Webster, NY

13 WHAM

Family friend of the Krausenecks remembers victim

Rochester, N.Y. — A Brighton mother found murdered in her home in 1982, now 40 years later her husband is on trial. 13WHAM spoke exclusively to a man who knew both the victim and the accused killer. Alec MacArthur grew up only one block away from Jim Krauseneck in...
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
13 WHAM

Mother concerned her daughter may be moved from group home

Canandaigua, N.Y. — An Ontario County mother is reaching out to the state for help. Barring a last-minute change, Jennifer Welch, 50, will be forced to leave the only home she's known for 25 years. The reason? Lack of staff. "And what they are saying is they don’t... they...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Business owner recognized for contributions to Hispanic community

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Hispanic Business Associated name its Businessperson of the Year Tuesday. Victor Antonetti Jr. was at the 31st annual gala luncheon. The award recognized Antonetti for his involvement in the community as well as for making strides within the growth of Hispanic businesses in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Mary Cariola Center holds annual 'Walking on Sunshine' fundraiser Sunday

Penfield, N.Y. — Mary Cariola Center held their annual ‘Walking on Sunshine’ fundraiser on Sunday at Penfield’s Veterans Memorial Park. The walk is in its 14th year and is the primary means of raising funds for the school and residences. It is their largest fundraisers supporting 450 individuals with multiple disabilities.
PENFIELD, NY
Webster, NY
Webster, NY
Crime & Safety
13 WHAM

Woman charged with husband's murder in Greece

Greece, N.Y. — A woman is charged with second-degree murder after her husband was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon on Vintage Lane. Police said Skavon Andrews, 68, shot and killed her husband, Rawleigh Andrews, 72, at their home shortly after 2:30 p.m. During a search of the home,...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Unused NYS hand sanitizer to be discarded in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — More than 700,000 gallons of unused — and unusable — 'NYS Clean' hand sanitizer will be brought to Rochester to be discarded. The hand sanitizer was made by state prison inmates in 2020 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, costing taxpayers $4.3 million.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man fatally shot in Greece, part of Vintage Lane closed

Greece, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in a driveway on Vintage Lane Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. and found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Police didn't say whether the victim lived at the home, but...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

East superintendent recognized by FBI

Rochester, N.Y. — High honors for the superintendent of East Upper and Lower Schools. Dr. Shaun Nelms received the Directors Community Leadership Award from the FBI. It honors those who are committed to fighting violence, crime, and drugs. Dr. Nelms was recognized for his dedication to East High. "As...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Sherman Street shooting suspect arrested

Rochester, N.Y. — Police have arrested a man wanted for a shooting on the city's northwest side last week. Richard Davis, 28, allegedly shot a 31-year-old man on Sherman Street just before 5 p.m. Sept. 12. Police found the victim in a field. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

City of Rochester renames MLK Park amphitheater after Daniel Prude

Rochester, N.Y. — The amphitheater at MLK Park in Rochester has a new name: Daniel Prude Square. City of Rochester officials chose the name to honor the man who died after being physically restrained by Rochester Police in March 2020. There is already a large mural at the site...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

The Arc of Monroe hosts job fair in Fairport

Perinton, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe is holding a job fair 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 at The Arc of Monroe's Fairport Day Services, 1387 Fairport Road. The Arc is looking to hire direct support professionals, employment specialists, job coaches, community pre-vocational specialists, transportation drivers, maintenance technicians, and many more.
PERINTON, NY
13 WHAM

Police in Newark searching for missing man

Newark, N.Y. — Police are searching for a missing man last seen Sept. 2 in Wayne County. Kevin Heise was reported missing Sept. 5, three days after he was last seen and heard from. Police said he was last seen getting into a blue car or truck on East...
NEWARK, NY
13 WHAM

Voter registration drives held throughout Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day. Monroe County held a variety of registration drives, including a pop-up registration booth outside the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center on Chestnut Street. Other drives were held at Nazareth College, St. John Fisher University, and the University of Rochester. “We’ve had...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Purple Foot Festival back at Casa Larga in Fairport

Fairport, N.Y. — The Purple Foot Festival returned to the Casa Larga in Fairport Sunday. The festival highlights the Colaruotolo family’s Italian Heritage with authentic, old-world grape stomping, earning the name ‘Purple Foot’. New to this years festival was a Grand Tasting in the event rooms...
FAIRPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester native returns home as 'Tootsie' visits RBTL

A Rochester native is back home as the Tony Award-winning musical Tootsie comes to town. Performances are scheduled to begin Tuesday and run through Sunday at the Auditorium Theatre. Jared David Michael Grant, a School of the Arts graduate, plays the role of Jeff Slater. He joined us on Good...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Convicted felon arrested following weekend shooting in Webster

Webster, N.Y. — Webster Police have arrested a convicted felon after two people were shot at Kircher Park on Saturday. Around 10:00 a.m., police were notified that a woman and a male teenager were dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with gunshot wounds; police say their injuries are non-life threatening.
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two suspects arrested for robbery and assault at Gates gas station

Gates, N.Y. — Two people are facing charges after police say they pepper-sprayed two employees at a Gates gas station and stole cigarettes. Gates Police say Kaila Rivera, 34, and Domiyon Taylor, 38, entered the Speedway on Elmgrove Road around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday. After taking the cigarettes, police...
GATES, NY

