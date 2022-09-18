ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Swanton, OH
Swanton, OH
Government
WTOL-TV

TPD: Shots fired following confrontation over stolen phone

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a shooting incident that occurred in South Toledo on Monday, Sept. 19, around 11:20 a.m.. The shooting took place following an altercation involving a stolen phone. The phone, taken by a 17-year-old at a McDonald's restaurant, was located by its owners on Marion street.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man found dead in west Toledo home Tuesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was found dead in a west Toledo home in the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue Tuesday night. According to Toledo police, the death is being handled as a homicide investigation. This is the 45th homicide in Toledo in 2022. If you have information, you...
sent-trib.com

OVI charge filed after Lima men pulled over in BG; 2 guns found

Two Lima men were arrested in Bowling Green after their vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation and one reportedly had a firearm. At 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police initiated a traffic stop for a marked lane violation at East Washington and South Main streets. Malik Hobson, 22,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Veteran#Localevent#Korea#Festival
13abc.com

6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
GIBSONBURG, OH
wfft.com

Two drivers seriously injured in Ohio crash

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened around 8:02 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 15 and County Road K. Police say Kayla Perry, 18, of Archibold was driving east on County Road K and failed...
PIONEER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
World War II
WTOL-TV

Cash reward available for identification of thief

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help in identifying a suspect involved in breaking and entering into a home on Thursday, Sept. 8. Police say there were two suspects involved; only one was caught on camera. The suspects broke into a home in the 800 block of Eton...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: Rescues man from drowning in the Maumee river

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was rescued from the Maumee River on Friday night. According to TFRD, a call for a water rescue came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the man was spotted hanging onto a boat. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
michiganradio.org

Lake Erie’s failed algae strategy hurts poor communities the most

Every August, says Alicia Smith, the city of Toledo holds its breath. Their collective trauma dates back to August 2, 2014, when she and half a million other Toledoans woke to alarming news: the water coming out of their taps was not safe. Their drinking water contained microcystin, a toxin...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC News

Giant fire burns at BP refinery in Ohio, injuring two

Two people were injured after a giant blaze broke out Tuesday at a British Petroleum refinery in Ohio, officials said. Images posted on social media showed huge flames and a column of black smoke at the Husky Toledo Refinery in the city of Oregon, just outside Toledo. A BP spokeswoman...

Comments / 0

Community Policy