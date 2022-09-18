Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Point of emphasis: Ashtabula Lakeside posts stop sign on Painesville Harvey's offense
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Ashtabula Lakeside's 3-0 blanking of Painesville Harvey on September 20 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 15, Painesville Harvey faced off against Geneva and Ashtabula Lakeside...
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Eastlake North drops a goose egg on Perry
Eastlake North's defense was a brick wall that stopped Perry cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 19. In recent action on September 15, Eastlake North faced off against Madison and Perry took on Gates Mills Hawken on September 13 at Gates Mills Hawken High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Garfield Heights Trinity doesn't allow Orwell Grand Valley a point
No worries, Garfield Heights Trinity's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Orwell Grand Valley in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. The last time Garfield Heights Trinity and Orwell Grand Valley played in a 3-0 game on September 14, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wickliffe flexes defensive muscle to keep Cuyahoga Heights off the scoreboard
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Wickliffe as it controlled Cuyahoga Heights' offense 8-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 20. The first half gave Wickliffe a 4-0 lead over Cuyahoga Heights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Halt: Garfield Heights Trinity refuses to yield to Painesville Harvey
Garfield Heights Trinity didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Painesville Harvey's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Garfield Heights Trinity High on September 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. The last time Garfield Heights Trinity and Painesville Harvey played in a 2-2...
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Ravenna Southeast drops a goose egg on Ravenna
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Ravenna Southeast followed in snuffing Ravenna's offense 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. In recent action on September 6, Ravenna faced off against Mogadore Field and Ravenna Southeast took on Mantua Crestwood on September 6 at Ravenna Southeast High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Gates Mills Hawken refuses to yield to Wickliffe
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Gates Mills Hawken followed in snuffing Wickliffe's offense 2-0 on September 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. In recent action on September 15, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Willoughby Andrews Osborne and Wickliffe took on Independence on September 15 at Independence High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Gates Mills Hawken tells Gates Mills Gilmour "No Soup For You" in shutout
An electrician would've been needed to get Gates Mills Gilmour on the scoreboard because Gates Mills Hawken wouldn't allow it in a 1-0 shutout on September 19 in Ohio boys high school soccer. In recent action on September 15, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Rocky River Lutheran West and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Hartville Lake Center Christian barely beats Warren John F. Kennedy
Hartville Lake Center Christian could finally catch its breath after a close call against Warren John F. Kennedy in a 3-2 victory in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Mogadore Field drums Akron Coventry with resounding beat
Mogadore Field showed top form to dominate Akron Coventry during a 9-2 victory in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 20. The last time Mogadore Field and Akron Coventry played in a 3-2 game on September 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Andover Pymatuning Valley refuses to yield to Ashtabula Edgewood
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Andover Pymatuning Valley as it controlled Ashtabula Edgewood's offense 2-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Ohio girls soccer action on September 20. In recent action on September 13, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Pepper Pike Orange and Andover Pymatuning Valley took...
Cleveland police arrest Rocky River man, accuse him of heaving water bottle at Jimmy Haslam
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Rocky River man has been arrested and accused of throwing a water bottle that hit Browns owner Jimmy Haslam after the New York Jets scored on their last possession Sunday. The 51-year-old, who has not been charged in Cleveland Municipal Court, was accused of assault,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Geneva takes victory lap past Middlefield Cardinal
Geneva showed top form to dominate Middlefield Cardinal during a 12-4 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 13, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Burton Berkshire and Geneva took on Chardon on September 15 at Chardon High School. Click here for a recap.
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
Strongsville will pay engineering firm $319,000 to study possible I-71 interchange at Boston Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay Euthenics Inc., a Cleveland engineering firm, no more than $319,342 to perform feasibility and traffic studies for a possible new Interstate 71 interchange at Boston Road in Strongsville and Brunswick. Euthenics will also identify various design options for an I-71/Boston interchange and report...
Historic Ashtabula home played key role in the Underground Railroad
Ashtabula is home to the Hubbard House. The brick building, situated above Lake Erie on Walnut Boulevard, was a stopping point for hundreds of freedom seekers.
Ranking all 607 Ohio public school districts by performance index test scores, led by 3 Cuyahoga County districts
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Students in Solon and Rocky River tested better than any other public school district in the state, according to the performance index component of the 2022 Ohio school report cards released last week. Solon had the top score of 110.1, followed by Rocky River at 108. Chagrin...
Cleveland Scene
This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced
They say a man (or woman)'s home is their castle and that can literally be the case if you purchase this near West Side home (3860 West 44th Street). There's a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass windows and other features that you truly won't find in any other home around. It needs bit of work, and is listed for about $100,000 more than it sold for just recently, but it could make for a truly special property once it's fixed up. This home is listed for $249,900.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland business owners plan to sue city for losses due to construction
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some business owners on the city’s East side plan on suing the city after they said a construction project caused them to lose money. The businesses are located on East 105th Street in Glenville. Owner Kimberly Carter said the workers stopped working around this time...
What are DMT labs and why are Akron police growing concerned about them?
Akron police are sending out a warning about dangerous, illegal drug labs that are starting to pop up in neighborhoods around town.
Comments / 0