New lake to be next to Gathering Place, construction underway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced via Facebook that the city is building a new lake right next to the Gathering Place. He says this lake will transform the way Tulsans enjoy our defining natural feature. Part of this new dam is a whitewater flume on...
'Art Deco the Halls': Tulsa Christmas Parade announces theme
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Although it's only September, Tulsa is already preparing for Christmas. Organizers of the Tulsa Christmas Parade revealed all the important details about this year's event. Saturday, December 10 will be the big day, and this year's theme is "Art Deco the Halls." The parade will...
LIST: Fall events in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With autumn's arrival, organization and businesses across Green Country are preparing for the upcoming fall and spooky season. The Tulsa area offers something for everyone, from pumpkin patches to haunted hay rides, to Oktoberfests and trunk-or-treating. For a full list of fall and Halloween events,...
Tulsa Tech, Ascension St. John mimics mass casualty incidents for emergency readiness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Just months after the mass shooting at Saint Francis Hospital, another hospital in Green Country taught nursing students how to handle an active shooter situation. Since the beginning of 2022, the United States has seen nearly 500 mass shootings. Ascension St. John Owasso and Tulsa...
Pryor Creek police rescue dog trapped in water system
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pryor Creek Police Department Officers Wright and Kiem responded to a dog trapped in the city's stormwater system on Sunday, September 18. PCPD says these officers went above and beyond to rescue the K9. However, they still need help identifying its owner. If anyone has...
Man stabbed after walking out of Tulsa convenience store
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was stabbed after walking out of the Peoria Foodland near 61st and Peoria Monday night. Tulsa police say the man walked out of the store and met with the suspect. The two walked around the corner where the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest.
Funeral arrangements announced for Sand Springs crash victims
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Funeral services have been announced for the victims of a deadly Sand Springs crash. On Thursday, September 15, 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were all killed in accident. Gibson's funeral service will be held September 21 at 2 p.m. at...
High temperatures, drought affecting Oklahoma pumpkin patches
BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — Pumpkin patch season is finally upon us; however, it doesn’t quite feel like it. These unseasonably high temperatures aren’t only overwhelming Oklahomans, but they're also overwhelming pumpkins. Here in Oklahoma, pumpkin patches may be scarce due to the high heat and drought. “This...
Tulsa detectives arrest alleged burglar thanks to 'Spongebob' shorts, socks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department served a search warrant on September 16 at the Waterside Apartment Complex near 17th and West Jackson. Edward Price, also known as "Smacc Man", was arrested for numerous burglaries. TPD had received reports for five burglaries at the complex between July...
Last day of summer dangerously hot, but first day of fall to bring cooler weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday will be another extremely hot day with temperatures landing around 100 degrees. We may see some places cross the 100-degree mark. The record high for September 21 is 98 and it was set in 1980. The conditions look favorable for beating that record today.
Wanted Arizona man arrested in Tulsa for alleged fentanyl, firearm, drug money possession
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arizona armed robbery suspect was arrested in Tulsa on September 19. The Tulsa Police Department's Human Trafficking and Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near North Madison Avenue and East Pine Street. While searching, police found two pounds of fentanyl pills, equalling to approximately...
Man arrested after allegedly strangling woman in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after strangling a woman inside an apartment before running, police say. Monday morning, officers were called to an apartment complex near 71st and Memorial for a check on wellbeing call. When police arrived, they heard a woman screaming from inside...
Police searching for man after early morning robbery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed two women at gunpoint. Officers say they were called to the Wimbledon Apartments near 51st and Memorial in reference to an armed robbery. When they arrived, two women claimed they were coming home from a party and when they arrived at their apartments, a man approached them.
One killed after being ejected in single-car accident in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in a single-car accident on Highway 33 in Sapulpa. A trooper responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning and discovered the driver had been ejected 80 feet from the car. OHP says 19-year-old...
Chandler Park offering nature programs for all ages
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Chandler Park is offering nature programs for all ages through the end of the year. The park has programs for infants, children, teenagers and adults that will encourage participants to get outside and teach them about the world around them. "The idea for the these...
Bivalent COVID boosters now available at Cherokee Nation Health Centers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation announced Monday that the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster is now available to anyone aged 12 or older at any Cherokee Nation Health Center. The new bivalent booster protects against the most common strain of COVID-19 circulating in the Cherokee Nation. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine...
Equality Center selling shirts for Banned Books Week
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center is selling shirts to support efforts of Oklahoma equality and the Rainbow Library. They say that the center is home to the Nancy and Joe McDonald Rainbow Library. The library works to stop censorship and promote LGBTQ+ literature that...
Oral Roberts University reaches historic enrollment numbers for 14th consecutive year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oral Roberts University officially exceeded 5,000 students this fall setting an all-time enrollment record. This is the 14th year in a row that enrollment has increased. According to the state census, ORU enrolled a total of 5,051 students for this fall semester. ORU continues to...
Extras needed for new Christmas movie starring Candace Cameron, filming to begin in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "A Christmas Present" is set to begin filming soon in Tulsa and extras are needed. Starring Candace Cameron Bure from "Full House" and "Fuller House", this faith-based movie is about a girl named Maggie whose life is well organized with a schedule full of work and appointments.
Walk helping children find their voices hosted at Hunter Park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Walk for Apraxia event was held today, September 18 at hunter Park. This event benefits children with apraxia of speech and was free to register. This is the 15th anniversary of the walk and is a celebration of the kids who work hard...
