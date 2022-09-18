Read full article on original website
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:. (six, zero, five; FB: six)
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (two, five, two; FB: two) (six, zero, five; FB: six) (two, six, one, zero; FB: two) (two, eight, nine, nine; FB: six) Match 5. 04-11-23-26-34 (four, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four) Estimated jackpot: $60,000. Mega Millions. 09-21-28-30-52, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier:...
Natchez Democrat
Double tickets net double prize for Natchez lottery winner
If one lottery ticket is good, then two must be better. At least for one Natchez woman who won $10,000 in the Sept. 15 midday Cash 4 drawing of the Mississippi Lottery. The woman purchased two Cash 4 tickets from the Fuel Stop LLC on Pilgrim Road in Natchez. She chose the number “1121 for both tickets.”
Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements
The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes. The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday. A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket. The numbers drawn...
WAPT
Record number treated for heat-related problems during JSU game
JACKSON, Miss. — The heat took a heavy toll on dozens of fans and some band members at last weekend's Jackson State University football game as they took on Grambling State. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it was a scary situation. Paramedics treated a record number of people suffering from heat-related problems.
Mississippi woman turns $10 into half-a-million dollars with Mississippi Lottery scratch-off win
A Mississippi woman turned $10 into half-a-million dollars with the purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials with the Mississippi Lottery said the woman from Saltillo won $500,000 on a $10 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game. The scratch-off game was purchased from a store on Barnes Crossing Road in...
Natchez Democrat
Another one! Fifth winning Mississippi Lottery ticket claimed in Natchez this month
Maybe there’s something in the air in Natchez these days. For the fifth time this month, a Natchez resident has won a cash prize on the Mississippi Lottery – bringing the total claimed by local residents to more than $21,000 so far this month. A Natchez woman won...
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after jackpot win
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the Mississippi Match 5 drawing. Mississippi Lottery officials announced that a winning ticket matched all five numbers from the Thursday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 had risen to $358,000.
Mississippi school teacher takes spins and wins on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
A Mississippi school teacher took a spin on the game show “Wheel of Fortune” and walked away with more than $68,000 in cash and prizes. The Northeast Daily Journal reports that Ashlee Martin, 37, an elementary school teacher at Marietta Elementary School was featured on Monday night’s episode of the popular game show.
breezynews.com
Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi
A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
Mississippi woman accused of shooting 4-year-old arrested
Investigators believe Brown fired a handgun during an altercation with others at the apartment complex, and she inadvertently struck the child.
Two men arrested for illegally harvesting paddlefish and paddlefish roe in Mississippi lake. The eggs are similar to some of the world’s finest caviar.
Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
WAPT
Young Dolph helped Shedeur Sanders with his decision to come to JSU
Jackson State honored late Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph in its home opener Saturday by putting his name across the blow-up tunnel. After the game, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he was close to Dolph, who offered him advice while considering his transfer options. "Before all this even happened. I...
Mississippi health officials react to president saying pandemic ‘over’
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an CBS 60 Minute interview, President Joe Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘over.’ While cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country have fallen significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials have been hesitant to agree with the president. Here in Mississippi, cases have decreased […]
newyorkbeacon.com
WATCH Father and Son React in Fear As 16-Yr-Old Girl Robs/Shoots Up Popcorn Store in Mall
Neighbors, get into this! A 16-year-old girl was arrested after she opened fire inside a Mississippi mall over some popcorn!. According to WLBT, Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, was inside North Park Mall in Ridgeland, Mississippi when she attempted to steal a drink from a popcorn stand inside the mall. When the store owner tried to stop her, Patterson pulled out a gun.
Mississippi teen found shot to death in his bed, officials report
Mississippi police are investigating after a grandmother found her 17-year-old grandson lying dead in his bed. The teen was shot and killed when was struck by a bullet that was fired into the house from the outside. LaGavin Jenkins Jr. was found dead in his bedroom on Myer Avenue in...
BET
Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is receiving backlash for recent comments about Jackson, Miss., which has been enduring a water crisis. According to WAPT, during a Sept. 16 event in Hattiesburg, Reeves said, "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.”
Teen charged in Mississippi mall shooting
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall.
WLBT
‘Every night, there is shooting:’ Stray bullet nearly kills South Jackson resident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One South Jackson resident says random shootings are destroying his property and his patience. The most recent one happened this weekend, leaving five bullet holes in his home. Eric Harper lives on Revere Street, just south of West McDowell Road. In the last six years, Harper...
Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
