Read full article on original website
Related
WTOL-TV
'I play for my country' | Ukrainian teen finds refuge through Findlay soccer
FINDLAY, Ohio — The colors blue and yellow are synonymous with Findlay High School. Yet, this fall they symbolize a bit more with the addition of a new Trojan. "Sometimes, mentally, it's really hard when you see what's going on but I play for my country, that's my home," Yurchenko said.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Judge grants permission to exhume teen girl’s remains in Ohio cold case
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Paulding County Judge on Tuesday granted the family of a teen girl murdered there decades ago permission to have her remains exhumed. On November 13, 1960, 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson was walking home from a movie with her sister. A truck pulled...
Wood County Vietnam vet honored by Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A local veteran is being recognized for his charitable work for local children. Wood County native Steve Arnold is going to be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. Arnold is a Vietnam veteran, but the honor isn’t solely based on military service.
13abc.com
Police: Middle school threat cleared after students, staff were evacuated Tuesday
WOODVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A threat that caused Woodmore Middle School to evacuate on Tuesday has been cleared by police. Woodville Police Department made a Facebook post around 2:25 p.m. alerting that a threat was made inside the school and that the school was safely evacuated. According to police, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOL-TV
Officers arrest man on dirt bike in north Toledo, air support called out
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gang Task Force units were conducting an ATV round up in collaboration with the United States Border Patrol and Air Support on Saturday when a man on a dirt bike passed officers several times while "doing wheelies" down the street in the area of Dorr and Lawrence around 5 p.m.
WTOL-TV
TPD: Shots fired following confrontation over stolen phone
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a shooting incident that occurred in South Toledo on Monday, Sept. 19, around 11:20 a.m.. The shooting took place following an altercation involving a stolen phone. The phone, taken by a 17-year-old at a McDonald's restaurant, was located by its owners on Marion street.
Man found dead in west Toledo home Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was found dead in a west Toledo home in the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue Tuesday night. According to Toledo police, the death is being handled as a homicide investigation. This is the 45th homicide in Toledo in 2022. If you have information, you...
sent-trib.com
OVI charge filed after Lima men pulled over in BG; 2 guns found
Two Lima men were arrested in Bowling Green after their vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation and one reportedly had a firearm. At 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police initiated a traffic stop for a marked lane violation at East Washington and South Main streets. Malik Hobson, 22,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
Mother, grandmother of Braylen Noble take pleas in 3-year-old's death
TOLEDO, Ohio — The mother and grandmother of Braylen Noble pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to his 2020 death. Dajnae Cox, Braylen's mother, entered an Alford plea to attempted child endangering and obstructing justice. She faces up to 30 months in prison and $7,500 in fines. An Alford...
6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
wfft.com
Two drivers seriously injured in Ohio crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened around 8:02 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 15 and County Road K. Police say Kayla Perry, 18, of Archibold was driving east on County Road K and failed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elmwood Local Schools superintendent says threat from student 'looks like misunderstanding'
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A student's post to Snapchat was initially thought to be a threat involving the Elmwood Local Schools District, but as of Tuesday evening, it now "does not seem like the student made a threat," Superintendent Tony Borton said. "Initially it looks like that this was...
WTOL-TV
Cash reward available for identification of thief
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help in identifying a suspect involved in breaking and entering into a home on Thursday, Sept. 8. Police say there were two suspects involved; only one was caught on camera. The suspects broke into a home in the 800 block of Eton...
Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad
BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report. The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the...
13abc.com
TFRD: Rescues man from drowning in the Maumee river
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was rescued from the Maumee River on Friday night. According to TFRD, a call for a water rescue came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the man was spotted hanging onto a boat. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied...
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
michiganradio.org
Lake Erie’s failed algae strategy hurts poor communities the most
Every August, says Alicia Smith, the city of Toledo holds its breath. Their collective trauma dates back to August 2, 2014, when she and half a million other Toledoans woke to alarming news: the water coming out of their taps was not safe. Their drinking water contained microcystin, a toxin...
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men were rushed to the hospital following a shooting that took place at the Bucks Rack City club on Telegraph Rd. near Alexis Rd. in west Toledo overnight. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday morning. According to a police report, the victims are...
Giant fire burns at BP refinery in Ohio, injuring two
Two people were injured after a giant blaze broke out Tuesday at a British Petroleum refinery in Ohio, officials said. Images posted on social media showed huge flames and a column of black smoke at the Husky Toledo Refinery in the city of Oregon, just outside Toledo. A BP spokeswoman...
Comments / 0