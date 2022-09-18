ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MS Lottery

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (two, five, two; FB: two) (six, zero, five; FB: six) (two, six, one, zero; FB: two) (two, eight, nine, nine; FB: six) Match 5. 04-11-23-26-34 (four, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four) Estimated jackpot: $60,000. Mega Millions. 09-21-28-30-52, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier:...
JACKSON, MS
Natchez Democrat

Double tickets net double prize for Natchez lottery winner

If one lottery ticket is good, then two must be better. At least for one Natchez woman who won $10,000 in the Sept. 15 midday Cash 4 drawing of the Mississippi Lottery. The woman purchased two Cash 4 tickets from the Fuel Stop LLC on Pilgrim Road in Natchez. She chose the number “1121 for both tickets.”
NATCHEZ, MS
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
WAPT

Record number treated for heat-related problems during JSU game

JACKSON, Miss. — The heat took a heavy toll on dozens of fans and some band members at last weekend's Jackson State University football game as they took on Grambling State. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it was a scary situation. Paramedics treated a record number of people suffering from heat-related problems.
#The Mississippi Lottery
breezynews.com

Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi

A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Two men arrested for illegally harvesting paddlefish and paddlefish roe in Mississippi lake. The eggs are similar to some of the world’s finest caviar.

Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
MURRAY, KY
Hobbies
Lifestyle
Lottery
WAPT

Young Dolph helped Shedeur Sanders with his decision to come to JSU

Jackson State honored late Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph in its home opener Saturday by putting his name across the blow-up tunnel. After the game, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he was close to Dolph, who offered him advice while considering his transfer options. "Before all this even happened. I...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi health officials react to president saying pandemic ‘over’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an CBS 60 Minute interview, President Joe Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘over.’ While cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country have fallen significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials have been hesitant to agree with the president. Here in Mississippi, cases have decreased […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
newyorkbeacon.com

WATCH Father and Son React in Fear As 16-Yr-Old Girl Robs/Shoots Up Popcorn Store in Mall

Neighbors, get into this! A 16-year-old girl was arrested after she opened fire inside a Mississippi mall over some popcorn!. According to WLBT, Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, was inside North Park Mall in Ridgeland, Mississippi when she attempted to steal a drink from a popcorn stand inside the mall. When the store owner tried to stop her, Patterson pulled out a gun.
RIDGELAND, MS
CBS 42

Teen charged in Mississippi mall shooting

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall.
WJTV 12

Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
JACKSON, MS

