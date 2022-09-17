ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

WATCH: Bijan Robinson's 78-yard touchdown to put Texas ahead of UTSA

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryzrM_0i02M6Zw00

Bijan Robinson continues to prove he’s the best running back in college football.

In the third quarter of the UTSA matchup, Robinson broke loose for a 78-yard touchdown run. He took the handoff from Roschon Johnson, broke a tackle and turned on the wheels to put Texas ahead of UTSA, 24-17.

Robinson has surpassed 100 yards rushing against the Roadrunners, currently tallying 133 rush yards with three minutes to go in the third quarter. Considering Texas’ star running back was considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury entering this game, he’s certainly playing inspiring football.

Robinson is widely considered the top running back for the 2023 NFL draft by national draft analysts. If he can stay healthy and continue playing at a high level, it would come as no surprise to see him selected in the first round.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant

Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
EUGENE, OR
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
San Antonio, TX
Football
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#College Football#Nfl Draft#American Football#Roadrunners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas target Kavion Henderson sets commitment date

Arkansas could add depth to the defensive line in the form of a 2024 prospect. Kavion Henderson, a four-star defensive lineman from Leeds High School in the metro Birmingham area, shared via Twitter that he will announce his commitment on November 6. He will choose between Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Alabama. Arkansas was one of the first to offer Henderson, becoming his 11th offer on January 23. The Arkansas offer came after he attended Junior Day during the same weekend. Are there any leads as to where Henderson could end up? That part is cloudy as of now. Danny West of HawgSports.com has predicted that Henderson ends up at Arkansas, while Parker Thune of OUInsider predicts that Oklahoma will win the sweepstakes. However, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine believes that Auburn is the front runner, with a 33% forecasted chance to earn his commitment. Arkansas has had recent success recruiting in the state of Alabama. Currently, three members of Arkansas’ 2023 recruiting class hail from Alabama, specifically the metro Birmingham area. committ date NOV 6th @LEEDS HIGH SCHOOL time 3pm @RTRnews @OU_Football @GeorgiaFootball @RazorbackFB @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/qVcHsdZY0e — kavion “k6️⃣” henderson (@yvngkavion) September 20, 2022 List ESPN writer ranks Hogs as 16th best undefeated team FBS!?
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy