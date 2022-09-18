Read full article on original website
Tennessee's Week Four Opponent Preview: Florida Gators
Florida week has arrived and it does so with plenty of hype surrounding the annual rivalry game. Not only is it a top-20 matchup, but College Gameday will be in town, the game is sold out, Vol fans are checkering Neyland Stadium, and the game will be broadcasted in primetime on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Napier: Kitna impressing in practice, Jack Miller return still to be determined
During his Monday remarks, Florida coach Billy Napier acknowledged the current situation at quarterback behind Anthony Richardson has impacted the offensive play-calling decisions, specifically regarding Richardson’s limited usage in the run game. “I think our situation at quarterback has something to do with that, if that makes sense,” Napier...
Napier: Florida working to correct lack of 'precision in the throw game'
Of the starting quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference, Florida redshirt sophomore Anthony Richardson has the worst completion percentage, the lowest quarterback rating and he’s the lone quarterback who’s yet to complete a pass for a touchdown. Hardly the credentials of a candidate for the Heisman Trophy, which many prematurely proclaimed Richardson to be after his performance in the season-opening victory over Utah.
Tennessee’s depth chart for Florida game
Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
What Billy Napier said Monday about No. 20 Florida's game at No. 11 Tennessee
What first-year Florida coach Billy Napier said during his press conference on Monday, looking ahead to his 20th-ranked Gators (2-1) playing at No. 11 Tennessee (3-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time; TV: CBS) inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium:. OPENING STATEMENT. “Tennessee has got a good football team. You can...
Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Tennessee, Florida football fans entering Week 4 College GameDay show
Kirk Herbstreit sounds excited for Tennessee versus Florida football Saturday, which includes College GameDay. Ahead of Week 4's 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Herbstreit sent a message to the Vols' and Gators' fans. “Bear & I started on the show the same year,” Herbstreit wrote, referencing...
