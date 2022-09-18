Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Top 10 WR Performances of the College Football Season so Far
Anybody can act, but to be a true performer, you've got to have a feel for the moment, to be relied upon to show up and show out. College football has its share of elite performers at the wide receiver position, and with a quarter of the season in the books, some clear playmakers have begun to emerge. In a few cases, they were expected. Others have been more surprising.
Bleacher Report
B/R CFB Community: College Football Programs in Need of More Love
We’re underrating somebody. That much is certain. As college football turns the page on Week 3 and welcomes in Week 4, there are undoubtedly a slew of football programs not being recognized for quality work early on. That changes now. Today is not about celebrating Georgia’s brilliance or USC’s...
Bleacher Report
Report: USC WR Gary Bryant Jr. Redshirting, Will 'Strongly Consider Transferring'
USC will be without wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. for the rest of the season and perhaps beyond that. Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley told reporters Bryant is expected to redshirt for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted he "was a potential top prospect for...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Falcons' Kyle Pitts Not Frustrated by Lack of Production; 'It's Early'
Fantasy managers are beside themselves at Kyle Pitts' lack of production through the first two weeks of the season, but the Atlanta Falcons tight end is not worried. "It's early. It's a long season. It's 17 games," Pitts told reporters Tuesday. "Could go farther. So I'm not getting frustrated." Pitts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
College Football Picks: Week 4 Predictions for Every Game
After Week 2 of the 2022 college football season went completely off the rails, Week 3 was considerably more sedated. Every AP Top 10 team won by double digits—though No. 10 Arkansas sure did take a circuitous route to get there against Missouri State—and the only unranked-over-ranked win was a rather predictable one, with Washington knocking off No. 11 Michigan State by a score of 39-28. (Our projection was Huskies 31-27.)
Bleacher Report
Video: Cowboys Fan Rides Horse Through Store After Walk-off Win vs. Bengals
It may not be a great sign when fans are going above and beyond to celebrate a Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the Dallas Cowboys' 20-17 win Sunday, one fan apparently decided it was an occasion that warranted riding his horse through a Walmart. To be fair,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II Day-to-Day After Suffering Injuries
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Patrick Surtain II are day-to-day after getting injured in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Jeudy injured his ribs, while Surtain had a shoulder issue. 9News' Mike Klis reported preliminary...
Bleacher Report
Pac-12 Commish on Oregon, Washington Realignment Rumors: 'No One's Going Anywhere'
Despite the departures of UCLA and USC, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is far from panicking. Kliavkoff said he does not feel any pressure to add more teams to the conference and believes the 10 remaining members will be sticking around. "I don't feel any sense of urgency at this point,"...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy, Pat Surtain II Exit Win vs. Texans with Injuries
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered an injury in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. The team announced that Jeudy (ribs) has been ruled out for the remainder of the game along with cornerback Pat Surtain II, who sustained a shoulder injury:. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, X-rays...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins Called the 'F--k It' Play for Tua Tagovailoa to Lead Comeback vs. Ravens
Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to an incredible 42-38 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with the help of a call known as the "f--k it" play. On a 3rd-and-10 with the Dolphins down 35-21 in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill for a 48-yard touchdown pass that had just a 20.7 completion probability, according to Next Gen Stats:
Reports: Raiders acquire OT Justin Herron from Patriots
The Las Vegas Raiders acquired offensive tackle Justin Herron from the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson on Ravens Blowing 21-Point Lead to Dolphins: 'We Just Got to Finish'
Lamar Jackson did almost everything Sunday. Except for getting a win. The Baltimore Ravens blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and Jackson told reporters: "We just got to finish when we're up. That was a good team win for them, though."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Tim Tebow Says He Auctions His Heisman Trophy off Every Year to Benefit Charity
If you ever wanted to know what it feels like to be the Heisman Trophy winner for a year, then talk to Tim Tebow. The 2007 winner told Dan Patrick on Monday that during each of the past last eight or nine years he has auctioned off the opportunity to temporarily hold onto the hardware, with the proceeds going to charity.
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Draft: Preseason Top 5 Prospect Ranking at Every Position
As positions continue to evolve in today's NBA, so does the way we label and categorize prospects. Among 2023 names, we broke down five main archetypes into lead ball-handlers, combo guards, wings, combo forwards and bigs. Certain groups feel significantly deeper than others, though each seems to have at least one potential star.
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Praised as NFL's Top QB-WR Combo as Bills Rout Titans on MNF
The NFL schedule-makers seemingly did the Buffalo Bills no favors with early matchups against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and last season's No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans. It turns out, that doesn't really matter when Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are on the...
Bleacher Report
Study: Black NFL Coaches Twice as Likely to Be Fired by Teams with Winning Record
A Washington Post analysis found Black head coaches were twice as likely to get fired by NFL teams since 1990 after posting a record of .500 or better than coaches of other races. Other findings published Wednesday included Black coaches having to spend "significantly longer" as mid-level assistants and a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Joe Haden to Retire from NFL After 12 Seasons; Will Sign 1-Day Contract with Browns
Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is retiring from the NFL. Drew Rosenhaus, Haden's agent, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter the 33-year-old will sign a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns to retire with the team that drafted him. There were rumors leading up to the start of the regular...
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Playoff Hopefuls Who Should Be Concerned Heading Into Week 3
It's still early in the 2022 NFL season, but already it may be time for some teams to hit the panic button. While it’s important not to overreact to every development during the first fortnight of a campaign, there are some troubling ones among the league's projected contenders. Many have suffered at least one disheartening defeat and displayed glaring issues that must be corrected to contend for a championship.
Bleacher Report
3 49ers Trade Targets After Week 2
The San Francisco 49ers appear to be in a bind with their offensive depth just two weeks into the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo has taken over for Trey Lance at quarterback after the starter went down with a season-ending ankle injury on Sunday. The injuries to Elijah Mitchell and...
Bleacher Report
Ravens Rumors: Former Buccaneers DE Jason Pierre-Paul Visiting Baltimore
Free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens, per Jordan Schultz of The Score. Pierre-Paul, a three-time Pro Bowler, has played 12 NFL seasons. He spent his first eight with the New York Giants and his last four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pierre-Paul news comes...
Comments / 0