ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

LSU vs. New Mexico: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow

LSU (2-1, 1-0 in the SEC) has a shot to get halfway to bowl eligibility against a team that's it's favored over by 30 points. New Mexico enters the game with a 2-1 mark following last week's win over rival UTEP. In the game, the Lobos forced a whopping seven turnovers. The lone loss on New Mexico's slate is a 31-14 contest against Boise State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
City
Starkville, MS
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans

They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Our Views: Let's get back to the Missouri Plan for juvenile justice, not an Angola Plan

The feds are absolutely right: Putting a juvenile prison on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola is surely “problematic.”. Whether it is a violation of federal law or not is a question that officials are debating now. What is not at all clear in the immediate term, though, is whether there’s an alternative to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ response to the troubles at Louisiana’s juvenile justice facilities.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Pollution concerns about this Louisiana swamp were raised decades ago. A new plan could help.

As far back as the 1960s, concerns were being raised over pollution at Devil's Swamp, where families once crawfished and hunted north of Baton Rouge. "When will we ever be able to lift the advisory against eating fish and other critters out of the swamp?” said Jerry Speirs, a New Orleans attorney whose family owned farmland adjacent to the swamp when the contamination was first reported. His late father-in-law, Dave Ewell, sought to draw attention to the issue in 1969.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Williams
Person
Will Rogers
Person
Jay Ward
NOLA.com

Letters: America's patriots are tarred with labels like 'racist' and 'extremist'

I applaud Paul Hogan of Des Allemands for his Sept. 5 letter to this newspaper. He expresses the same thoughts and beliefs that I, and countless others, share. We love this country. Many of us have fought to defend it against foreign enemies; now we are fighting against domestic enemies. To us it is almost inconceivable that so many citizens have fallen prey to the leftist, anti-American propaganda the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden spew out daily in the mainstream media.
DES ALLEMANDS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy