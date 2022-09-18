ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian Heritage Festival draws crowds in celebration and solidarity

By Kirsten Mitchell
MINNEAPOLIS -- Hundreds of people flocked to Northeast Minneapolis Saturday to celebrate Ukrainian culture and history. The 21st annual Ukrainian Heritage Festival was held at the Ukrainian American Center.

"Every year you can feel the support but especially this year," Alli Umhoefer said.

The festival was a celebration of culture, history and support for the country still at war with Russia. Traditional music, dance, and food were featured at the festival with many proceeds going to Ukraine.

"The food is great, I mean the egg art is beautiful so yeah, it's a beautiful culture," Umhoefer said.

Oleh Ladam went to Ukraine to fight and is now back at home in Minneapolis. During the festival, he sold Ukrainian-made items to support the economy and the soldiers on the frontlines.

"We're collecting money for good causes, for medics, for their vehicles to bring wounded soldiers from the front, we sell belts, these are all made in Ukraine," he said.

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers were also honored during the festival, including Mykola Kobilmyki. He was among the group of soldiers in Minnesota to receive care and prosthetics.

Through a translator he said,

"Thank you to the U.S. and the U.S. government and all the people who support the Ukrainian armed forces and their trust in them."

Now standing on his feet again, he plans to return to Ukraine at the end of September and continue fighting.

The festival also celebrated the 31st anniversary of Ukrainian Independence.

