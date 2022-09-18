ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Insider Q&A: Vanderbilt faces rolling Alabama squad in SEC opener

Vanderbilt only faces Alabama once every six years, and the Commodores' last matchup against the Crimson Tide did not end up being much of a game at all. Coach Nick Saban and Co. came into Nashville and romped to a 59-0 victory over a Vanderbilt team that was 3-0 at the time and coming off a big win over Kansas State. This time around, the 'Dores will try to keep things significantly closer as they head down to Tuscaloosa for Saturday night's kickoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tip times, TV channels announced for Alabama's SEC basketball games

The SEC unveiled the start times and TV channels for its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule Wednesday. League play tips off Wednesday, Dec. 28, and runs through Saturday, March 4. Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least one time during league play. They will then play their three permanent opponents a second time with the remaining two games changing annually.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Evidence Suggests Vanderbilt Won’t Be Challenge For Alabama

Almost anyone taking part in a preseason ranking of Southeastern Conference football teams almost automatically puts Alabama number one and Vanderbilt number last. One of the many things reporters covering Bama have learned over the years when asking Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban questions is to not disparage in any way an opposing team. (“Chance for the backups to play?” “How do you get the team up for (fill in the blank) coming off a big game?” That kind of stuff.)
TUSCALOOSA, AL
How to watch Top100 WR Jalen Hale announce college decision

Alabama wide receiver target Jalen Hale will make his college decision on Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know. Who: Jalen Hale, 4-star WR, Longview (Texas) Rated the No. 9 wide receiver and the No. 51 overall player in the country, per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings. When: Wednesday,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Elite WR Jalen Hale commits to Alabama over Texas

Alabama remains undefeated in the state of Texas so far in 2022, with Wednesday marking the latest recruiting win in Top100 wide receiver Jalen Hale. The Longview (Texas) product committed to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over Texas, Texas A&M, and Georgia, among a long list of others. Hale is the third wide receiver in UA’s 2023 class, joining fellow standouts Cole Adams and Malik Benson. Hale is the second commitment for Alabama from Texas this week, joining nearby defensive lineman Jordan Renaud.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Scouting take: What Alabama gets in Top247 4-star receiver Jalen Hale

Alabama landed a significant addition to its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday afternoon, when Longview (Texas) four-star receiver Jalen Hale -- a top 75 overall prospect in the Top247 rankings -- announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Hale picked Alabama over a list of 30-plus schools, including other contenders such as Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, and USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Kait 8

Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Ozark man killed in Walker County crash

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon left one man dead in Walker County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tyce Brockett, 23, of Ozark was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a tree around 2:10 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 214 […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Co. school employee arrested for second-degree rape

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested on a rape charge. Police say 31-year-old Arthur Clark was arrested by the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit for second-degree rape and school employee sex act with a student under 19. Clark was arrested on Sept. 17....
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Overturned tractor closes lanes of U.S. 280 WB in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports at wo-vehicle crash on Highway 280 has closed all westbound lanes near 2400 U.S. 280. The crash included a tractor which overturned. Troopers with ALEA are continuing to investigate. We will provide updates...
CBS 42

Manhunt underway in Jasper for 2 suspects potentially armed

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m., one suspect is in custody. Officers are still searching for another one. The Jasper Police Department is involved in a manhunt for two suspects who are potentially armed. According to JPD, the suspects are potentially armed in the area of Eagle’s Circle subdivision. Officers are asking […]
JASPER, AL
