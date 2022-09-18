Giants HC Brian Daboll: WR Kadarius Toney dealing with hamstring tightness

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs after a catch during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Kadarius Toney‘s NFL tenure has been marred by injuries, and another one appears to have popped up. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that the Giants wideout is dealing with tightness in his hamstring, an issue that began earlier this week in practice (Twitter link via Dan Duggan of the Athletic).

The 2021 first-rounder also dealt with a hamstring issue in training camp last summer and made frequent appearances on the injury report throughout the campaign. He was limited to 10 games in his debut season and required knee surgery this past offseason. Between availability concerns and a number of other issues, the Florida product was involved in trade talk, though the Giants’ new front office made it clear that Toney was not being shopped.

The 23-year-old played just seven snaps during New York’s season opener. While he may suit up tomorrow, the workload he will be able to handle will be worth monitoring closely.

Here are some other injury updates from the NFC: