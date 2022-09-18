ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Callahan, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Hilliard, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
City
Callahan, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Nassau County, FL
Crime & Safety
WCJB

K9 assists Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in search for skeletal remains

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search on Tuesday of an area near the Columbia - Baker County line after human remains were found. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m. on Monday, a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Scott Williams#Michael Scott#Violent Crime#Nsco
Action News Jax

Judge finds that ex-Jacksonville pastor’s health conditions are ‘stable,’ denies pretrial release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former church pastor accused of child physical and sexual abuse has been denied bond and will remain in jail, court records show. The defense for Paul Dyal, the former pastor of the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church, filed a motion in July asking Circuit Court Judge Tatiana R. Salvador to reconsider releasing Dyal ahead of his trial due to health issues.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCJB

Columbia County deputies work to identify human remains

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found near the Columbia - Baker County line on Monday evening. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m., a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy