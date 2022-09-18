Five thoughts on North Texas' loss to UNLV
North Texas fell to UNLV 58-27 on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The loss drops UNT to 2-2 on the season heading into a tough game at Memphis next week.
North Texas fell to UNLV 58-27 on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The loss drops UNT to 2-2 on the season heading into a tough game at Memphis next week.
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.https://dentonrc.com/
Comments / 0