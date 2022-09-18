Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
07-11-20-29-44
(seven, eleven, twenty, twenty-nine, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
07-11-20-29-44
(seven, eleven, twenty, twenty-nine, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0