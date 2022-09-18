Read full article on original website
USC vs. Oregon State: Lincoln Riley wary of challenging Beavers offense on the road
No. 7 USC is off to a great start and has lived up to expectations so far under coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans are about to get their biggest test of the season so far Saturday at Oregon State in what has the potential to be a trickier matchup than many might expect. The Beavers quietly went 7-6 last season and are off to a 3-0 start with wins over Boise State and Fresno State as they push for a spot in the top 25.
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
DuckTerritory's Wednesday practice report for week four
EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday morning brought another wet practice, as the Ducks spent the session working in the rain. Walking into practice, Brandon Dorlus exclaimed, “Welcome to Oregon!” to those passing by him. This is far from the first time the junior defensive end has practiced in the Eugene rain.
Whatever happened to Saturday night? Yes, Utah scheduled for another matinee
It was announced the Utes will play their next home game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, against the Oregon State Beavers, Oct. 1, at noon
Know the Foe: Washington State insider Jamey Vinnick answers five questions
Each week we'll try our best to educate Oregon's fanbase with a three-part series called Know the Foe. These stories aim to provide the reader with necessary information about the opponent each week. Monday kicks off with a review of five players to know, Tuesday with a recap of top...
USC Football Game 4: Quick Look at the Oregon State Beavers
Record: 3-0 (0-0) Last Game: 62-28 win over Montana State. Last Meeting: 45-27 Oregon State (2021, L.A.) - Oregon State is coming off a big 2021 campaign with a 7-6 mark, the first winning record for the program since 2013. That season included a historic 45-27 beat down of the Trojans, Oregon State's first win in the Coliseum since 1960. Oregon State ran wild in that win with 322 rushing yards. Prior to last season's loss, USC's latest lost to Oregon State came on the road in a 36-7 loss, part of a three-game losing skid in Corvallis. The 3-0 start for the Beavers is the program's best start since 2014.
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is saying about Saturday’s matchup with No. 19 BYU
BYU football: Wyoming coach Craig Bohl talked about BYU’s loss to Oregon, Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall and the expected atmosphere in Provo on Saturday when he addressed the media Monday in Laramine
Arizona State coaching candidates: Kenny Dillingham deserves 'a really strong look,' analyst explains
Arizona State's coaching search, following Herm Edwards' ouster, has begun and Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is a potential candidate who has surfaced on several early hot lists. 247Sports national analyst Blake Brockermeyer tossed his hat in the Dillingham ring this week and said he would "take a really strong look" at the Ducks' play caller because he is a guy with "youth and juice" and is innovative offensively.
Jonathan Smith Previews Game Four vs No. 7 USC
The last time a top-ten ranked USC football team made the trip north to Corvallis for a date against upset-minded Oregon State, a true freshman running back by the name of Jacquizz Rodgers ran all over the top-ranked Trojans and crushed their national title hopes. Two years before that, in 2006, USC dropped a heartbreaker to the Beavers as the third-best team in the land.
Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident
TC Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal that he left the BYU Cougars-Oregon Ducks football game early because of the chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Kickoff time announced for Stanford vs. No. 15 Oregon on October 1st
With Washington State (3-0) approaching on the schedule, the No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) kickoff time against Stanford (1-1) was announced on Monday morning. The Ducks and Cardinals will match up late at Autzen Stadium at 8 PM PST on FS1 as Pac-12 After Dark returns to Eugene. Oregon this...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Houston Heimuli Shares Uplifting Message In Aftermath Of Oregon Chants
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Unveils New White Uniforms
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball unveiled new white uniforms for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Cougars announced the new uniform identity on Tuesday night. Instead of Brigham Young on the uniform, it reads “BYU” on the front in white lettering. The numbers on the jersey are in royal blue.
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot
SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
What Oregon’s governor said about the chant at the BYU-Oregon football game
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighed in on the incident at the BYU-Oregon football game in which a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was yelled.
BYU fans, students react to offensive chant from group of Oregon fans
A BYU fan heard a profanity-laced chant coming from several members of the Oregon student section next to where she was sitting, and she started recording — a video that has since gone viral.
BYU responds to University of Oregon’s apology over chant incident at football game
Brigham Young University’s official Twitter account responded to the University of Oregon’s apology over the chant incident that occurred at Autzen Stadium in Eugene during the football game between the BYU Cougars and Oregon Ducks
'It felt like home' for Utah four-star RB commit Michael Mitchell
Middleburg (FL) four-star running back and Utah commit Michael Mitchell committed to the the Utes back in June. Thanks in large part to the relationship he.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
