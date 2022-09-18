ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

USC vs. Oregon State: Lincoln Riley wary of challenging Beavers offense on the road

No. 7 USC is off to a great start and has lived up to expectations so far under coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans are about to get their biggest test of the season so far Saturday at Oregon State in what has the potential to be a trickier matchup than many might expect. The Beavers quietly went 7-6 last season and are off to a 3-0 start with wins over Boise State and Fresno State as they push for a spot in the top 25.
DuckTerritory's Wednesday practice report for week four

EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday morning brought another wet practice, as the Ducks spent the session working in the rain. Walking into practice, Brandon Dorlus exclaimed, “Welcome to Oregon!” to those passing by him. This is far from the first time the junior defensive end has practiced in the Eugene rain.
247Sports

USC Football Game 4: Quick Look at the Oregon State Beavers

Record: 3-0 (0-0) Last Game: 62-28 win over Montana State. Last Meeting: 45-27 Oregon State (2021, L.A.) - Oregon State is coming off a big 2021 campaign with a 7-6 mark, the first winning record for the program since 2013. That season included a historic 45-27 beat down of the Trojans, Oregon State's first win in the Coliseum since 1960. Oregon State ran wild in that win with 322 rushing yards. Prior to last season's loss, USC's latest lost to Oregon State came on the road in a 36-7 loss, part of a three-game losing skid in Corvallis. The 3-0 start for the Beavers is the program's best start since 2014.
247Sports

Arizona State coaching candidates: Kenny Dillingham deserves 'a really strong look,' analyst explains

Arizona State's coaching search, following Herm Edwards' ouster, has begun and Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is a potential candidate who has surfaced on several early hot lists. 247Sports national analyst Blake Brockermeyer tossed his hat in the Dillingham ring this week and said he would "take a really strong look" at the Ducks' play caller because he is a guy with "youth and juice" and is innovative offensively.
247Sports

CORVALLIS, OR
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Unveils New White Uniforms

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball unveiled new white uniforms for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Cougars announced the new uniform identity on Tuesday night. Instead of Brigham Young on the uniform, it reads “BYU” on the front in white lettering. The numbers on the jersey are in royal blue.
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot

SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
The Oregonian

OREGON STATE
