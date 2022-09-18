ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

osinachi
3d ago

this was all the money game anyway there's no way in all of this child's 9 Years of Living that no one showed up for his birthday it was all ploy order for the family to gain sympathy in order to generate revenue for their pockets now that they've seen it this works every year it'll be the same old ritual people sending cards and money for this supposedly autistic child no that money is going in the mom and the auntie's pocket that child won't see one iota of that money ask them to show you a bank account that they open up for this little autistic child with all that money that was given to him during his birthday bash

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Mom cherishes memories after death of 13-year-old son

LITHONIA, Ga. — Police are searching for answers in the death of a 13-year-old boy in Lithonia. Family members said it was Jamiren Crosby's body found Monday afternoon, outside an apartment complex, just minutes from his home in Lithonia. Jamiren's mom Chanell Crosby said she's working closely with police to find the people who were with her son just before his death.
LITHONIA, GA
CBS 46

Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Georgia bookstores celebrate ‘Banned Book Week’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is a hot-button issue, censoring certain books sometimes even classics. This is Banned Book Week, the 40th annual celebration of the freedom to read, promoted by the American Library Association. Books are powerful tools. ”There is so much knowledge that can be found in books,”...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cards#Autistic#Cbs46#Local Church Forsyth
CBS 46

Mixed-use community Avalon to hold Oktoberfest Oct. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The mixed-use community Avalon in Alpharetta will host its first Oktoberfest celebration Oct. 1. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. The community’s main street will be turned into a beer hall, featuring outdoor games and pop-up stations from some of the community’s restaurants.
ALPHARETTA, GA
CBS 46

Decatur Beer Festival becomes nonprofit SUDS

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Decatur Beer Fest returns for the first time in two years Oct. 15, and it’s sporting a new name! The festival is now known as SUDS; festival organizers have created a nonprofit of the same name. The acronym stands for “Simply Us Doing Our Share.”
DECATUR, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Runaway Douglas County 16-year-old girl missing for days

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies need your help finding a runaway 16-year-old girl who has been missing for multiple days. Officials say 16-year-old Adela Briana Espinoza was last seen around 10:23 p.m. Friday at her home off of Veterans Memorial Highway in Lithia Springs, Georgia. Investigators believe Espinoza...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
nypressnews.com

Casting extras and stand-ins in Atlanta

Casting coming up next week with Extra Casting Atlanta. Starting 9/26 for several days they will be looking for the following stand-ins:. A Caucasian or possibly Hispanic male – dark hair – 6’2 – average build. A Caucasian male – grey hair – 5’10 – slim/average...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Carroll County family offers $5000 to help find missing teen

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Lanterns floated into the night sky over Carroll County Sunday night as the search for 17-year-old Kaylee Jones is now in its third month. Daniel Jones, her father, says the reward for information on the whereabouts of his daughter is $5000. "My daughter means everything. Our...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy