I applaud Paul Hogan of Des Allemands for his Sept. 5 letter to this newspaper. He expresses the same thoughts and beliefs that I, and countless others, share. We love this country. Many of us have fought to defend it against foreign enemies; now we are fighting against domestic enemies. To us it is almost inconceivable that so many citizens have fallen prey to the leftist, anti-American propaganda the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden spew out daily in the mainstream media.

DES ALLEMANDS, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO