Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Dakota Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the South Dakota Lottery’s “Dakota Cash” game were:

08-15-25-27-35

(eight, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $63,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

