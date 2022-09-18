Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Junior League of Spokane hosts twelfth annual Touch-a-Truck event
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Junior League of Spokane is hosting its twelfth annual Touch-a-Truck event. A community-wide event that allows kids of all ages to explore exciting vehicles and heavy machinery in a fun and safe environment. Fire trucks, ambulances, police cars and the big Idaho potato are only some...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane moves to control homeless activities
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is moving on two fronts to regulate the activities of a growing homeless population, with a ban on camping in certain locations and restrictions on where people can hang out during business hours. On Monday, the city council voted unanimously to...
KHQ Right Now
Woman falls from third story window in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman fell from a third story window at of one of the Catholic Charities' housing units on 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane on Sept. 20. At this time, police say there are no life threatening injuries. This is a developing story and we will provide...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council passes two policies on illegal camping, safe air shelters
SPOKANE Wash. - As the city of Spokane deals with a growing homeless crisis, Monday the city council is addressing two major policies impacting the homeless population. The first has to do with updating the illegal camping ordinance that bans camping on public property. The second changes the requirements for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT, Department of Commerce and State Patrol respond to threat of legal action over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce and State Patrol all responded to the City of Spokane's letter threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 20. The letter outlines four actions the agencies said could be taken to remove Camp Hope:
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
KHQ Right Now
Sprague Avenue to be reduced to 3 lanes for parts of Spokane Valley starting Sept. 19
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The City of Spokane Valley will begin a stormwater and crosswalk pilot project along westbound Sprague Avenue between University Road and Herald Road on Sept. 19., which will reduce the road to three lanes. The city will evaluate the impacts of reducing lanes until Oct. 28....
KHQ Right Now
MultiCare distributing 'Stop the Bleed' kits to Central Valley School District
SPOKANE, Wash. - MultiCare Valley Hospital is donating bleeding control kits to all 964 classrooms in the Central Valley School District. This project is part of a national campaign called "Stop the Bleed." According to the organization, somebody who's severely bleeding can die in as little as five minutes. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Roundabout construction begins at the intersection of US-395 and SR-292 in Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. - Roundabout construction began Sept. 19 at the intersection of US-395 and SR-292 in Loon Lake, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT said the roundabout came from a safety analysis that showed it would improve safety and traffic flow. US-395 will be closed...
KHQ Right Now
Connect center to put free books in the hands of Spokane County kids
KHQ teamed up with Innovia and United Way to put books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library into the hands of Spokane County Kids. Call (509) 443-1111 until Sept. 21 at 7 a.m. to get a free kids' book!
KHQ Right Now
City has spent $400,000 of taxpayer money in recent months toward mitigating Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the last nine months, the City of Spokane has spent $400,000 of taxpayer money toward mitigating Camp Hope, the homeless encampment that now holds nearly 700 people. These numbers were recently released by Mayor Nadine Woodward and her team at City Hall, along with a breakdown...
KHQ Right Now
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 41-year-old in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for 41-year-old Eugene Klatush on behalf of the Spokane Police Department. According to a release, Klatush walked away from the hospital after refusing treatment for chest pain. The release said he has a traumatic brain injury and other mental health issues, with trouble speaking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Sunday's overnight lows are reaching the 30s in parts of the state!
After a chilly Sunday night, Spokane is easing into the work week in the low to mid-70s, before reaching the 60s by the first day of Fall this Thursday!. The weekend has brought cooler temperatures to the region, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s, even in the high-30s in more northern parts of the state, like Deer Park.
KHQ Right Now
Local artist opens 'Vintage Print' shop and studio in Garland District
SPOKANE, Wash. - Artist Chris Bovey has a style that's unmistakably his, and uniquely Spokane. The art on the outside of his new storefront in the Garland District–Vintage Print + Neon–is cool, but what's inside is even cooler. "It's like you walk in and everything you grew up...
KHQ Right Now
Firefighters battle house fire in Post Falls, now contained
According to Kootenai County Fire & Rescue, the house fire in Post Falls is contained with no injuries to report. Right now, the cause is under investigation. Last Updated: Sept. 19 at 8:15 p.m.
KHQ Right Now
Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash - An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according to...
KHQ Right Now
Family who lost son to fentanyl shares grief at "Fentanyl Awareness Day" at Newport High School
NEWPORT, Wash. - Every person, whether they be the biggest in size or the biggest in heart, can be killed by fentanyl, otherwise known as the “Counterfeit Killer.”. “Fentanyl is a killer, and it takes such a small dose to kill even the biggest of people,” Todd Krogh said.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council to vote on a pair of laws related to homelessness on Sept. 19
The Spokane City Council will consider two ordinances pertaining to homelessness at its regular legislative meeting Sept. 19. One will restrict where people can camp within the city. The other will lower the threshold for bad air quality to open clean air shelters from 250 to 150 AQI.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police: Man who got crushed by car could've been trying to steal catalytic converter
SPOKANE, Wash. - Updated information from the Spokane Police Department about an incident in East Central Spokane Monday night makes them believe the person who died could've been trying to steal a catalytic converter. SPD said the converter was cut and a saw was recovered. The person died after it...
KHQ Right Now
1 Riverside High School student involved in Chattaroy crash dies, second remains in hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to an update from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, one of the two Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died. The second student involved, the driver, remains in the hospital but is in stable condition. Last Updated: Sept. 19 at 2:30...
Comments / 0