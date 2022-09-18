Read full article on original website
osinachi
3d ago
this was all the money game anyway there's no way in all of this child's 9 Years of Living that no one showed up for his birthday it was all ploy order for the family to gain sympathy in order to generate revenue for their pockets now that they've seen it this works every year it'll be the same old ritual people sending cards and money for this supposedly autistic child no that money is going in the mom and the auntie's pocket that child won't see one iota of that money ask them to show you a bank account that they open up for this little autistic child with all that money that was given to him during his birthday bash
Mom cherishes memories after death of 13-year-old son
LITHONIA, Ga. — Police are searching for answers in the death of a 13-year-old boy in Lithonia. Family members said it was Jamiren Crosby's body found Monday afternoon, outside an apartment complex, just minutes from his home in Lithonia. Jamiren's mom Chanell Crosby said she's working closely with police to find the people who were with her son just before his death.
pethelpful.com
Story of Dogs Stolen From Atlanta Rescue Shelter Is So Heartbreaking We Can't Even
Sometimes, cold-hearted people remind us why we prefer animals, and whoever is behind this break-in is no exception. The unidentified person broke into Georgia-based rescue @pawsatlanta and made away with three of the shelter's beloved rescue dogs. Needless to say, the shelter staff was heartbroken. The rescue's local and online...
CBS 46
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
College student spots strange man lurking outside her home on doorbell camera
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is warning about her experience after police arrested a Peeping Tom suspect for watching her and a friend through a window. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville, where the victim, who asked not to be identified, said the whole thing made her feel disgusted.
BET
Twitter Reacts To Racist Patron Asking Black Woman At Georgia Bar, 'What You Doing In A White Place Like This?'
Twitter reacted to a Black women’s bigoted and poor treatment at a podunk Georgia bar and restaurant. A viral video on September 18 showed the woman’s interaction with redneck patrons and a server at Hiram Bar and Grill after they began to harass her because she wanted to play pool.
CBS 46
Georgia bookstores celebrate ‘Banned Book Week’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is a hot-button issue, censoring certain books sometimes even classics. This is Banned Book Week, the 40th annual celebration of the freedom to read, promoted by the American Library Association. Books are powerful tools. ”There is so much knowledge that can be found in books,”...
Family says they’ve spent 3 years trying to get home builder to replace defective doors
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — For more than three years, a Johns Creek family says they have been trying with no luck to get the builder to replace defective doors in their new construction home. After getting nowhere, they reached out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray for help.
Family identifies child found dead in DeKalb wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
CBS 46
Mixed-use community Avalon to hold Oktoberfest Oct. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The mixed-use community Avalon in Alpharetta will host its first Oktoberfest celebration Oct. 1. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. The community’s main street will be turned into a beer hall, featuring outdoor games and pop-up stations from some of the community’s restaurants.
CBS 46
Lithonia neighbors on edge after a young boy’s body was found in nearby woods
LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County community is on edge after a horrifying discovery. A child’s body was found in a wooded area behind their homes. Their quiet neighborhood, nestled up against Lithonia Park, was disrupted by a massive police investigation Monday afternoon. “There was a crime scene...
CBS 46
Decatur Beer Festival becomes nonprofit SUDS
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Decatur Beer Fest returns for the first time in two years Oct. 15, and it’s sporting a new name! The festival is now known as SUDS; festival organizers have created a nonprofit of the same name. The acronym stands for “Simply Us Doing Our Share.”
CBS 46
Low attendance recorded at Brookwood High day after threat found in bathroom
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Worried parents at Brookwood High School pulled their kids out of class, and even more, students skipped school altogether on Tuesday following a threat that hinted at a possible school shooting. The parking lots outside the high school in Snellville were noticeably empty Tuesday afternoon. Madison...
CBS 46
Man pretending to deliver food steals package instead in Henry County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Henry County Police Department is looking for a man they say stole a package from a home while pretending to deliver food. The incident took place on Sept. 16. The man, who is wearing a baseball cap and jacket and holding a bag, was captured on video by a surveillance camera.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Runaway Douglas County 16-year-old girl missing for days
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies need your help finding a runaway 16-year-old girl who has been missing for multiple days. Officials say 16-year-old Adela Briana Espinoza was last seen around 10:23 p.m. Friday at her home off of Veterans Memorial Highway in Lithia Springs, Georgia. Investigators believe Espinoza...
nypressnews.com
Casting extras and stand-ins in Atlanta
Casting coming up next week with Extra Casting Atlanta. Starting 9/26 for several days they will be looking for the following stand-ins:. A Caucasian or possibly Hispanic male – dark hair – 6’2 – average build. A Caucasian male – grey hair – 5’10 – slim/average...
Man found in 'pool of blood' after Roswell park attack off ventilator, speaking: Family
ROSWELL, Ga. — A new father who was attacked last week at a park in Roswell and left in a pool of his own blood is recovering, his dad told 11Alive's Hope Ford. According to Dean Donald, his 40-year-old son Matthew Donald - himself the new father of a 7-month-old child - is now off a ventilator and speaking.
Missing 24-year-old woman was murdered; her body disposed of, police say
ATLANTA — Police have arrested one person they believe to be responsible for the disappearance and death of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Channel 2 Action News brought you a live update on the case from police on Channel 2 Action News at 3 p.m. Tuesday, in which they announced that they think that Lenoir was killed and her body disposed of.
2nd dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
The shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the third dog, a toy Yorkshire Terrier named Princeton.
fox5atlanta.com
Carroll County family offers $5000 to help find missing teen
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Lanterns floated into the night sky over Carroll County Sunday night as the search for 17-year-old Kaylee Jones is now in its third month. Daniel Jones, her father, says the reward for information on the whereabouts of his daughter is $5000. "My daughter means everything. Our...
Atlanta rapper Gunna holds community events while in jail awaiting trial on RICO charges
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Atlanta rapper ‘Gunna’ held a community event with free merchandise and food on Saturday in College Park. Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was not there because he is currently in jail as part of a major gang indictment. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
