mom Chanell Crosby said she's working closely with police to find the people who were with her son just before his death.

LITHONIA, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO