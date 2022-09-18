ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona Sports

Shaun Aguano era begins at ASU, vows to 'personally recruit Arizona kids'

TEMPE — The Shaun Aguano era as interim head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils football team officially began on Monday. Aguano gave the players a 24-hour grieving period following the departure of their former head coach Herm Edwards. But with the first practice under the interim head coach commencing on Tuesday, both players-only and coaches-only meetings were held that led to all parties being "all in" for the remainder of the 2022 ASU football season.
Arizona Sports

Candidates to replace Herm Edwards as ASU football's head coach

Arizona State vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson gets to right his wrong. His controversial hire of long-time friend and former client Herm Edwards did not reset how college football teams assess head-coaching candidates. The successes of Edwards' tenure were about recruiting and retainment of players. Failed development...
Arizona Sports

Herm Edwards, Arizona State football agree to part ways

The Arizona State Sun Devils parted ways with head coach Herm Edwards after a poor start to the 2022 season, the school announced Sunday. The move comes amid an NCAA investigation into the football program over allegations of recruiting violations. While Edwards was given the green light to return after...
