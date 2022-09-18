ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

WKRC

2 children dead following West Chester fire

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Two children have died after an apartment fire in West Chester Saturday. Emergency units responded to the the Meadow Ridge Apartment complex around noon. Firefighters were able to rescue four children from one of the units, but they were taken to the hospital in critical...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on I-75 in West Chester due to a crash

BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — 8:15 a.m. Delays are now expected to exceed 10 minutes after a crash on I-75 in West Chester. Stop and go traffic is backed up to the Tylersville Road exit. 7:50 a.m. The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 in West Chester due...
BECKETT RIDGE, OH
WHIO Dayton

ODNR provides update on efforts to combat Indian Lake Vegetation

LAKEVIEW — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to get unprecedented vegetation growth on Indian Lake under control. Harvesters removed 2,138 cubic yards of vegetation from Paradise and Governor’s Island as well as floating masses of plants in the open zone, near beaches and in the Chippewa Area, according to a press release from an ODNR spokesperson.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Man sentenced to nearly 6 years for illegal autopsy scheme

TOPEKA, Kan. (WKRC) - A Kansas man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for running an illegal autopsy scheme. Shawn Parcells, an owner of National Autopsy Services, was convicted on one count of wire fraud after pleading guilty. Nine other charges against him were dropped as part of a plea deal.
KANSAS STATE
thexunewswire.com

1944 Tuley Road,

1944 Tuley Rd 3BR/1BA (Fairfield Twp) - **Coming Soon**. Come and see our Newly Remodeled Cute and Cozy 3BR/1BA home located in Fairfield Township! This home has new hardwood and carpet flooring, freshly painted, an updated system, updated kitchen with a new dishwasher, garbage disposal and range hood, separate dining area, spacious bedrooms, an updated bathroom, w/d hookup, a partial basement, storage shed, a front porch, off-street parking, and a huge yard! Apply today at bbrents.com.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN
moversmakers.org

Beech Acres moving near downtown

Beech Acres Parenting Center, the parenting agency with more than 170 years of service to children and families of Greater Cincinnati and 160 employees, will relocate by October to a new centralized headquarters on the edge of downtown. A new lease for the fifth floor and nearly 22,000 square feet...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Pike County massacre trial day six: Witness testimony continues

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's biggest and most complicated murder trial continues Monday as George Wagner IV will be back in the courtroom, facing charges for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Last week, the jury heard testimony from witnesses and first responders about the shock of...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
CINCINNATI, OH
delawareohiohistory.org

Crist Tavern-Millworkers makes list of endangered historic sites

Crist Tavern-Millworkers house near Liberty Township makes list of endangered historic sites. The Crist Tavern-Millworkers Boarding House, built around 1835 on what is now state Route 315, a short distance from U.S. Route 23, has been placed on the List of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites for 2022 by Preservation Ohio.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

More Ohio cities move to ban discredited anti-LGBTQ+ conversion therapy

On a recent Sunday, nearly 40 congregants gathered together for worship service at the Franklin Circle Christian Church on Cleveland’s near West Side to hear Pastor Richard Hinkelman deliver his Sunday message focused on a well-known verse of the prophet Micah:. “God has shown you, oh mortal, what is...
OHIO STATE
moversmakers.org

Top Ohio foundation taps local leader

A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
CINCINNATI, OH

