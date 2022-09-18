ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo

Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Fans Think Fabolous's Marriage Is Over After the Rapper Was Spotted With DaniLeigh

When it comes to the relationship status of male rappers, it can sometimes be hard to tell where they stand. After all, some men may have the Drake effect and date multiple women in the entertainment industry. On the flip side, others may fancy the idea of open relationships or simply prefer to keep their romantic life private. However, fans find themselves confused when it comes to Fabolous.
BEAUTY & FASHION
urbanbellemag.com

‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson

Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hash#Love And Marriage
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Receives Apology From Man Who Claimed He Was In Bed With Rapper

People online like to troll and tease entertainers, but one man is issuing a public apology after causing havoc for Bobby Shmurda. The New York rapper's social media antics are a regular occurrence, so when Shmurda shared a post where he was laying in bed with a few lady friends, it wasn't that big of a deal. Yet, there were people who teased him about the woman next to him with her face covered and began to spread rumors that it was a man.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Lil Mama Lashes Out at Charlamagne tha God, Still Upset That She was Ridiculed In Resurfaced Interview

The adage “time heals all wounds” apparently doesn’t apply to rapper, singer, actress, and television personality, Lil Mama. Lil Mama took to social media to her past reignite past beef with The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne tha God. The “Lip Gloss” rapper did so by leaving a comment on an Instagram post that featured dialogue from Bronx rapper Fat Joe, when he appeared on Charlamagne’s Hell of a Week talk show on Comedy Central.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

August Alsina Confirms Tory Lanez Altercation, Tory Responds

Earlier today, rumors sparked that singers August Alsina and Tory Lanez had gotten into a brawl. Media outlet Gossip of the City broke the news on Twitter, and since then, users have been trying to figure out the truth. While Tory neither confirmed nor denied the accusations, August had no problem telling his side of the story.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Shares Traumatic Details About Her Father's Abuse

Another day, another altercation between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Usually, it's the "Thotiana"star's family making headlines along with the volitaile couple. On Friday, it was Chrisean's family at the center of the drama. After taking Blueface to meet her family, footage showed the California rapper getting into a scuffle with Chrisean's father. According to her, Blueface punched her dad and knocked him out.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Nick Cannon Welcomes His Ninth Child

Nick Cannon is soon to be a father of 10. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), the Wild ‘N Out host announced the birth of his ninth child, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with model LaNisha Cole. In a letter to his newborn shared on Instagram, Cannon wrote, “I...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

RHOA Recap: Kenya Accuses Marlo of Deflecting with Sob Stories

On part 2 of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion, Kenya can no longer keep her opinions about Marlo’s reunion performance to herself. She feels Marlo likes to use her childhood trauma to deflect from her messiness. And when she’s able to cry about her childhood, it prevents people from being able to hold her accountable for how she’s treated the others in the group. So Kenya thinks Marlo is just using the reunion as a form of damage control. Marlo thinks Kenya is evil to even think this.
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Makes 1st Public Outing Since Canceling Tour On Date Night With Hailey

Justin Bieber proved he is moving forward after recently announcing he had to cancel his Justice World Tour over concern for his mental health. The pop star was spotted leaving a celeb hotspot in Hollywood on Tuesday evening (September 20) alongside his stunning wife, Hailey. Justin kept it cool it a pink Drew hoodie, while Hailey showed off her model good looks by slipping into a crop top, mini skirt and matching leather jacket.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Married to Medicine’ Recap: Quad Wonders If Toya Set Anila Up to Be Robbed + Audra Mushed

On the recent episode of “Married to Medicine,” Toya and Audra’s issues get much worse. But before that happens, Toya decides to face the cheating accusations head-on. She asks Anila and her friend if they have been accusing Toya of cheating on Eugene with a man from their neighborhood. Neither woman wants to claim this. They said they heard the rumor but they aren’t the source. So Toya is over it.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy