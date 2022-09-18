Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?Ryan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaPhoenix, AZ
Related
ASU football has new palpable energy in 1st practice under Shaun Aguano
TEMPE — There was a new palpable energy in the air during Tuesday’s practice for the Arizona State Sun Devils football team. With it being the first under new interim head coach Shaun Aguano, there was a noticeably faster tempo to the training session in addition to some new music being played as well.
Shaun Aguano era begins at ASU, vows to ‘personally recruit Arizona kids’
TEMPE — The Shaun Aguano era as interim head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils football team officially began on Monday. Aguano gave the players a 24-hour grieving period following the departure of their former head coach Herm Edwards. But with the first practice under the interim head coach commencing on Tuesday, both players-only and coaches-only meetings were held that led to all parties being “all in” for the remainder of the 2022 ASU football season.
Candidates to replace Herm Edwards as ASU football’s head coach
Arizona State vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson gets to right his wrong. His controversial hire of long-time friend and former client Herm Edwards did not reset how college football teams assess head-coaching candidates. The successes of Edwards’ tenure were about recruiting and retainment of players. Failed development...
Herm Edwards, Arizona State football agree to part ways
The Arizona State Sun Devils parted ways with head coach Herm Edwards after a poor start to the 2022 season, the school announced Sunday. The move comes amid an NCAA investigation into the football program over allegations of recruiting violations. While Edwards was given the green light to return after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tigerdroppings.com
Report Says Sabotage Within Arizona State's Athletic Department To Get Herm Edwards Fired
The Herm Edwards-era is over at Arizona State. Now there are claims that there was allegedly sabotage within the Sun Devils' Athletic Department because some wanted Herm fired... quote:. But as it turned out, the smallest Power 5 school in the country had played with one arm tied behind its...
Herm Edwards’ tenure as ASU’s head coach is over, but why now?
TEMPE — Herm Edwards’ tenure as head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils football team came to an end on Sunday. “Herm did not resign, he was not dismissed. We agreed to a mutual relinquishment of duties,” ASU vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson said Sunday.
Gilbert, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Gilbert. The Desert Ridge High School football team will have a game with Williams Field High School on September 21, 2022, 18:00:00. The Dobson High School football team will have a game with Perry High School on September 21, 2022, 18:00:00.
Phoenix Suns signing G Frank Jackson to non-guaranteed deal, per report
The Phoenix Suns are signing guard Frank Jackson to a non-guaranteed deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Suns’ roster currently sits at 14 players on traditional contracts, plus a pair of two-way contracts, meaning there is one spot open that Jackson could earn in training camp.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN’s Windhorst: Phoenix Suns still active in trade talks, willing to spend
With a roster built to win now, the Phoenix Suns remain active in efforts to improve their title odds before training camp begins on Sept. 26. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Monday that the Suns are expected to be percolating in trade negotiations, many centered around forward Jae Crowder.
Diamondbacks bullpen gives up 5 runs in 8th inning of loss to Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in a five-run eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 Tuesday for their MLB-leading 44th comeback win in the first game of a doubleheader. “We did everything we...
Fans, media, ex-players react to Robert Sarver looking to sell Suns, Mercury
Robert Sarver, the suspended owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, announced Wednesday his intentions to seek buyers for his teams. The statement came after the NBA suspended him one year and fined him $10 million for the use of racist language, misogyny and bullying throughout his tenure. NBA stars...
Drey Jameson impresses again, Diamondbacks beat Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead run...
IN THIS ARTICLE
azpm.org
Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage through mentoring, paid tuition
A masked teacher offers instruction to a student at the International School of Tucson. February 2021. With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe shortage of teachers and administrators – and it’s the students who suffer most. But...
Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix closing for good
McCaffrey invites everyone to celebrate the final closing of Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub this week.
Diamondbacks struggle against Clayton Kershaw again in loss to Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw struck out 10, Chris Taylor blasted a three-run homer in which the Dodgers successfully challenged a fan interference call, and Los Angeles defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Monday night. The Dodgers have beaten the D-backs in 19 of their last 20 meetings at...
themesatribune.com
Tech giant Insight settling into new Chandler digs
Glynis Bryan, the chief financial officer for tech giant Insight, was not a fan of working from home before the pandemic. “I’m going to tell you another secret,” Bryan said. “I wanted all my teammates in the office before the pandemic hit. Insight had a flexible work policy that says whatever your managers determine is what you can exercise in terms of flexibility in working in the office or working remotely.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Watt Masters Garners Praise for being a Best Residential Solar Installation Company in Arizona
The family run company Watt Masters has been in business for over 100 years spanning 4 generations, getting their start in Germany installing the first electrical systems into homes. Since 1999, they have been providing trusted solar installation and electrician services to families in the greater Phoenix area and expert solar installation all across Arizona.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances ramping up across Arizona!
PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is back and storm chances are ramping up!. Here in the Valley, chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase overnight into Wednesday. Right now, it looks like the best chance for widespread storms will be around lunchtime on Wednesday. There will still be a chance...
AZFamily
Three hikers rescued after suffering heat-related illness on Scottsdale hiking trails
Local businesses have the opportunity to get anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 from the city. Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Officers arrived at the...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0