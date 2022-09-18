Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for central Dallas County
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the central Dallas County area. At 8:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Redfield and moving eastward toward Adel, the NWS said. Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail, as large as 2 inches...
theperrynews.com
One-vehicle rollover south of Berkley brings local responders
A motorist was shaken up but apparently not seriously injured Tuesday morning when the motorist’s vehicle left the blacktop south of Berkley and struck a guard rail. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Clover Avenue (County Road P54) in Boone County. The driver was...
Ping pong ball-sized hail damages crops in Iowa
In parts of Pottawattamie County, some are dealing with the remnants of hail damage from over the weekend.
kmaland.com
Page County board re-visits wind project decommission, road use agreement strategies
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope to clear the air on recent designations regarding agreements for an upcoming wind project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the decommissioning and road use agreements the county is formulating for its portion of Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills" wind project south of Shenandoah with Page County Horizons. County resident Jane Stimson questioned why the board flipped so quickly from two meetings ago when it was discussed to have Supervisor Jacob Holmes possibly work on the road use agreement. However, Supervisor Alan Armstrong cleared the air by saying the one-on-one discussions with legal counsel were abandoned. Instead, they will have a point of contact for the two agreements with information shared with all supervisors.
kmaland.com
Brad W. Davis, 66, rural Red Oak, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Young Farmer In Northeast Iowa
Fall is a dangerous time of year when you’re a farmer. There is a lot of heavy machinery going at once which means there are more ways things can go wrong. And sometimes accidents do happen, and when they do it’s never easy to unexpectedly lose someone, especially when they are young.
KCCI.com
Uncommon September heat forces several Iowa schools to dismiss early
MURRAY, Iowa — Tuesday's scorching hot weather forced several Iowa school districts to make adjustments. A number of districts in rural Iowa had early dismissal. Murray school, like many rural schools across Iowa, doesn't have air conditioning. "Some of the classrooms on the upper floors get really hot throughout...
kmaland.com
Plans in the works for expanded Mills County annex building
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are looking at possibly re-designing the county's annex building. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors received a presentation and color design from KPE Architecture, who the county is working with on an expansion for the building located at 403 Railroad Avenue on the southern side of Glenwood. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the development primarily involves a significant expansion of the meeting room, which would also serve as a vaccination area for Mills County Public Health.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report
(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department released its latest arrest report from September 1 through September 10. 9-1-22-Bayliee Ranae Rutherford, age 20, Harlan, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on 12th St. Rutherford was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Canceled or Revoked, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.
Man Found Dead After Truck Runs Off Road Onto Iowa Farm
Imagine waking up on Sunday thinking it would be a typical day and then something happens that you could have never expected. Well for two families, this is what happened on Sunday, except the outcomes were very different. Luke Helton, a 45-year-old man from Leon was traveling southbound on 253rd...
kmaland.com
Rock Port man hurt in motorcycle crash
(Tarkio) -- One person was injured in a weekend motorcycle accident in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at around midnight Saturday at Route AA just east of O Avenue, 2 miles northwest of Tarkio. Authorities say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 49-year-old Michael Maifeld of Rock Port was eastbound when it crossed the center line, exited the north side of the roadway and entered a culvert. The motorcycle impacted the culvert embankment and came to a rest on its left side.
kmaland.com
Mills County Sheriff's blotter
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office made numerous arrests and investigated at least two accidents over the past week. Details are available in the sheriff's office's latest report:
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man booked on Page County warrant
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest last week. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 18-year-old Clayton Michael Kenne Tillman was arrested Tuesday on a Page County warrant for violation of probation stemming from the original charge of a sex offender registry violation. Tillman was taken...
kmaland.com
Red Oak takes undefeated record into road test against Des Moines Christian
(Red Oak) -- For the first time since 1971, the Red Oak Tigers (4-0) are undefeated after four weeks and are preparing for a district matchup with Des Moines Christian (1-3). The Tigers pitched their fourth shutout in as many games en route to a 47-0 rout of Shenandoah (2-2) last week.
kmaland.com
Sherril B. Lowman, 84, formerly Hamburg
Visitation Location: United Trinity Church - Hamburg. Memorials: Peace on Earth Ministries (POEM), POB 275, Joplin, MO 64802. Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (9/20): Kuemper wins twice, Underwood survives, AL gets rare win over SBL
(KMAland) -- Kuemper showed dominant in the H10 again, Underwood got a big pair of individual performances in a win over Audubon, AL got a rare win over SBL, Rock Port won in four and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Shenandoah 13-7-22 Ashlyn...
kmaland.com
Multiple weekend arrests reported in Fremont County
(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports several arrests from over the weekend in unrelated incidents. The Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Michelle Labbe of Riverton was arrested Friday for Assault with bodily injury. Labbe was taken to the Fremont County Jail and held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.
kmaland.com
Jo Ann Hinz, 78, of Emerson, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Jo Ann passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Shenandoah, Iowa Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Rural Clarinda man arrested for OWI
(Clarinda) -- A suspect is in custody on OWI charges following their Thursday arrest. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 54-year-old Jeffrey Darrell Gray of rural Clarinda was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Authorities say Gray's arrest stems from an investigation into a traffic stop near the intersection of 250th Street and Highway 71.
