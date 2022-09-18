HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Three puppies were rescued by the Highland County Humane Society on Saturday after being left in a cage in the woods without food or water. According to their Facebook post, the woman who found them heard the puppies crying, so she called the shelter to take care of them. The shelter says that they came in underweight and with overgrown nails. The two male chihuahuas are hairless. The female Yorkie lost half of her hair and is matted.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO