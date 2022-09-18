Read full article on original website
Johnson says ‘no excuses’ for last week as Bulldogs focus on Bowling Green game
The larger work-load given to Bulldog running backs so far this season should have Dillon Johnson happy. But letting a SEC road win get away has spoiled some of his unit’s fun. Now Johnson and the entire offense are focused, almost obsessed even, with fixing flaws exposed at LSU as Mississippi State starts a three-week home stand by hosting a better Bowling Green team than most expected.
Freshman Report: Which Georgia true freshmen played against South Carolina
The Georgia Bulldogs entered conference play last week with a significant road test in the form of the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gamecocks quickly proved no match for the Bulldogs, which afforded the road Dawgs an opportunity to get some younger players on the field over the course of the game.
LSU football will not continue to win games if this trend continues
LSU football improved to 2-1 on the season last weekend with a 31-16 win over visiting Mississippi State. The Tigers came from behind 13-0 in their Southeastern Conference opener to pick up a second consecutive win, outscoring the Bulldogs 31-3 after going down two scores. It was an impressive display of determination from Brian Kelly’s team against a tricky opponent.
Behind RB Josh Williams unique path to LSU, carving out role with program
LSU running back Josh Williams has a love of sports that’s taken him across the globe. Growing up in Houston, it wasn’t just football that was the primary sport Wlliams played. In fact Williams said his first loves were on the basketball court and baseball diamond. He participated in the AAU and various Adidas circuits in basketball throughout his high school career.
LSU vs. New Mexico updated betting line
Vegas bet against the LSU Tigers last week, tabbing them underdogs in the win over Mississippi State. This week, Brian Kelly's crew is heavy favorites in Tiger Stadium with New Mexico headed to town. As of Wednesday morning, Caesar Sportsbook pegged the Tigers (2-1) as 31.5-point favorites for the 6:30...
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal
Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
College football predictions for Week 4: Clemson at Wake Forest, Tennessee vs. Florida headline 10 big games
We're calling this weekend's slate "Prove it Saturday" across several Power Five conferences where we'll get a better idea of division title races in spotlight matchups. Florida at Tennessee is a battle of top 25s with SEC East supremacy and rivalry bragging rights on the line, an opportunity for the Volunteers to prove they belong among the SEC's elite this fall.
Georgia safety Dan Jackson’s first career interception ‘a big deal for me’
Despite being relegated to a backup role earlier this season, Georgia safety Dan Jackson has continued to contribute as part of the Bulldogs’ secondary. His efforts reached a new level last Saturday, when Jackson achieved a personal milestone against South Carolina. Jackson came up clutch in the third quarter...
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman has shattered records and inspired others, but can he unseat Clemson?
Sam Hartman doesn't care for labels. But the Wake Forest quarterback is well aware of how you likely view him and the Demon Deacons ahead of a showdown with No. 5 Clemson in a battle for ACC supremacy — and that's OK. Heck, No. 21 Wake Forest actually prefers you question its talent, nation-leading stats, record-breaking win totals and its overall capability to win an ACC championship.
LSU-Auburn a nighttime kickoff
LSU (2-1) knocked off Mississippi State, 31-16, with another fourth quarter comeback directed by Tiger signal caller Jayden Daniels. Penn State, meanwhile, marched into Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday and delivered a hard blow to Bryan Harsin’s Tigers in a 41-12 loss. Before LSU heads to the Plains, the Tigers step...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said entering Kent State week
The Georgia Bulldogs have gotten off to a strong start to the 2022 season with three straight blowout victories. The Bulldogs will be looking to make it four in a row Saturday when they return to non-conference play for the last time until November. No. 1 Georgia hosts Kent State...
dawgpost.com
Paul Finebaum: Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs are the New Alabama
ATHENS - ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has seen enough of Kirby Smart’s No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. “In many ways Georgia is the new Alabama,” Finebaum proclaimed Sunday. The Bulldogs took out South Carolina 48-7 in Columbia. Alabama beat Louisiana-Monroe 63-7 at home. Georgia jumped Bama Sunday to be the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the country.
breezynews.com
Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi
A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
fox5atlanta.com
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
Talking With Tami
Five Things I Liked On The Menu At Bubba’s 33 In Buford, Ga
I seen this new restaurant in my area being built about a year ago. I would drive by daily checking out the progression of it. Everyone in my area was anticipating it’s opening and finally I can say, “yay I got to try it!” It’s called, Bubba’s 33 and it’s located in Buford, Ga right down the street from where I live. It’s a family friendly dining spot. I like it because if was giving me retro Mel’s diner vibes but just a bit more upbeat. Great place to kick back after work and want to grab something quick to eat and maybe catch a game. Its equipped with a full size bar with tons of flat screen tvs. You will see lots of nostalgic memorabilia hanging inside.
Neshoba Democrat
Juveniles arrested with guns at Neshoba football game
Two juveniles were arrested with guns at a Neshoba Central junior high football game on Monday evening, the authorities said. Jacarey Clemons, 16, of 611 Christine Street, was arrested and charged as an adult with possession of a stolen handgun and possession of a firearm on school property and resisting arrest, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said in a news release.
UGA makes plans for the return of Winter Wonderlights
For the second year, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia at the University of Georgia will transform into a sparkling winter wonderland of lights. Winter WonderLights, presented by the UGA Office of the President, takes visitors along a trail of sparkling animals, including a couple of new ones, a Garden of Delights, a Cone Tree Plaza, and a re-envisioned Candy Cane Lane, among other magical features.
WTOK-TV
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business is coming to Neshoba County and is projected to bring several jobs to the area. Two manufacturing companies, New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems and Components, will be investing 8.14 million dollars into renovating the former Richardson Molding Facility in Philadelphia.
breezynews.com
Stolen Vehicle Recovered During Traffic Stop and a Home Invasion in Kosciusko
On Wednesday at 4:03pm, during a routine stop on Hwy 35 South, the vehicle pulled over turned out to be a truck stolen from Lowndes County. At 7:13pm, a homeowner requested officers to a residence on Peachtree Street. The caller said someone had broken into their home and was still inside the residence, with a vehicle outside.
breezynews.com
Disturbances, Squatting, and more in Kosciusko
7:28 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a vehicle vandalism that occurred at a residence on Attala Road 1101. 9:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on 2nd Avenue when they received a call stating that someone who was previously evicted came back to the property, broke in, and started living there again.
