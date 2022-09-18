Read full article on original website
Related
Ludacris' manager, Chaka Zulu, charged with murder in June shooting
The manager for rapper Ludacris faces a murder charge in Atlanta in connection with a June shooting. The Atlanta Police Department said Chaka Zulu, whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi, turned himself in to face charges Tuesday. Atlanta news outlets report that he was released on bail the same day. Police said they also secured warrants charging him with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery.
Atlanta rapper Gunna holds community events while in jail awaiting trial on RICO charges
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Atlanta rapper ‘Gunna’ held a community event with free merchandise and food on Saturday in College Park. Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was not there because he is currently in jail as part of a major gang indictment. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Fulton DA says former officer ‘operated recklessly’ in chase causing deaths of 3 people
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in an exclusive interview in the seconds leading up to a crash that killed three people, the then City of South Fulton Police officer was driving too fast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
NEW: Arrest warrants detail shooting involving longtime manager of Ludacris, Chaka Zulu
ATLANTA — Arrest warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News detail the incidents police said occurred during the June 2022 shooting outside of Chaka Zulu’s restaurant, Apt4B. Chaka Zulu, who is the longtime manager of Ludacris and co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace record label, faces multiple charges including...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver shot with kids in car, crashes into Georgia home
A male driver was shot multiple times early Monday morning while transporting his kids to school and then crashed his vehicle into a house in metro Atlanta. The DeKalb County Police Department said in its report that the man was on his way to his kids’ school when was fired upon about 20 times within a tony neighborhood in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on Sept. 19, 2020.
Comedian Mario Tory amuses crowd at Bonfire ATL
Comedian Mario Tory recently owned the stage at Bonfire ATL and had the audience in stitches with funny punchlines and relatable stories. Sponsored by Backwoods, Bonfire ATL is the best place to let loose while enjoying a night of comedy and fun. Tory opened up about his comedy, how he’s...
Black man will spend 25 years in prison for doing this to ex-girlfriend
On Sept.19, Ralph Haywood Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison after shooting his ex-girlfriend and her friend, and then kidnapping his ex-girlfriend. Jones pled guilty to one count of kidnapping on April 18, 2022, in Barrow County. In June 2019, Jones and his ex-girlfriend were planning to go...
CBS 46
Victim’s family speaks out after music executive arrested for murder released
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Well-known Atlanta music executive Chaka Zulu was arrested for murder following a shooting back in June. Zulu is out on bond, but the family of the man who died in the shooting is frustrated that their son’s alleged killer is not behind bars. The parents...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chaku Zulu responds to murder charge after nearly being shot to death
Ludacris‘ longtime esteemed manager, Chaka Zulu, has responded after being charged with murder and other felonies despite nearly dying from being shot during a fracas in Atlanta. Zulu, who was born in Atlanta under the name Ahmed Obafemi, is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during...
CBS 46
‘Drug Rich’ gang member sentenced to life for murder during gun deal
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been sentenced to life without parole plus 45 years after being convicted of murder. William Moore-Earvin was convicted of shooting 19-year-old Andrew Miller in 2020. The pair met up at the Ashland Pine apartment complex in Stone Mountain to swap guns. Moore-Earvin was...
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
Family identifies child found dead in DeKalb wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police searching for car after parking deck shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Atlanta
ATLANTA — An overnight shootout in an Atlanta parking deck has left one person dead, police say. According to Atlanta police, they were called to a parking deck at the Berkeley Heights apartment complex on Northside Drive just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, officers found three people near...
Member of notorious street gang sentenced after videos showed him celebrating after murder
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A member of the “Drug Rich” street gang is set to spend the rest of his life in prison. A DeKalb County Superior Court Judge sentenced William Moore-Earvin, 26, to life without parole plus 45-years. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Shooting victim saved after police apply tourniquet to his wound
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they helped to save a man suffering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Police arrived just after 10 a.m. to a shooting call on the 800 block of Neal St. NW. Upon arrival, police said they applied a tourniquet to the wound before he was transported to the hospital.
Grieving dad, ‘neighborhood hero’ fatally shot at Mechanicsville sports bar
Terence “Favors” Denson was putting all his energy into improving his Mechanicsville community after losing his 15-year-old son to gun violence in June. But his efforts were halted after he was shot and killed Thursday at a neighborhood bar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 killed in ‘targeted’ double shooting at Atlanta gas station, cops say
A man was killed and another person was injured Thursday morning in what police believe was a targeted shooting at a southeast Atlanta gas station.
CBS 46
Man killed at used car dealership in Gwinnett County after fight with owner
LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) - People just out looking to buy a car watch a fight turn deadly Monday morning at a Gwinnett County dealership. The Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call at approximately 10:30 a.m. When they arrived at Cannon Used Cars on Stone Mountain Highway between Ross Road and Lake Lucerne Road, they found a body of a man on the ground. It appears that the man had been shot to death.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Two men shot at busy DeKalb County intersection, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say two men were shot at an intersection, leading traffic to stall in the area of Wesley Chapel Road and Rainbow Drive, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 9 p.m., police responded to Wesley...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
109K+
Followers
7K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 4