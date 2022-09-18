Read full article on original website
Police: Two JSO corrections officers arrested, facing charges for battery on inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Wednesday morning to discuss the arrest of two corrections officers following a reported altercation with an inmate. On August 11, the JSO Integrity and Special Investigations unit received word about a complaint against two officers, Micah Magwood and...
News4Jax.com
18-year-old charged with murder in woman’s death, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in the death of a woman whose body was found Monday in a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood. According to a news release from JSO, the woman “appeared to have suffered...
First Coast News
'I have candy in the backseat:' New details released about wanted suspect who reportedly lured teens in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) First Coast News has obtained documents that shed new light on two cases involving an alleged predator who was luring teenage girls into his vehicle on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says in one instance, a rape...
Mother who allegedly crashed into Southside pond, killing child, found incompetent to stand trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pamela Cabrera, the mother facing charges after a high-speed chase and crash that lead to the death of her 5-year-old daughter, appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday morning. Cabrera's legal representation submitted the opinion of Dr. Meadows, who said the 32-year-old was incompetent to...
First Coast News
Officials: Victim's mother doesn't want body cam video of Jacksonville officer-involved shooting released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a statement released Tuesday, the State Attorney's Office says that the Jacksonville deputy who shot and killed Bobby James Brown accidentally discharged his weapon. The incident was deemed "not criminal" by the SA's office, however, body camera footage of the incident will not be released...
One in custody after shooting in Moncrief area Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Moncrief area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to 4200 block of Moncrief Road in relation to a person shot. A man in his 20s...
Jacksonville officer’s gun firing was ‘unintentional’ in July shooting that killed man, SAO finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office said Monday it has finished the review of the death of a man who was fatally shot in July by a Jacksonville police officer. A letter from Assistant State Attorney Mark Caliel to Chief Paul Restivo of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office...
WCJB
K9 assists Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in search for skeletal remains
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search on Tuesday of an area near the Columbia - Baker County line after human remains were found. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m. on Monday, a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
JSO investigating suspicious death of woman in Moncrief home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was contacted to assist Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department at a home on 1500 W. 33rd St. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Inside the home, a woman was found dead and JSO...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts major drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Jason Setzer, 46, of Orange Park, and Alvin Mercado, 38, of Fleming Island, were both arrested in...
News4Jax.com
Foul play suspected after woman found dead in Moncrief neighborhood, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon in a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood. Around 1 p.m., officers said they were called to the home on West 33rd Street to help the Jacksonville Fire...
Judge finds that ex-Jacksonville pastor’s health conditions are ‘stable,’ denies pretrial release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former church pastor accused of child physical and sexual abuse has been denied bond and will remain in jail, court records show. The defense for Paul Dyal, the former pastor of the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church, filed a motion in July asking Circuit Court Judge Tatiana R. Salvador to reconsider releasing Dyal ahead of his trial due to health issues.
JSO: 8-month-old girl dead after being left in hot car on the Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A baby is dead after being left in a vehicle on Jacksonville's Northside Tuesday, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 2:22 p.m., officers and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Newberry Road in response to an unresponsive child.
JSO: Heated disagreement leads to shooting in Moncrief
JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department state that around 3:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched at 4200 Moncrief Road in response to a shooting. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering...
WCJB
Columbia County deputies work to identify human remains
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found near the Columbia - Baker County line on Monday evening. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m., a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
Police: Human remains found in Columbia County
Police say the remains were found near the county line of Columbia and Baker counties on a dirt road. Cause of death is currently unknown.
News4Jax.com
Hilliard man accused of shooting man in head, injuring several others following argument at party
CALLAHAN, Fla. – A Hilliard man was arrested and accused of shooting a man in the head and fleeing the scene in Callahan early Saturday morning, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call about someone shot shortly after midnight Saturday. During the...
Three kilos of fentanyl seized by JSO, enough to kill 1.5 million people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it served a residential search warrant which resulted in three kilos of fentanyl being seized last week. According to the DEA, the three kilos of fentanyl seized is enough to kill up to 1.5 million people. In addition, JSO says .26...
First Coast News
Police: Two injured at a shooting at a party in Jacksonville North Estates area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man and woman were shot and injured at a party in the 14000 Block of Duval Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that the shooter was in a car and shot at the victims while driving by. The...
Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you
Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
