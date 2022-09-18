Read full article on original website
Family friend of the Krausenecks remembers victim
Rochester, N.Y. — A Brighton mother found murdered in her home in 1982, now 40 years later her husband is on trial. 13WHAM spoke exclusively to a man who knew both the victim and the accused killer. Alec MacArthur grew up only one block away from Jim Krauseneck in...
Mother concerned her daughter may be moved from group home
Canandaigua, N.Y. — An Ontario County mother is reaching out to the state for help. Barring a last-minute change, Jennifer Welch, 50, will be forced to leave the only home she's known for 25 years. The reason? Lack of staff. "And what they are saying is they don’t... they...
Business owner recognized for contributions to Hispanic community
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Hispanic Business Associated name its Businessperson of the Year Tuesday. Victor Antonetti Jr. was at the 31st annual gala luncheon. The award recognized Antonetti for his involvement in the community as well as for making strides within the growth of Hispanic businesses in Rochester.
Mary Cariola Center holds annual 'Walking on Sunshine' fundraiser Sunday
Penfield, N.Y. — Mary Cariola Center held their annual ‘Walking on Sunshine’ fundraiser on Sunday at Penfield’s Veterans Memorial Park. The walk is in its 14th year and is the primary means of raising funds for the school and residences. It is their largest fundraisers supporting 450 individuals with multiple disabilities.
'Persistent' felon sentenced to 20 years to life for gun charges
Rochester, N.Y. — A man with an "extensive" criminal record could spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge sentenced Marlon Scott, 35, Monday to 20 years to life in prison, after he was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon June 16. Scott was involved in...
Woman charged with husband's murder in Greece
Greece, N.Y. — A woman is charged with second-degree murder after her husband was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon on Vintage Lane. Police said Skavon Andrews, 68, shot and killed her husband, Rawleigh Andrews, 72, at their home shortly after 2:30 p.m. During a search of the home,...
Unused NYS hand sanitizer to be discarded in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — More than 700,000 gallons of unused — and unusable — 'NYS Clean' hand sanitizer will be brought to Rochester to be discarded. The hand sanitizer was made by state prison inmates in 2020 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, costing taxpayers $4.3 million.
Man fatally shot in Greece, part of Vintage Lane closed
Greece, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in a driveway on Vintage Lane Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. and found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Police didn't say whether the victim lived at the home, but...
East superintendent recognized by FBI
Rochester, N.Y. — High honors for the superintendent of East Upper and Lower Schools. Dr. Shaun Nelms received the Directors Community Leadership Award from the FBI. It honors those who are committed to fighting violence, crime, and drugs. Dr. Nelms was recognized for his dedication to East High. "As...
Purse-snatching suspect caught, also accused of attacking relatives
Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of forcibly stealing a purse from an 82-year-old woman at a church earlier this month also attacked and robbed two of his relatives two weeks later, according to police. Jose Cruz Jr., 34, allegedly robbed the woman Sept. 1 at Joy Community Church...
Sherman Street shooting suspect arrested
Rochester, N.Y. — Police have arrested a man wanted for a shooting on the city's northwest side last week. Richard Davis, 28, allegedly shot a 31-year-old man on Sherman Street just before 5 p.m. Sept. 12. Police found the victim in a field. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
City of Rochester renames MLK Park amphitheater after Daniel Prude
Rochester, N.Y. — The amphitheater at MLK Park in Rochester has a new name: Daniel Prude Square. City of Rochester officials chose the name to honor the man who died after being physically restrained by Rochester Police in March 2020. There is already a large mural at the site...
The Arc of Monroe hosts job fair in Fairport
Perinton, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe is holding a job fair 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 at The Arc of Monroe's Fairport Day Services, 1387 Fairport Road. The Arc is looking to hire direct support professionals, employment specialists, job coaches, community pre-vocational specialists, transportation drivers, maintenance technicians, and many more.
Police in Newark searching for missing man
Newark, N.Y. — Police are searching for a missing man last seen Sept. 2 in Wayne County. Kevin Heise was reported missing Sept. 5, three days after he was last seen and heard from. Police said he was last seen getting into a blue car or truck on East...
Voter registration drives held throughout Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day. Monroe County held a variety of registration drives, including a pop-up registration booth outside the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center on Chestnut Street. Other drives were held at Nazareth College, St. John Fisher University, and the University of Rochester. “We’ve had...
Purple Foot Festival back at Casa Larga in Fairport
Fairport, N.Y. — The Purple Foot Festival returned to the Casa Larga in Fairport Sunday. The festival highlights the Colaruotolo family’s Italian Heritage with authentic, old-world grape stomping, earning the name ‘Purple Foot’. New to this years festival was a Grand Tasting in the event rooms...
Rochester native returns home as 'Tootsie' visits RBTL
A Rochester native is back home as the Tony Award-winning musical Tootsie comes to town. Performances are scheduled to begin Tuesday and run through Sunday at the Auditorium Theatre. Jared David Michael Grant, a School of the Arts graduate, plays the role of Jeff Slater. He joined us on Good...
Suspects wanted for stealing cash register from Geneva gas station, tying up clerk
Geneva, N.Y. — Two men allegedly stole a cash register from a gas station in Ontario County and tied up the clerk before fleeing. Police responded to Pick Quick on East North Street in Geneva just after 6 a.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery in progress.
Convicted felon arrested following weekend shooting in Webster
Webster, N.Y. — Webster Police have arrested a convicted felon after two people were shot at Kircher Park on Saturday. Around 10:00 a.m., police were notified that a woman and a male teenager were dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with gunshot wounds; police say their injuries are non-life threatening.
Two suspects arrested for robbery and assault at Gates gas station
Gates, N.Y. — Two people are facing charges after police say they pepper-sprayed two employees at a Gates gas station and stole cigarettes. Gates Police say Kaila Rivera, 34, and Domiyon Taylor, 38, entered the Speedway on Elmgrove Road around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday. After taking the cigarettes, police...
