Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Evening’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Evening” game were:
9-5-2-1, SB: 5
(nine, five, two, one; SB: five)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Evening” game were:
9-5-2-1, SB: 5
(nine, five, two, one; SB: five)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0