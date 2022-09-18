Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
discoverhometown.com
Alex Prunty wins Slinger super late model feature, Braun wins Elite Eight late model championship
Slinger, Wis., Sept. 18—Alex Prunty used a late charge to take the lead from Steve Apel with six laps to go and drove to his first Elite Eight Super Late Model Series feature victory of the season in the Carl Wegner Memorial 100 Sunday afternoon at the Slinger Speedway while R.J. Braun edged Jacob Nottestad to win the 2022 championship.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Union High School announces 2022 Homecoming Court
September 20, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Hartford Union High School celebrates Homecoming Week from September 19-24. The Homecoming Court has been announced for the upcoming event. Front row left to right: Abby Schrunk (Musical), Isabelle Klink (Future Farmers of. America), Isabelle Navarre (Tennis), Jimena Herrera (Volleyball), Sierra...
CBS 58
AMAZING VIDEO: Plymouth middle school teacher rescues great-horned owl from soccer net
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Plymouth science teacher is being called a hero after saving an owl's life, as her middle school students and fellow teachers watched. Abbie Ward, a seventh grade teacher at Riverview Middle School, is known by students and colleagues for helping animals in need. When...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Betty Brinn exhibit explores physics
MILWAUKEE - There’s a new Fall exhibit at Betty Brinn Children’s Museum that will open your kid’s eyes into the world of physics. Brian Kramp has a look at how physics can be fun for the little ones.
School bus involved in crash near North and Sherman
A school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning near North and Sherman. TMJ4 News has crews on the scene who said there were three other cars involved.
fox29.com
'Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza;' made by Palermo's in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Buckle up your taste buds, there's a new frozen pizza making a splash – and it's made in Milwaukee. It is called the Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza – and it is the creation of Palermo's Pizza. "They can bring a piece of the show into...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' Waukesha parade attack October trial expected to be lengthy
Darrell Brooks Jr. faces an October trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. On Monday, the court ironed out details of what evidence and aspects of Brooks' history can be used during that jury trial. Decisions made Monday could shorten what’s expected to be a lengthy trial.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shop for vintage and mid-century modern treasures at BC Modern
MILWAUKEE - Looking for Mid-century modern, industrial, or eclectic furniture for your home, office or business? BC Modern may have what you need. Brian Kramp is checking out their new location that’s all about vintage vibes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire
A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's dark history steps into national spotlight
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee steps into the national spotlight for its dark history. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with the stories making a buzz – including an executive producer role for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 115-year-old monument in Union Cemetery restored | By Darren Schacht
Washington County, WI – Diane Hupfer (nee Schloemer) of West Bend and Darren Schacht of Milwaukee, two passionate genealogists, meet by chance at the Washington County Historical Society and discover not only do they have a distant family connection but they each possess information that could help the other flesh out a clearer picture of their shared relatives, nearly 80 years since that generation had passed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa school violence concerns, board codifies resource officers
Not even three weeks into the school year, Wauwatosa students have been involved in three fights, including during football games. Parents thought they'd voice their concerns at a special board meeting Tuesday night, but that didn't happen.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Quinceañera dress specialist; family-owned boutique
MILWAUKEE - Tucked away near Milwaukee’s 13th and Oklahoma neighborhood is a buzzing boutique. It’s family-owned and bursting at the seams with everything you need for a special occasion – and "Variedades Gonzalez" is run by a powerful trifecta. "It’s my grandma who, she does alterations, my...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Lawrence School license revoked, abuse charges
Waukesha's The Lawrence School's day care license was revoked after Heather Miller, the “lead teacher,” was charged with abusing a baby boy, slamming the infant into a mattress. Miller's mother posted her $6,000 bond.
WISN
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
shepherdexpress.com
Promises is Wonderfully Weird in Walker’s Point
Promises is a new neighborhood bar and venue located at Sixth and National in the heart of Walker’s Point. Owned by longtime friends Joey Turbo and Casey Hughes, the bar hopes to enrich the area as a hub for all things entertainment as well as be a welcoming, caring space for all who come through. The bar has three rooms encompassing two stages, a covered patio, a TMNT arcade game, pinball, pull tabs, a pool table, a DJ booth and TVs to watch sports. Their menu features a variety of domestics, liquors, local craft beers on draft and non-alcoholic options to choose from.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janesville school liaison officer; unintended discharge of firearm
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are investigating the unintended discharge of a school liaison officer's service weapon inside a middle school on Monday, Sept. 19. A letter to parents from School District of Janesville Superintendent Mark Holzman says the incident happened at Edison Middle School. The school liaison officer was in a personal office and removing a backpack. In that process, a part of the backpack got caught or hung up with the butt of their service firearm, which was properly secured in the holster, the letter says. At that time, the handgun discharged into the floor of their office. The officer was not injured -- and no one else was injured.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's BC Modern offers mid-century modern, industrial furniture
MILWAUKEE - Looking for mid-century modern, industrial, or eclectic furniture for your home, office or business? There’s a good chance BC Modern (3116 S. Chase Avenue) may have what you need. Brian Kramp is checking out the new location of this Milwaukee favorite that’s all about vintage vibes.
