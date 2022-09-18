JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, that Action News Jax first reported a suspicious death of a woman in a Moncrief home. Through their investigation, homicide detectives at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office eventually ruled that the death of the woman inside the home was murder. Officials have said that the victim appeared to have suffered from some type of trauma.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO