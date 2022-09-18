ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU football: Ahlers' record-breaking night lifts Pirates over Campbell

By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

East Carolina's offense exploded for 572 yards in Saturday night's 49-10 victory over Campbell at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Like he has been for the past half decade, fifth-year senior Holton Ahlers was at the center of the offensive prowess.

Ahlers finished the game 17-for-20 through the air for 263 yards and three touchdowns in his record-breaking performance.

While the Pirates' second drive of the night ended in a three-and-out, Ahlers made American Athletic Conference history on a 3rd-and-10 completion.

He dropped back and connected with Isaiah Winstead for an 8-yard gain to set the conference's all-time passing yards record, as he now sits at 11,019 yards for his career.

Entering the game, Ahlers trailed Tulsa's Dane Evans (2013-16) by just 20 yards on the all-time leaderboard.

"He's been a steady constant ever since I've been here," ECU head coach Mike Houston said of Ahlers. "He's a great leader in the locker room, he's a phenomenal role model in the community and he's a role model for my two sons."

Early in the third quarter brought another record-breaking play for Ahlers on a connection with Winstead.

This time the senior connected with the wideout for a 34-yard pickup on the third play of the second half.

The yardage propelled Ahlers past former standout quarterback Shane Carden for the most total yards in program history, as he has now racked up 12,332 yards in his career.

"It means a lot, being from Greenville, growing up here, obviously just playing quarterback here has been a dream come true for me," Ahlers said. "The team that we've got his year is going to be really special and there's going to be a couple records broken, but I'm just focused on the main thing and that's to keep winning every single game."

Splitting the uprights

After two weeks of being doomed by special teams miscues, Saturday night brought a flip of the script.

While the Pirates made several strong plays in the return game and limited Campbell's chances on such plays, the most important stat of the night came in the kicking game.

Sophomore Owen Daffer went a perfect 7-for-7 on extra-points on the night, tying his career high for makes in a game.

"There was no pressure on any of the punts, our kickoff coverage was phenomenal, our kickoff return unit was very, very solid, so I think it was a really good night on special teams," Houston said.

Getting off the field

ECU's defense entered Saturday's matchup as one of the top-15 teams in the nation in third-down defense, and it was more of the same against the Camels.

The Pirates held N.C. State and Old Dominion to a combined 5-for-21 (23.8 percent) on third downs in their first two games.

Campbell went just 5-for-15 (33.3 percent) on third down, as ECU also held the visitors to one conversion on three fourth-down attempts.

On the flip side, ECU was 6-for-11 on moving the chains on third down, as well as 2-for-3 on fourth-down tries.

Slow out of the gate

For the third time in as many weeks, the Pirates have struggled in the opening 15 minutes of a game, as they have been outscored a combined 31-23 in the first quarter this season.

In contrast, ECU is outscoring opponents 21-7 in the 2nd, 34-7 in the third and 30-7 in the fourth quarter.

WNCT

Jacksonville business holding shoe drive through Oct. 31

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Zing Zumm Children’s Museum of Jacksonville is conducting a shoe drive through Oct. 31. The organization’s goal is to help raise funds by donating gently used and worn shoes. New shoes are also accepted. All sizes, styles and types are welcome. “I think it’s a nice way for people to contribute […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
