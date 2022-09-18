Read full article on original website
uwdawgpound.com
Mailbag: That Just Happened Edition
Any thoughts on the two failed 1st and goal, 4 down failures? Right or wrong to try on 4th down after 3 straight whiffs? Bad play calls? Poor execution? Does it factor into future decisions, or is that being too reactionary to a small sample size?- Mountain Man. Quite a...
uwdawgpound.com
Grading the Game: Michigan State
Pass Offense - A Michael Penix could do no wrong Saturday night. His 397 yard performance is a top-10 single game in UW history, not to mention tossing four touchdowns while not getting sacked or turning it over. He executed and commanded the offense masterfully, seeing the field clearly, finding nine different receivers on the night. Two throws in particular stood out: his 3rd-down laser to Wayne Taulapapa at the pylon was an aggressive, accurate strike to extend the lead to three scores. Second, his pass to Ja’Lynn Polk in the end zone just before halftime. He pump faked to freeze the defense, rolled left and found Polk running towards the sideline. It was a beautiful piece of red zone improvisation.
uwdawgpound.com
Three Things We Learned: Michigan State
After three games I think we can pretty decisively say that Washington’s offensive game planning has been masterful. After carving up Michigan State in the first half the Huskies have now scored on 14 of 16 drives in the first half of their games. That includes exactly 4 TDs in each of the games.
uwdawgpound.com
Washington Enters Rankings in AP Poll, Coaches Poll
After a victory over a ranked Michigan State team at home and a 3-0 start the Huskies certainly feel they deserve to be ranked. That feeling was validated this morning as Washington made its debut this season in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll. This is the first time the Huskies have been ranked since the preseason in 2021.
uwdawgpound.com
Call For Questions: That Just Happened Edition
3-0 Washington used a dominant first half to blow away Michigan State despite a late Spartan comeback attempt. Now they start off Pac-12 play hosting Stanford. Do you have questions? Ask away!
uiargonaut.com
5 Fun Fall Hikes Near Moscow
September and October are great months to hike in the Palouse as the summer’s heat begins to dissipate and seasons slowly change. Moscow isn’t far from many beautiful sights or scenic backdrops, and there’s quite a few right in our own backyard. . Wildfire smoke may be...
Pullman contractor fined for illegally filling well with debris
PULLMAN, Wash. – A Pullman contractor is facing penalties for illegally altering and filling a homeowner’s well with debris from a razed house. The Washington Department of Ecology fined KACI Construction and its owner, Kirby Dailey, $10,000 for improperly decommissioning the well and doing so without a license.
KXLY
Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman
COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms
COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
Water main break in Pullman causes people to boil water for drinking
PULLMAN, Wash. — A water main break in Pullman caused people to boil their water for drinking Saturday afternoon. Crews from the City of Pullman went to a water main break near Grand Avenue and Center Street working to shut the water off and repair the water system. Crews were asking people in the area to avoid Grand Avenue between...
29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man
LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
