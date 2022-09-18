On part 2 of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion, Kenya can no longer keep her opinions about Marlo’s reunion performance to herself. She feels Marlo likes to use her childhood trauma to deflect from her messiness. And when she’s able to cry about her childhood, it prevents people from being able to hold her accountable for how she’s treated the others in the group. So Kenya thinks Marlo is just using the reunion as a form of damage control. Marlo thinks Kenya is evil to even think this.

