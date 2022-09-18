In the absence of The Elite and CM Punk, MJF is undoubtedly the biggest and brightest star All Elite Wrestling currently has in its ranks. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho are tremendous talents, but all of them have already won world titles many times over. Despite having been with AEW since the start, MJF has yet to hold gold of any kind in the company—Dynamite Diamond Ring aside.

