Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Body found at Southside dog park, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road on Monday night, police said. According to a spokesperson for JSO, a body was found at the park. No foul play is suspected.
Action News Jax

Arrest made in Moncrief murder investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, that Action News Jax first reported a suspicious death of a woman in a Moncrief home. Through their investigation, homicide detectives at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office eventually ruled that the death of the woman inside the home was murder. Officials have said that the victim appeared to have suffered from some type of trauma.
Action News Jax

Crash with injuries involves bicycle in Beauclerc

Jacksonville, Fl — A crash with injuries is under investigation in Beauclerc, as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to San Jose Blvd. and Sunbeam Road just before 4:00 a.m. Reporter Kennedy Dendy witnessed a bicycle in the grass, and evidence markers. Officers were also inspecting a vehicle that...
Action News Jax

UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe

Jacksonville, Fl — Update, 6:16 am Monday: We are pleased to announce Kanniyah Johnson has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community. Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old child....
Action News Jax

JSO: Man found dead in pond near Woodstock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death on West 1st Street and West Palm Ave. At around 5:00 pm JSO officers were dispatched to a reported possible deceased person in a pond near the intersection of West 1st Street and West Palm Avenue.
News4Jax.com

9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to...
