Best Small Town in Indiana for a Weekend Getaway
Indiana is a state that's full of surprises. From white sand beaches to German villages and some of the most charming small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Indiana has tons of options.
cbs4indy.com
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
wamwamfm.com
Southern Indiana Cop Arrested
A southern Indiana cop is under investigation. You may remember the shooting of Herbert Wade in August, who was apparently shot in the chest by his wife Melissa. 14 News reports Mt. Vernon Police arrived to the Wade home, while Officer Michael Collins crashed his patrol car. On Monday, he...
wevv.com
Two Tri-State teachers nominated for teacher of the year award
Amber Hays and Kelly Gates are 2 out of 3 Semifinalists for the Kentucky Elementary School Teacher of the Year Award. A big accomplishment for those working in the education field. "It's very humbling. I was not expecting that, I just do what I love to do," said Amber Hays,...
Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
wevv.com
Hopkins County elementary school teacher receives statewide honor
Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary School, was name "Kentucky Elementary School Teacher of the Year" on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Kentucky State Capitol. Tags. Kentucky. Hopkins County elementary school teacher receives statewide honor. Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary School, was...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis once hosted a Confederate prisoner camp
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the fourth of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3...
Morales campaign mum on candidate’s military service records
Republican candidate for Secretary of State Diego Morales isn’t responding to questions surrounding his military service with the Indiana National Guard, even as confusion mounts over his records. Last week, IndyStar columnist James Briggs and Politico correspondent Adam Wren released Morales’ discharge forms which indicated that Morales didn’t fulfill his eight-year commitment. The Morales campaign […] The post Morales campaign mum on candidate’s military service records appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
Rokita: No right to abortion, privacy in state constitution
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s attorney general argues there is no specific right to abortion or privacy in the state’s constitution. The argument is part of a 40-page response to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Indiana in Monroe County that seeks to block enforcement of Indiana’s new near-total ban on abortion.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
wevv.com
Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say
Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
wevv.com
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approves $79M sale of Ellis Park to Churchill Downs
During a special hearing on Tuesday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) approved the $79 million sale of Ellis Park Racing & Gaming from Enchantment Holdings, LLC., to Churchill Downs, Inc. Plans to acquire Ellis Park were recently announced by Churchill Downs. Those plans were finalized during Tuesday's KHRC meeting...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
WANE-TV
Here’s where to get the ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Woman gives birth on way to hospital: ‘You did not just have a baby on the interstate’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - A couple in Indiana has quite a story to tell after welcoming their child into the world on the side of a highway. “My contractions were eight minutes apart. Then 35 minutes later, we had a baby on our hands,” said mother Emily Waddell. She...
Tri-State scam tries to steal your hard-earned money
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you ever gotten a suspicious text message with a shady link? If you have, it’s always better to be careful and not click it. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be cautious as a recent scam is targeting people in the Tri-State. The text, seen […]
readthereporter.com
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
