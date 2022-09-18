ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Berlin, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hartford Union High School announces 2022 Homecoming Court

September 20, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Hartford Union High School celebrates Homecoming Week from September 19-24. The Homecoming Court has been announced for the upcoming event. Front row left to right: Abby Schrunk (Musical), Isabelle Klink (Future Farmers of. America), Isabelle Navarre (Tennis), Jimena Herrera (Volleyball), Sierra...
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Betty Brinn exhibit explores physics

MILWAUKEE - There’s a new Fall exhibit at Betty Brinn Children’s Museum that will open your kid’s eyes into the world of physics. Brian Kramp has a look at how physics can be fun for the little ones.
MILWAUKEE, WI
New Berlin, WI
Berlin, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's dark history steps into national spotlight

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee steps into the national spotlight for its dark history. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with the stories making a buzz – including an executive producer role for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | 115-year-old monument in Union Cemetery restored | By Darren Schacht

Washington County, WI – Diane Hupfer (nee Schloemer) of West Bend and Darren Schacht of Milwaukee, two passionate genealogists, meet by chance at the Washington County Historical Society and discover not only do they have a distant family connection but they each possess information that could help the other flesh out a clearer picture of their shared relatives, nearly 80 years since that generation had passed.
WEST BEND, WI
Berlin, DE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Quinceañera dress specialist; family-owned boutique

MILWAUKEE - Tucked away near Milwaukee’s 13th and Oklahoma neighborhood is a buzzing boutique. It’s family-owned and bursting at the seams with everything you need for a special occasion – and "Variedades Gonzalez" is run by a powerful trifecta. "It’s my grandma who, she does alterations, my...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Lawrence School license revoked, abuse charges

Waukesha's The Lawrence School's day care license was revoked after Heather Miller, the “lead teacher,” was charged with abusing a baby boy, slamming the infant into a mattress. Miller's mother posted her $6,000 bond.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County

The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Promises is Wonderfully Weird in Walker’s Point

Promises is a new neighborhood bar and venue located at Sixth and National in the heart of Walker’s Point. Owned by longtime friends Joey Turbo and Casey Hughes, the bar hopes to enrich the area as a hub for all things entertainment as well as be a welcoming, caring space for all who come through. The bar has three rooms encompassing two stages, a covered patio, a TMNT arcade game, pinball, pull tabs, a pool table, a DJ booth and TVs to watch sports. Their menu features a variety of domestics, liquors, local craft beers on draft and non-alcoholic options to choose from.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Janesville school liaison officer; unintended discharge of firearm

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are investigating the unintended discharge of a school liaison officer's service weapon inside a middle school on Monday, Sept. 19. A letter to parents from School District of Janesville Superintendent Mark Holzman says the incident happened at Edison Middle School. The school liaison officer was in a personal office and removing a backpack. In that process, a part of the backpack got caught or hung up with the butt of their service firearm, which was properly secured in the holster, the letter says. At that time, the handgun discharged into the floor of their office. The officer was not injured -- and no one else was injured.
JANESVILLE, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's BC Modern offers mid-century modern, industrial furniture

MILWAUKEE - Looking for mid-century modern, industrial, or eclectic furniture for your home, office or business? There’s a good chance BC Modern (3116 S. Chase Avenue) may have what you need. Brian Kramp is checking out the new location of this Milwaukee favorite that’s all about vintage vibes.
MILWAUKEE, WI

