David’s Evening Forecast - Storms moving east, quiet overnight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE 10:25PM - The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been cancelled for the Omaha metro. Storms continue across parts of southwest Iowa, and will likely linger through Midnight. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 10:45pm for eastern Montgomery County with large hail the main risk. Storm intensity should begin to calm down over the next hour. Skies will clear out overnight with quiet conditions for most after Midnight.
Proposed 'premier' RV park along Platte River dead in the water
OMAHA — The controversial RV park that was proposed along the Platte River near Valley has been dropped. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, had proposed developing what he described as Nebraska's "premier RV park." The plan would have put about 250 RVs on land that abuts about three-quarters of a mile of riverfront immediately downstream of the Sokol Camp residential area.
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Record heat ahead of Fall’s arrival
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot Monday, we’re aiming for another toasty day. The heat peaks Tuesday ahead of our next cold front with a jump to 96, record warmth is possible. With a little mugginess in the air it’ll feel even hotter... The heat index will reach...
Page County board re-visits wind project decommission, road use agreement strategies
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope to clear the air on recent designations regarding agreements for an upcoming wind project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the decommissioning and road use agreements the county is formulating for its portion of Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills" wind project south of Shenandoah with Page County Horizons. County resident Jane Stimson questioned why the board flipped so quickly from two meetings ago when it was discussed to have Supervisor Jacob Holmes possibly work on the road use agreement. However, Supervisor Alan Armstrong cleared the air by saying the one-on-one discussions with legal counsel were abandoned. Instead, they will have a point of contact for the two agreements with information shared with all supervisors.
Plans in the works for expanded Mills County annex building
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are looking at possibly re-designing the county's annex building. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors received a presentation and color design from KPE Architecture, who the county is working with on an expansion for the building located at 403 Railroad Avenue on the southern side of Glenwood. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the development primarily involves a significant expansion of the meeting room, which would also serve as a vaccination area for Mills County Public Health.
Several road closures announced in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several roads in Omaha will be closed starting this week. Omaha Public Works says beginning Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m., the intersection of North 120th Street and West Maple Road will be closed to install a traffic signal truss. The closure will be in effect for one night.
Portion of southwest Omaha road to close for 3 months for street widening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha road will close for some time for construction. According to Omaha Public Works, I Street between South 108th and 102nd streets will be closed for three months for a street widening project. The road will close starting Sept. 26. The area is largely industrial.
Ping pong ball-sized hail damages crops in Iowa
In parts of Pottawattamie County, some are dealing with the remnants of hail damage from over the weekend.
Montgomery County backs ISAC pipeline petition
(Red Oak) -- A majority of Montgomery County's supervisors support the Iowa Association of Counties' possible involvement in the controversial carbon pipeline issue. By a 4-to-1 vote Tuesday morning, the supervisors approved a resolution in support of a petition allowing ISAC to intervene in issues surrounding planned CO2 pipelines across the state, with a cap of $500 on the county's expenses. Supervisor Donna Robinson says ISAC's supervisors executive board is surveying counties on whether the organization should intervene in the application documents to the Iowa Utilities Board regarding proposed liquid pipelines by not only Summit Carbon Solutions, but also Navigator CO2 Solutions and Wolf Carbon Solutions.
One person in serious condition after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Interstate 80 has caused traffic delays in Omaha. The crash, which involved two vehicles, occurred around 1 p.m. near 60th Street on I-80 eastbound, according to authorities. One person was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, authorities said. One of the...
'Punchlist items' remain for Sidney school building projects
(Sidney) -- All but a handful of items remain for workers on the long-running Sidney School District building projects. Sidney School Board members received the monthly update on the projects at Monday's regular meeting. Voters passed a $10 million bond issue back in November, 2019 for construction of a CTE addition and gymatorium at Sidney Junior-Senior High School, plus extensive remodeling at Sidney Elementary School. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood says crews are still addressing the remaining "punchlist" items for all projects.
One person injured after crash involving semi-truck and motorcycle in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Neb. — One person is injured after a crash involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle in Cass County, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday near Highway 75 and Webster Boulevard. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the semi-truck was attempting to turn from Webster Boulevard onto 1st Avenue. The man told deputies he didn't see any oncoming vehicles, but as he was pulling through the intersection, a motorcyclist crashed into him.
Ask Omaha: what's up with that closed gate by the Center/680N interchange?
Is there a particular reason it's just kept closed all the time? I know they opened it up for construction back in 2019 I believe, but for the past 10 years it's been closed. I think it'd be great to have open for people not familiar with the area or just as another way to go northbound if you're stuck in the far right lane on I-80 West to ILQ/Center exit and can't get over safely.
Hamburg board reflects on bond issue's narrow passage
(Hamburg) -- One vote--that's the margin of victory for the Hamburg School District's bond issue referendum in last week's special election. Hamburg's School Board reviewed the unofficial results at its regular meeting Monday evening. Barring a change in the results following Wednesday's canvas by the Fremont County Board of Supervisors, the $3.1 million bond issue passed with 60.34% of the vote--thus clearing the 60% threshold by one vote. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells saluted residents who cast ballots in the election--either in favor or against the bond issue--in an interview with KMA News.
Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors approve second consideration of ordinance to allow chickens in certain areas
(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the second consideration of an ordinance amending Chapter 3.50 “Animal Care and Control”. This amendment will relax the zoning ordinance that is currently written and would allow chickens for property owners who have less than an acre of pasture and/or are in the R3 zoning districts to obtain a permit to allow chickens on their property.
Multiple arrests reported in Fremont County
(Sidney, Iowa) – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope today (Monday), issued a report detailing multiple arrests from Sept. 4th through the 18th. One suspect was arrested three times, while another was arrested twice. 64-year-old Edward Umbreit, of Riverton, was initially arrested for multiple violations of No Contact Orders on...
Meta, contractor suspending construction at data center in Sarpy County due to racist graffiti at site
Sarpy County, Nebraska — Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy County is at a standstill because of racist graffiti found on site twice in the past week. The contractor, Turner Construction Company, is suspending construction to send a message that racism won't be tolerated. A spokesperson...
Page County citizen group takes board of supervisors to court over wind project, ordinance
(Clarinda) -- A Page County citizen group has filed a pleading in the Iowa District Court for Page County alleging "undue influence in the wind energy ordinance battle." In a press release from the Shearer Law Office, officials with the law firm serving as co-counsel for the group state that, among other things, the petition requests granting a temporary restraining order against the Page County Board of Supervisors. If granted, officials say the order would restrict the board from moving forward with any decisions arising from County Ordinance 2019-2 passed in October 2019, which would include items pertaining to the recently approved "Shenandoah Hills" wind project proposed by Invenergy, a Chicago-based energy company.
Brad W. Davis, 66, rural Red Oak, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
