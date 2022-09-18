Read full article on original website
Tip times, TV channels announced for Alabama's SEC basketball games
The SEC unveiled the start times and TV channels for its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule Wednesday. League play tips off Wednesday, Dec. 28, and runs through Saturday, March 4. Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least one time during league play. They will then play their three permanent opponents a second time with the remaining two games changing annually.
Insider Q&A: Vanderbilt faces rolling Alabama squad in SEC opener
Vanderbilt only faces Alabama once every six years, and the Commodores' last matchup against the Crimson Tide did not end up being much of a game at all. Coach Nick Saban and Co. came into Nashville and romped to a 59-0 victory over a Vanderbilt team that was 3-0 at the time and coming off a big win over Kansas State. This time around, the 'Dores will try to keep things significantly closer as they head down to Tuscaloosa for Saturday night's kickoff.
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Alabama, Will Anderson
Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea was the 14th and final coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Lea was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Obviously, this weekend being our first SEC game...
Nick Saban talks Vanderbilt, Tyler Booker on SEC teleconference
Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Wednesday joined the fourth SEC teleconference of the 2022 football season. Below is a full transcript of everything Saban said as the sixth coach on the weekly teleconference ahead of the Crimson Tide’s upcoming game against Vanderbilt. “I think Vanderbilt’s off to a...
How to watch Top100 WR Jalen Hale announce college decision
Alabama wide receiver target Jalen Hale will make his college decision on Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know. Who: Jalen Hale, 4-star WR, Longview (Texas) Rated the No. 9 wide receiver and the No. 51 overall player in the country, per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings. When: Wednesday,...
Elite WR Jalen Hale commits to Alabama over Texas
Alabama remains undefeated in the state of Texas so far in 2022, with Wednesday marking the latest recruiting win in Top100 wide receiver Jalen Hale. The Longview (Texas) product committed to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over Texas, Texas A&M, and Georgia, among a long list of others. Hale is the third wide receiver in UA’s 2023 class, joining fellow standouts Cole Adams and Malik Benson. Hale is the second commitment for Alabama from Texas this week, joining nearby defensive lineman Jordan Renaud.
Scouting take: What Alabama gets in Top247 4-star receiver Jalen Hale
Alabama landed a significant addition to its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday afternoon, when Longview (Texas) four-star receiver Jalen Hale -- a top 75 overall prospect in the Top247 rankings -- announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Hale picked Alabama over a list of 30-plus schools, including other contenders such as Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, and USC.
Tyler Steen on transferring to Alabama, facing his former team
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Tyler Steen reached out to one of his old high school teammates after he entered the NCAA transfer portal. The former Vanderbilt offensive lineman played at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) High School at the same time as Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle. “That was one of...
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama kickoff time announced
The kickoff time and network for No. 10 Arkansas’ game against No. 2 Alabama in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide will meet for the 31st time on Saturday, Oct. 1st inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CDT) on CBS.
