Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Junior League of Spokane hosts twelfth annual Touch-a-Truck event

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Junior League of Spokane is hosting its twelfth annual Touch-a-Truck event. A community-wide event that allows kids of all ages to explore exciting vehicles and heavy machinery in a fun and safe environment. Fire trucks, ambulances, police cars and the big Idaho potato are only some...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane moves to control homeless activities

(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is moving on two fronts to regulate the activities of a growing homeless population, with a ban on camping in certain locations and restrictions on where people can hang out during business hours. On Monday, the city council voted unanimously to...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman falls from third story window in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman fell from a third story window at of one of the Catholic Charities' housing units on 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane on Sept. 20. At this time, police say there are no life threatening injuries. This is a developing story and we will provide...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far

SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 41-year-old in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for 41-year-old Eugene Klatush on behalf of the Spokane Police Department. According to a release, Klatush walked away from the hospital after refusing treatment for chest pain. The release said he has a traumatic brain injury and other mental health issues, with trouble speaking.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Sunday's overnight lows are reaching the 30s in parts of the state!

After a chilly Sunday night, Spokane is easing into the work week in the low to mid-70s, before reaching the 60s by the first day of Fall this Thursday!. The weekend has brought cooler temperatures to the region, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s, even in the high-30s in more northern parts of the state, like Deer Park.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local artist opens 'Vintage Print' shop and studio in Garland District

SPOKANE, Wash. - Artist Chris Bovey has a style that's unmistakably his, and uniquely Spokane. The art on the outside of his new storefront in the Garland District–Vintage Print + Neon–is cool, but what's inside is even cooler. "It's like you walk in and everything you grew up...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash - An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according to...
SPOKANE, WA

