Read full article on original website
Related
Hidden meanings behind the royals' outfits for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both arrived at the funeral in black versions of dresses they had worn to birthday celebrations for the Queen.
msn.com
Prince William Gives an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis: 'Spoiled Rotten, I'm Sure.'
Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis are in good hands! During a surprise walk about on Saturday, Prince William, confirmed the news to a royal watcher who asked about the status of the monarch’s dogs. “I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," he told the mourner...
Comments / 0