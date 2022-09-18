Read full article on original website
Bulldog stats breakdown: Mississippi State production craters in LSU game
Mississippi State’s offense was rolling, Rara Thomas was making big plays, and the crowd in Baton Rouge was getting quiet. Then it was all backwards. The Bulldogs were the ones getting stuffed. LSU went on the offensive. The Tiger Stadium crowd roared. MSU had fallen off a statistical cliff...
Mike Leach: Mississippi State football ‘fragile’ under pressure after loss to LSU
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach called his team “fragile” and “a little quick to get discouraged” during Monday’s press conference. But Leach didn’t take kindly to being asked if there was anything more he could tell his players to help them overcome that.
Tuesday Replay: Mississippi State allows score before the half to set the stage for LSU comeback
Mississippi State was in its best position all night to win Saturday’s Southeastern Conference opener at LSU. Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas had just “Mossed” LSU’s Colby Richardson, leaping over the Tigers cornerback for a stellar 13-yard touchdown catch from Will Rogers. The score put MSU up 13-0 with 2:14 to play in the first half.
Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game against Texas A&M
Mississippi State will play its first Southeastern Conference home game of 2022 in the afternoon. The Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1 SEC) will face No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at 3 p.m. Oct. 1, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network from Davis Wade Stadium.
Monday Musings: Starkville Academy struggles with slow start against Heritage Academy
When Starkville Academy lost earlier in the season to Jackson Academy at home, a 17-14 overtime loss, the Volunteers were playing from behind from the start. The Vols trailed 14-0 in that game before coming back in the second half to force overtime. On Friday against Heritage Academy, the same happened, but instead of a 14-0 hole, it was a 28-0 hole.
James Bentley
BROOKSVILLE — James C. “J.C.” Bentley, 82, died Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services are at 1 p.m. today, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Saraland, Alabama. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bentley was born Feb. 4, 1940, in Mobile,...
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in Mississippi State sorority theft
STARKVILLE — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a...
Sylvia Love
HAMILTON — Sylvia West Love, 83, died Sept. 19, 2022, at USA Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Margaret Classen
BROOKSVILLE — Margaret Giesbrecht Classen, 87, died Sept. 15, 2022, at Oakwood Manor. Funeral services were held Sunday, at South Haven Mennonite Church near Mason. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Classen was born Aug. 23, 1934, in...
Area unemployment continues to improve
Local and state unemployment rates fell in August, while the national rate remained the same as in July and June, according to the latest labor market report by the Mississippi Department of Employment and Security. Oktibbeha and Noxubee counties rates both fell 1 percent in August while Lowndes and Clay...
Laura Triplett
Macon— Laura Ann Shepherd Triplett, 94, died Sept. 19, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at 2 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Winston county. Burial will follow at Perkinsville Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
Education: 17 local students dubbed National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, and 17 go to public school in the Golden Triangle. Starkville High School has two semifinalists: Soyeon Park and Jackson Shapley. The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science has 15 semifinalists:...
Nancy Morris
WEST POINT — Nancy Leola Morris, 97, died Sept. 18, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Pheba Baptist Church in Pheba, with Terry Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Woodland. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Wright Boney Jr.
Wright McKinley Boney, Jr., age 85, of Steens, MS, passed away September 19, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be Friday, September 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Memorial Gunter Peel Chapel with Rev. Ben Yarber officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Friendship Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory.
Rejected bid for Propst Park delays project
Columbus City Council on Tuesday unanimously rejected the sole bid it received to build new fields at Propst Park due to higher-than-expected costs and lack of competition. Weathers Construction submitted the bid, which carried a $2,758,600 base cost plus nearly $1 million in alternates for a total of $3,550,694, according to figures City Engineer Kevin Stafford provided.
Oktibbeha designates all its ARPA toward three projects
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — In a flurry of split votes, the board of supervisors on Monday committed all $9.6 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to three projects. When it was done, the board had designated $6 million for East Oktibbeha Wastewater District sewer infrastructure, $2.6 million toward repairing the Oktibbeha County Lake Dam and $1 million to finish paving work of Sturgis-Maben Road.
Bad record keeping to blame for CPD’s missing guns
Missing handguns at the Columbus Police Department are likely the result of poor record keeping and not theft, according to Interim Chief Doran Johnson. Last week Johnson discovered that more than 30 handguns — all Glock 23s — were unaccounted for. He told The Dispatch on Monday he doesn’t believe the guns were improperly taken, but rather the issue is a result of sloppy and inconsistent paperwork.
City pivots to request proposals for commercial garbage pickup
STARKVILLE — State law caused city officials to pivot Tuesday on a plan to subcontract its commercial garbage collection service to a private company. Aldermen voted 6-1 in a recess meeting at City Hall to send out a public request for proposals for privatizing the service. Originally, the board...
Our View: The collective responsibility of being a good neighbor
No one should expect to be a part of a community without accepting his or her responsibility to the community. While we all value the freedom to live as we choose, we also recognize that such freedom should not infringe on the rights of others. On a personal level, that’s called being a good neighbor. Collectively, it’s called civic duty.
