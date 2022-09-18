ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastlake, OH

Absolutely nothing: Eastlake North drops a goose egg on Perry

Eastlake North's defense was a brick wall that stopped Perry cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 19. In recent action on September 15, Eastlake North faced off against Madison and Perry took on Gates Mills Hawken on September 13 at Gates Mills Hawken High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com

Halt: Garfield Heights Trinity refuses to yield to Painesville Harvey

Garfield Heights Trinity didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Painesville Harvey's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Garfield Heights Trinity High on September 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. The last time Garfield Heights Trinity and Painesville Harvey played in a 2-2...
richlandsource.com

Absolutely nothing: Ravenna Southeast drops a goose egg on Ravenna

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Ravenna Southeast followed in snuffing Ravenna's offense 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. In recent action on September 6, Ravenna faced off against Mogadore Field and Ravenna Southeast took on Mantua Crestwood on September 6 at Ravenna Southeast High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com

Halt: Gates Mills Hawken refuses to yield to Wickliffe

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Gates Mills Hawken followed in snuffing Wickliffe's offense 2-0 on September 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. In recent action on September 15, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Willoughby Andrews Osborne and Wickliffe took on Independence on September 15 at Independence High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com

Mogadore Field drums Akron Coventry with resounding beat

Mogadore Field showed top form to dominate Akron Coventry during a 9-2 victory in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 20. The last time Mogadore Field and Akron Coventry played in a 3-2 game on September 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com

Halt: Andover Pymatuning Valley refuses to yield to Ashtabula Edgewood

No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Andover Pymatuning Valley as it controlled Ashtabula Edgewood's offense 2-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Ohio girls soccer action on September 20. In recent action on September 13, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Pepper Pike Orange and Andover Pymatuning Valley took...
richlandsource.com

Geneva takes victory lap past Middlefield Cardinal

Geneva showed top form to dominate Middlefield Cardinal during a 12-4 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 13, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Burton Berkshire and Geneva took on Chardon on September 15 at Chardon High School. Click here for a recap.
Cleveland Scene

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

They say a man (or woman)'s home is their castle and that can literally be the case if you purchase this near West Side home (3860 West 44th Street). There's a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass windows and other features that you truly won't find in any other home around. It needs bit of work, and is listed for about $100,000 more than it sold for just recently, but it could make for a truly special property once it's fixed up. This home is listed for $249,900.
