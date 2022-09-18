Read full article on original website
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish
Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo
Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
Fans Think Fabolous's Marriage Is Over After the Rapper Was Spotted With DaniLeigh
When it comes to the relationship status of male rappers, it can sometimes be hard to tell where they stand. After all, some men may have the Drake effect and date multiple women in the entertainment industry. On the flip side, others may fancy the idea of open relationships or simply prefer to keep their romantic life private. However, fans find themselves confused when it comes to Fabolous.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson
Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
musictimes.com
Lil Nas X 'Accidentally' Fell In Love With A Protester At His Concert After Offering Them Pizza: 'This Is Really Good Promo!'
In one of his stops for the Long Live Montero Tour, Lil Nas X encountered a group of protesters outside the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. They were wearing Christian-themed shirts and holding up signs. A fan took a video of the protesters and tweeted it, "Christians are reportedly protesting...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bobby Shmurda Receives Apology From Man Who Claimed He Was In Bed With Rapper
People online like to troll and tease entertainers, but one man is issuing a public apology after causing havoc for Bobby Shmurda. The New York rapper's social media antics are a regular occurrence, so when Shmurda shared a post where he was laying in bed with a few lady friends, it wasn't that big of a deal. Yet, there were people who teased him about the woman next to him with her face covered and began to spread rumors that it was a man.
Lil Mama Lashes Out at Charlamagne tha God, Still Upset That She was Ridiculed In Resurfaced Interview
The adage “time heals all wounds” apparently doesn’t apply to rapper, singer, actress, and television personality, Lil Mama. Lil Mama took to social media to her past reignite past beef with The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne tha God. The “Lip Gloss” rapper did so by leaving a comment on an Instagram post that featured dialogue from Bronx rapper Fat Joe, when he appeared on Charlamagne’s Hell of a Week talk show on Comedy Central.
hotnewhiphop.com
August Alsina Confirms Tory Lanez Altercation, Tory Responds
Earlier today, rumors sparked that singers August Alsina and Tory Lanez had gotten into a brawl. Media outlet Gossip of the City broke the news on Twitter, and since then, users have been trying to figure out the truth. While Tory neither confirmed nor denied the accusations, August had no problem telling his side of the story.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Shares Traumatic Details About Her Father's Abuse
Another day, another altercation between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Usually, it's the "Thotiana"star's family making headlines along with the volitaile couple. On Friday, it was Chrisean's family at the center of the drama. After taking Blueface to meet her family, footage showed the California rapper getting into a scuffle with Chrisean's father. According to her, Blueface punched her dad and knocked him out.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Recap: Ryan Says Van Got in the Way of Him Buying a House
On the latest episode of “Black Ink Crew Chicago,” Prince is dealing with a lot of unexpected stress. His car was recently stolen. What makes the situation even worse is his very expensive tattoo equipment was in the backseat. So it was stolen as well. After Draya finds...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Flips C-Murder’s ‘Like a Jungle’ Track, Murder Responds
YoungBoy Never Broke Again paid homage to fellow Louisiana rapper C-Murder on his new track "Like a Jungle," which has drawn a heartfelt response from the former No Limit rapper. On Sunday (Sept. 18), NBA YoungBoy released his latest video for the song "Like a Jungle (Out Numbered)," which is...
Nick Cannon Welcomes His Ninth Child
Nick Cannon is soon to be a father of 10. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), the Wild ‘N Out host announced the birth of his ninth child, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with model LaNisha Cole. In a letter to his newborn shared on Instagram, Cannon wrote, “I...
urbanbellemag.com
RHOA Recap: Kenya Accuses Marlo of Deflecting with Sob Stories
On part 2 of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion, Kenya can no longer keep her opinions about Marlo’s reunion performance to herself. She feels Marlo likes to use her childhood trauma to deflect from her messiness. And when she’s able to cry about her childhood, it prevents people from being able to hold her accountable for how she’s treated the others in the group. So Kenya thinks Marlo is just using the reunion as a form of damage control. Marlo thinks Kenya is evil to even think this.
Justin Bieber Makes 1st Public Outing Since Canceling Tour On Date Night With Hailey
Justin Bieber proved he is moving forward after recently announcing he had to cancel his Justice World Tour over concern for his mental health. The pop star was spotted leaving a celeb hotspot in Hollywood on Tuesday evening (September 20) alongside his stunning wife, Hailey. Justin kept it cool it a pink Drew hoodie, while Hailey showed off her model good looks by slipping into a crop top, mini skirt and matching leather jacket.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Married to Medicine’ Recap: Quad Wonders If Toya Set Anila Up to Be Robbed + Audra Mushed
On the recent episode of “Married to Medicine,” Toya and Audra’s issues get much worse. But before that happens, Toya decides to face the cheating accusations head-on. She asks Anila and her friend if they have been accusing Toya of cheating on Eugene with a man from their neighborhood. Neither woman wants to claim this. They said they heard the rumor but they aren’t the source. So Toya is over it.
Tia Mowry Goes From Edgy To Sophisticated Boss in Video Set To Doja Cat’s ‘Tia Tamera’
Tia Mowry had two standout fashion moments while she strutted to the new Doja Cat‘s “Tia Tamera” remix on Instagram. The actress had fun while trying different outfits and making transitions to the music that was inspired by her and her twin sister, Tamera Mowry. Mowry started...
Cutie Heiress Harris Can Do It All: Watch Her Sing & Skate To “Cruella de Vil”
T.I. and Tiny’s adorable six year old daughter, Heiress Harris, was spotted singing, skating and dancing around the house last weekend. What fans are discovering is that the young Heiress has some vocals on her already. Check out the video inside. The music couple’s youngest daughter has been following...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jazlyn Mychelle & NBA YoungBoy Reveal Their Second Child Together's Gender: Watch
Just a few weeks after seemingly announcing that his ninth child (and second with his current fiancée) is on the way, NBA YoungBoy and his partner Jazylyn Mychelle have confirmed the gender of their unborn baby in a heartwarming new video. Image via HNHH. The social media personality uploaded...
NBA・
