Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcementZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Ridgeview High School teacher selected for Social Studies awardZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, MiddleburgZoey FieldsClay County, FL
JSO: No foul play suspected after body found at Dog Wood Park on the Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body was found Monday evening at Dog Wood Park on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The dog park is located at 7407 Salisbury Road within a business park area. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, this is being investigated as...
News4Jax.com
Body found at Southside dog park, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road on Monday night, police said. According to a spokesperson for JSO, a body was found at the park. No foul play is suspected.
JSO: 8-month-old girl dead after being left in hot car on the Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A baby is dead after being left in a vehicle on Jacksonville's Northside Tuesday, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 2:22 p.m., officers and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Newberry Road in response to an unresponsive child.
One in custody after shooting in Moncrief area Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Moncrief area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to 4200 block of Moncrief Road in relation to a person shot. A man in his 20s...
JSO: Heated disagreement leads to shooting in Moncrief
JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department state that around 3:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched at 4200 Moncrief Road in response to a shooting. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering...
News4Jax.com
Foul play suspected after woman found dead in Moncrief neighborhood, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon in a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood. Around 1 p.m., officers said they were called to the home on West 33rd Street to help the Jacksonville Fire...
News4Jax.com
18-year-old charged with murder in woman’s death, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in the death of a woman whose body was found Monday in a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood. According to a news release from JSO, the woman “appeared to have suffered...
First Coast News
'I have candy in the backseat:' New details released about wanted suspect who reportedly lured teens in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) First Coast News has obtained documents that shed new light on two cases involving an alleged predator who was luring teenage girls into his vehicle on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says in one instance, a rape...
Arrest made in Moncrief murder investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, that Action News Jax first reported a suspicious death of a woman in a Moncrief home. Through their investigation, homicide detectives at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office eventually ruled that the death of the woman inside the home was murder. Officials have said that the victim appeared to have suffered from some type of trauma.
First Coast News
Body found in retention pond on Jacksonville's Northside, no foul play suspected
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The body of a 40-to-50-year old man was found in a retention pond on Fern Street and West Palm Avenue Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The scene is near the Paxon neighborhood on the Northside. Two people walking their dogs reported seeing a...
2 Jacksonville officers arrested for battery after confrontation with inmate caught on video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officers were arrested for battery after investigators say they were involved with a physical confrontation with an inmate that was caught on video. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Undersheriff Nick Burgos said Wednesday the incident happened at the...
Crash with injuries involves bicycle in Beauclerc
Jacksonville, Fl — A crash with injuries is under investigation in Beauclerc, as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to San Jose Blvd. and Sunbeam Road just before 4:00 a.m. Reporter Kennedy Dendy witnessed a bicycle in the grass, and evidence markers. Officers were also inspecting a vehicle that...
UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe
Jacksonville, Fl — Update, 6:16 am Monday: We are pleased to announce Kanniyah Johnson has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community. Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old child....
Jacksonville officer’s gun firing was ‘unintentional’ in July shooting that killed man, SAO finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office said Monday it has finished the review of the death of a man who was fatally shot in July by a Jacksonville police officer. A letter from Assistant State Attorney Mark Caliel to Chief Paul Restivo of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office...
Mother who allegedly crashed into Southside pond, killing child, found incompetent to stand trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pamela Cabrera, the mother facing charges after a high-speed chase and crash that lead to the death of her 5-year-old daughter, appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday morning. Cabrera's legal representation submitted the opinion of Dr. Meadows, who said the 32-year-old was incompetent to...
First Coast News
Police: Two injured at a shooting at a party in Jacksonville North Estates area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man and woman were shot and injured at a party in the 14000 Block of Duval Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that the shooter was in a car and shot at the victims while driving by. The...
Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates
Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates. Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax is investigating a City of Jacksonville department head over his...
JSO: Man found dead in pond near Woodstock
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death on West 1st Street and West Palm Ave. At around 5:00 pm JSO officers were dispatched to a reported possible deceased person in a pond near the intersection of West 1st Street and West Palm Avenue.
First Coast News
Officials: Victim's mother doesn't want body cam video of Jacksonville officer-involved shooting released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a statement released Tuesday, the State Attorney's Office says that the Jacksonville deputy who shot and killed Bobby James Brown accidentally discharged his weapon. The incident was deemed "not criminal" by the SA's office, however, body camera footage of the incident will not be released...
News4Jax.com
9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to...
