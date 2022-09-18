Read full article on original website
New details after apartment fire in West Chester leaves 4 children critically injured
We're learning new details about Saturday's apartment fire in West Chester that left four young children fighting for their lives. "The fire was small enough that you aren't able to see it outside, but bad enough because the four kids are still in the hospital," a nearby neighbor said. West...
WKRC
2 children dead following West Chester fire
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Two children have died after an apartment fire in West Chester Saturday. Emergency units responded to the the Meadow Ridge Apartment complex around noon. Firefighters were able to rescue four children from one of the units, but they were taken to the hospital in critical...
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on I-75 in West Chester due to a crash
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — 8:15 a.m. Delays are now expected to exceed 10 minutes after a crash on I-75 in West Chester. Stop and go traffic is backed up to the Tylersville Road exit. 7:50 a.m. The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 in West Chester due...
Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe
When authorities arrived at the home, they say they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and had bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, law enforcement said.
WKRC
West Chester cancels free recycling after residents continue to dump trash at facilities
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - West Chester is canceling its free public recycling system for residents. The township’s spokesperson, Barb Wilson, says people who continue to dump trash have ruined it for everyone, and that the issue has gotten so bad, it is causing extra work for employees that's taking them away from their day-to-day duties.
ODNR provides update on efforts to combat Indian Lake Vegetation
LAKEVIEW — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to get unprecedented vegetation growth on Indian Lake under control. Harvesters removed 2,138 cubic yards of vegetation from Paradise and Governor’s Island as well as floating masses of plants in the open zone, near beaches and in the Chippewa Area, according to a press release from an ODNR spokesperson.
WKRC
Man sentenced to nearly 6 years for illegal autopsy scheme
TOPEKA, Kan. (WKRC) - A Kansas man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for running an illegal autopsy scheme. Shawn Parcells, an owner of National Autopsy Services, was convicted on one count of wire fraud after pleading guilty. Nine other charges against him were dropped as part of a plea deal.
thexunewswire.com
1944 Tuley Road,
1944 Tuley Rd 3BR/1BA (Fairfield Twp) - **Coming Soon**. Come and see our Newly Remodeled Cute and Cozy 3BR/1BA home located in Fairfield Township! This home has new hardwood and carpet flooring, freshly painted, an updated system, updated kitchen with a new dishwasher, garbage disposal and range hood, separate dining area, spacious bedrooms, an updated bathroom, w/d hookup, a partial basement, storage shed, a front porch, off-street parking, and a huge yard! Apply today at bbrents.com.
moversmakers.org
Beech Acres moving near downtown
Beech Acres Parenting Center, the parenting agency with more than 170 years of service to children and families of Greater Cincinnati and 160 employees, will relocate by October to a new centralized headquarters on the edge of downtown. A new lease for the fifth floor and nearly 22,000 square feet...
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial day six: Witness testimony continues
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's biggest and most complicated murder trial continues Monday as George Wagner IV will be back in the courtroom, facing charges for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Last week, the jury heard testimony from witnesses and first responders about the shock of...
Four indicted by Brown County grand jury
Four individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Sept. 8. Patrick Delong, 66, of Mt. Ora
WLWT 5
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
WLWT 5
Ohio artist hosting pumpkin festival with hundreds of blown-glass pumpkins this weekend
A one-of-a-kind pumpkin patch in Ohio featuring hundreds of unique blown-glass pumpkins is returning this weekend. Jack Pine Studio is hosting its third annual glass pumpkin patch. The show is outdoors and features work from local artists as well as food vendors. The pumpkin patch will be open Sept. 23...
Fox 19
Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
delawareohiohistory.org
Crist Tavern-Millworkers makes list of endangered historic sites
Crist Tavern-Millworkers house near Liberty Township makes list of endangered historic sites. The Crist Tavern-Millworkers Boarding House, built around 1835 on what is now state Route 315, a short distance from U.S. Route 23, has been placed on the List of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites for 2022 by Preservation Ohio.
General Assembly should aid Ohio patients by stopping co-pay manipulation on expensive treatments: Elisabeth S. Roter
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Approximately one in four Ohioans live with arthritis – a painful and often debilitating condition that can be expensive to treat. Unfortunately, a policy too often used by health insurers is preventing thousands of Ohioans from being able to afford the medications that can help ease their pain.
wvxu.org
More Ohio cities move to ban discredited anti-LGBTQ+ conversion therapy
On a recent Sunday, nearly 40 congregants gathered together for worship service at the Franklin Circle Christian Church on Cleveland’s near West Side to hear Pastor Richard Hinkelman deliver his Sunday message focused on a well-known verse of the prophet Micah:. “God has shown you, oh mortal, what is...
moversmakers.org
Top Ohio foundation taps local leader
A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
