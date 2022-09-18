Read full article on original website
ACC moving headquarters in NC from Greensboro to Charlotte
The Atlantic Coast Conference is relocating its headquarters but remaining in its home state of North Carolina. The league announced Tuesday it would move its offices from Greensboro — the city where it was founded in 1953 — to downtown Charlotte in 2023. In a news release, the league said it will use the 2022-23 academic year as a transition period for the relocation.
