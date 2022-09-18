ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MBTA prepares to roll out revamped Orange Line on Monday

By Brandon Truitt
 3 days ago

BOSTON - The countdown is on with the Orange Line preparing to reopen Monday after a 30-day shutdown.

On Saturday, the MBTA performed test runs with new Orange Line cars on the updated tracks near the Oak Grove station.

The MBTA said as of Friday, 96 percent of the project's work had been completed. This includes more than 12,300 feet of track work, eliminated "slow zones" and more than 70 new Orange Line trains ready to roll come Monday.

It was nearly a month ago when the MBTA closed the entire Orange Line to complete years of work, claiming by closing the entire line for 30 days, they would be able to complete nearly 5 years' worth of work.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was asked Saturday about the return of the Orange Line. It's one she frequently takes to work.

"It's exciting to see the 30-day effort really come to a close," said Wu. "So much collaboration, so much hard work. We are about to get underground."

Other riders who have been forced to use shuttle bus service said they were ready to get back on the rails.

"I am very excited," said Devisha Pandey, of Boston. "I have missed the Orange Line so much."

The MBTA published video of crews completing cosmetic work at stations. The video showed pressure washing of platforms, benches and staircases.

The MBTA is scheduled to host a news conference Sunday afternoon to go over the final details of the reopening of the Orange Line.

CBS Boston

East Boston residents worried MBTA may stop North End ferry

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON -- Neighbors in East Boston are concerned the MBTA may stop ferry service to the North End if ridership is low. The service recently returned after lawmakers secured a million dollars in funding to relaunch the service. The ferry route had been in place during the Blue Line diversion. State Representative Adrian Madaro says ridership was sky high during the closure. "We want to continue to show that water transportation in Boston can work," said Representative Madaro. "This is a relatively new service we are working out the kinks." On Tuesday afternoon, just a single...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

New Orange Line train pulled out of service, one day after shutdown ended

BOSTON - A new Orange Line train was pulled out of service Tuesday night, just one day after the entire line reopened after a 30-day shutdown."I just wasn't surprised. I don't think anybody on that train was surprised," T rider Lisa McColgan from Malden said.At Downtown Crossing during the evening commute Tuesday, the doors to a brand-new train were stuck open. "The doors would open and then close and then open and then close," McColgan said. Everyone on board the train was told to get off and get on the next train. "It was actually really hot...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Question Everything: Here's why Orange Line should be better and faster

BOSTON -- Imagine stepping inside the deep, dark, and dirty tunnels of the Orange Line. It's Boston's ultimate fixer-upper.  After a month-long shutdown on the Orange Line, riders were back on trains Monday. So WBZ-TV is wondering, how is the Orange Line better as it reopens? What differences will riders notice right away? The MBTA said it has completed dozens of projects, replaced 14,000 feet of rail, added 400 rail fasteners, and installed track signal upgrades. "Seven-hundred-twenty straight hours to work on 11 miles of tracks," MBTA Project Manager Desiree Patrice told WBZ-TV's David Wade during a rare tour of the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Some bike, bus lanes in Boston made permanent after Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON - It's the new Boston way: more bicycle lanes, more bus lanes, and less space for traffic. Even if drivers ignore signs for specially designated trains, the city is now making some of its temporary road changes permanent. "They're making them permanent? Wonderful," said Joe Polito, a Boston driver with a touch of sarcasm. "The permanent bike lanes is definitely going to be a problem, never mind wintertime, not being used at all," he added. Over the last month, Boston had tweaked some roads to accommodate more vehicles and bikes during the 30-day Orange Line train closure. "There's...
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA thanks riders for patience as Orange Line returns to service

BOSTON - Service resumed on the MBTA's Orange Line early Monday, as scheduled, after an unprecedented month-long shutdown for repairs and upgrades.The first trains left Oak Grove and Forest Hills at 5:16 a.m."Thanks to our riders for their patience & our crews for their efforts," the MBTA tweeted.In addition to rolling out 72 new Orange Line cars Monday, the T also replaced 14,000 feet of track, installed track signal upgrades and eliminated slow zones along the line.MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said five years' worth of improvements were completed in the last 30 days.The hope now is that the reopening of the Orange Line not only streamlines the commute for riders, but also clears up some traffic on the roads now that replacement shuttle buses are no longer running. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Orange Line service returns with all new cars after month-long shutdown

BOSTON - Service resumed on the MBTA's Orange Line early Monday with all new cars after an unprecedented month-long shutdown for repairs and upgrades. The first trains left Oak Grove and Forest Hills at 5:16 a.m."Thanks to our riders for their patience & our crews for their efforts," the MBTA tweeted.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took the train to work from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain. She said it took about 25 minutes to get to the State Street station. "My morning commute in from Roslindale was shortened quite a bit without having to change from the Green Line, see...
BOSTON, MA
Michelle Wu
Boston

Scenes from the return of the Orange Line

Service restarted Monday after a 30-day shutdown. After an unprecedented 30-day shutdown, the Orange Line is back. The first trains departed Oak Grove and Forest Hills at 5:16 a.m. Monday, officially reopening the Orange Line, the MBTA said. The MBTA came under fire this summer after the Federal Transit Authority...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

MBTA conducts Orange Line test runs as monthlong shutdown nears end

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is preparing for the reopening of the Orange Line on Monday following an unprecedented 30-day shutdown. On Saturday, the MBTA conducted a test run of one of the new Orange Line trains from Oak Grove Station in Malden to Wellington Station in Medford and in the return direction from Wellington to Oak Grove.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The Dorchester Ave. Bridge will remain closed until November

The bridge will be replaced to protect its structural integrity+ensure reliable service. The Dorchester Ave. Bridge has been closed since June for repair and was suppose to reopen August 31st. Looks like it’s gonna be a little bit longer. The Dorchester Reporter is reporting that due to some set backs – including finding “obstructions,” the bridge will continue to be closed until November 7th. You can get the full details here.
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

13-Unit Apartment Building In Dorchester Sold for $3.76 Million

Dorchester, MA – Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of 3-5 Edwin Street, a 13-unit apartment building in Dorchester, MA. The asset sold for $3,760,000. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic, both Senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Boston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and secured the buyer. This was the second time the duo sold this building within the last 5 years.
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
CBS Boston

Worker injured after porch collapse in Boston

BOSTON -- A worker needed to be extricated from rubble after a porch collapse in Boston. It happened at a Park Street triple-decker Sunday afternoon. A neighbor told WBZ-TV the worker was pinned to the ground. She called 911 after hearing him cry out.   According to the fire department, the worker was on the second floor when three porches in the back of the house came crashing down. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. "They couldn't allow people on it so they just decided to fix it. It looks like it was in worse shape than we considered. We're probably going to have to change the whole thing," said the worker's partner who came to the scene later. Boston Inspectional Services will determine if it's safe for people to go back inside the house.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

15 Must-Try Restaurants along Boston’s Orange Line

From yakitori to hearty plates of pasta to dumplings, these are 15 of the best restaurants near Boston's Orange Line MBTA stations. After a month-long shutdown—sorry, “diversion”—the Orange Line has finally reopened, hallelujah. (Or at least that’s what the MBTA says. We’ll believe it when we ride it ourselves.) In celebration, here’s a guide to 15 excellent restaurants along this branch of the T, which runs from Malden to Jamaica Plain, stopping in Somerville, Chinatown, and other prime eating destinations along the way.
BOSTON, MA
