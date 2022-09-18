ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee's Week Four Opponent Preview: Florida Gators

Florida week has arrived and it does so with plenty of hype surrounding the annual rivalry game. Not only is it a top-20 matchup, but College Gameday will be in town, the game is sold out, Vol fans are checkering Neyland Stadium, and the game will be broadcasted in primetime on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Napier: Florida working to correct lack of 'precision in the throw game'

Of the starting quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference, Florida redshirt sophomore Anthony Richardson has the worst completion percentage, the lowest quarterback rating and he’s the lone quarterback who’s yet to complete a pass for a touchdown. Hardly the credentials of a candidate for the Heisman Trophy, which many prematurely proclaimed Richardson to be after his performance in the season-opening victory over Utah.
Tennessee’s depth chart for Florida game

Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
