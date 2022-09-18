Read full article on original website
Providence Basketball: Friars fill big need with 2023 commit Drew Fielder
Four-star NCAA Basketball prospect Drew Fielder has been out west his whole life. Now he’ll be heading east to play for Providence Basketball. Drew Fielder hasn’t been widely known too long ago as an NCAA Basketball prospect, originally from Boise, Idaho. But he moved to California and his play has gotten plenty of attention since. The 6’9 skilled center is a long-term developmental prospect but has real two-way potential.
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
Providence Bar Brawl Video Goes Viral
Is it just me, or does society seem to be in a fighting mood these days? Everybody appears on edge, and the slightest provocation can trigger a knock-down, drag-'em-out brawl. WBSM News reported recently on a fight in the stands at a New Bedford High School football game against Taunton High.
ABC6.com
Students at 5 schools in Providence affected by RIPTA ‘service disruption’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority posted an alert to its website Wednesday morning saying that busses along routes used to bring students to five different schools in Providence are not running. Students that take RIPTA busses to Alvarez, Central, Classical, Hope, and Mount Pleasant...
johnstonsunrise.net
‘The fishing line was 200 feet up in the air!’
Eric Duda of Tiverton, RI took Friday off to fish. “We fished most of the day and gave up on tautog fishing at 3 p.m. and headed back up the Sakonnet River. Duda said, “Didn’t see any surface action anywhere so we decided to troll for false albacore. Just as I was going to call it a day, I heard from the back of the boat the clicker going off.”
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Department of Health identifies one of two Woonsocket bodies as ex-mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health identified one of the two bodies found in Woonsocket Monday as ex-mayor Susan Menard. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said that the identity of the second body is still being finalized. The two bodies were...
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
The award went to the Delco shop's signature hoagie: the Italian Special.
GoLocalProv
The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan
Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
Former US attorney joins court fight dividing RI’s wealthy Chace family
Kim Chace's heirs argue his nephew, prominent developer Buff Chace, has been mismanaging a trust that Kim's will seeded with over $70 million.
Providence overpass to be closed for bridge replacement
RIDOT is warning drivers that the bridge will be closed starting Sept. 30 at 9 p.m.
Turnto10.com
Brett Smiley talks priorities as Providence mayor on '10 News Conference'
From bike lanes to public safety, Brett Smiley shares his priorities as the next mayor of Providence. He won the Democratic nomination, and he faces no opponents in November.
ABC6.com
Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Pizza In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants In Worcester MA
Who has the best pizza in Worcester, Massachusetts? Most individuals like participating in this argument. Some restaurants in Central Massachusetts serve the classic Italian dish, which is saucy and laden with mozzarella and tomatoes. Some prepare it with a distinct kick. This popular meal has a place in everyone’s heart,...
delawarepublic.org
Firefly Music Festival traffic coming to Dover this week, DelDOT to keep the flow smooth
Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday, and campers start arriving Wednesday. Drivers should anticipate some delays between Wednesday and Monday in the Dover area. It’s DelDOT’s tenth year navigating people through town, and they’ve improved management each year. DelDOT spokesperson C.R. McLeod says Leipsic Road will be closed,...
Several Lawrence, Southbridge Men Busted In Ring That Mailed 20 Pounds of Cocaine: DEA
The DEA said they busted a ring of 21 men who trafficked nearly 20 pounds of cocaine into eastern and central Massachusetts through the mail. Federal authorities identified the following men earlier this month and charged them with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute various weights of fentanyl and cocaine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, the DEA said. Those men were:
ABC6.com
Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police released the name of a Warwick man who was killed in a crash in town over the weekend. Police said that 69-year-old Mark Horton was pronounced dead at South County Hospital Saturday. The crash happened just before noon when a 1993...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area Sunday morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV,...
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
1 dead, 3 injured in North Kingstown crash
Police say the crash involved two cars, each carrying two people.
