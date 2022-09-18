ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

6-4-7

(six, four, seven)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

