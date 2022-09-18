When Starkville Academy lost earlier in the season to Jackson Academy at home, a 17-14 overtime loss, the Volunteers were playing from behind from the start. The Vols trailed 14-0 in that game before coming back in the second half to force overtime. On Friday against Heritage Academy, the same happened, but instead of a 14-0 hole, it was a 28-0 hole.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO