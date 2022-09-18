ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

cbs4indy.com

Severe storm threat timing for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Southern Indiana Cop Arrested

A southern Indiana cop is under investigation. You may remember the shooting of Herbert Wade in August, who was apparently shot in the chest by his wife Melissa. 14 News reports Mt. Vernon Police arrived to the Wade home, while Officer Michael Collins crashed his patrol car. On Monday, he...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Two Tri-State teachers nominated for teacher of the year award

Amber Hays and Kelly Gates are 2 out of 3 Semifinalists for the Kentucky Elementary School Teacher of the Year Award. A big accomplishment for those working in the education field. "It's very humbling. I was not expecting that, I just do what I love to do," said Amber Hays,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Hopkins County elementary school teacher receives statewide honor

Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary School, was name "Kentucky Elementary School Teacher of the Year" on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Kentucky State Capitol. Tags. Kentucky. Hopkins County elementary school teacher receives statewide honor. Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary School, was...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Morales campaign mum on candidate’s military service records

Republican candidate for Secretary of State Diego Morales isn’t responding to questions surrounding his military service with the Indiana National Guard, even as confusion mounts over his records. Last week, IndyStar columnist James Briggs and Politico correspondent Adam Wren released Morales’ discharge forms which indicated that Morales didn’t fulfill his eight-year commitment. The Morales campaign […] The post Morales campaign mum on candidate’s military service records appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Rokita: No right to abortion, privacy in state constitution

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s attorney general argues there is no specific right to abortion or privacy in the state’s constitution. The argument is part of a 40-page response to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Indiana in Monroe County that seeks to block enforcement of Indiana’s new near-total ban on abortion.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
WANE-TV

Here’s where to get the ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-State scam tries to steal your hard-earned money

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you ever gotten a suspicious text message with a shady link? If you have, it’s always better to be careful and not click it. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be cautious as a recent scam is targeting people in the Tri-State. The text, seen […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

