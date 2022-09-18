Read full article on original website
Anthony Bradford is available again, but he has to compete for his spot on LSU's line
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Anthony Bradford will be available to play this weekend against New Mexico after a one-game absence, LSU coach Brian Kelly said, but he’ll have to compete to regain his spot at right guard. Bradford was unavailable in LSU’s win over Mississippi State for undisclosed reasons....
LSU vs. New Mexico: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow
LSU (2-1, 1-0 in the SEC) has a shot to get halfway to bowl eligibility against a team that's it's favored over by 30 points. New Mexico enters the game with a 2-1 mark following last week's win over rival UTEP. In the game, the Lobos forced a whopping seven turnovers. The lone loss on New Mexico's slate is a 31-14 contest against Boise State.
LSU women's tennis player who used racial slur no longer part of the team
An LSU women's tennis player who was caught on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, a source told The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed last week saying the slur and laughing about it with other people. Her name is not on LSU's online roster.
Killing of LSU senior Allison Rice was likely 'random act' as she stopped for train, police say
While detectives don't have a suspect in Friday's fatal shooting of LSU senior Allison Rice, Baton Rouge police now say they believe the killing was likely a "random act" that took place as Rice attempted to turn her vehicle around at a train crossing. Since the incident, BRPD spokesman Sgt....
How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans
They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
Our Views: Let's get back to the Missouri Plan for juvenile justice, not an Angola Plan
The feds are absolutely right: Putting a juvenile prison on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola is surely “problematic.”. Whether it is a violation of federal law or not is a question that officials are debating now. What is not at all clear in the immediate term, though, is whether there’s an alternative to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ response to the troubles at Louisiana’s juvenile justice facilities.
Pollution concerns about this Louisiana swamp were raised decades ago. A new plan could help.
As far back as the 1960s, concerns were being raised over pollution at Devil's Swamp, where families once crawfished and hunted north of Baton Rouge. "When will we ever be able to lift the advisory against eating fish and other critters out of the swamp?” said Jerry Speirs, a New Orleans attorney whose family owned farmland adjacent to the swamp when the contamination was first reported. His late father-in-law, Dave Ewell, sought to draw attention to the issue in 1969.
Pastor Charles Southall of First Emmanuel Baptist Church charged with money laundering
Charles Southall, the longtime pastor of First Emmanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, was charged Thursday with money laundering after he allegedly moved $100,000 from a bank account into a personal investment account, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. The single-count charge came...
Mystikal, New Orleans-born rapper, pleads not guilty to rape, robbery, drug charges in Ascension
New Orleans native and popular early 2000s rapper Mystikal pleaded not guilty Monday to accusations he imprisoned and raped a woman in his Ascension Parish home, where he also is accused of having illegal drugs. Mystikal, whose given name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has been accused of a strange and...
Letters: America's patriots are tarred with labels like 'racist' and 'extremist'
I applaud Paul Hogan of Des Allemands for his Sept. 5 letter to this newspaper. He expresses the same thoughts and beliefs that I, and countless others, share. We love this country. Many of us have fought to defend it against foreign enemies; now we are fighting against domestic enemies. To us it is almost inconceivable that so many citizens have fallen prey to the leftist, anti-American propaganda the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden spew out daily in the mainstream media.
