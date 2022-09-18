Read full article on original website
traveltasteandtour.com
Welcome to Warren County, Pennsylvania, where life is simple, pure, real.
An outdoor enthusiast’s dream, there’s a reason Warren County has been selected to host national canoe races multiple times. The Allegheny River, Conewango Creek, and their many tributaries offer grand opportunities for kayaking, boating, fishing, tubing, and just enjoying the scenery. The Kinzua Reservoir created by the historic Kinzua Dam gives the river a “lake feel” surrounded by rolling hills.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Continue Work To Breakdown Barriers Of Distrust
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement in Jamestown have been hard at work over the past few years to break down barriers of distrust following the rise in police brutality nationwide. The Jamestown Police Department specifically is striving to break this stigma. “There’s definitely been a lack...
erienewsnow.com
Bridge Dedication Ceremony to be Held to Honor Trooper John W. Marin
Pennsylvania State Senator Michelle Brooks will be dedicating a bridge in Crawford County in Memorial of Trooper John W. Marin. Trooper Marin retired in 1994 from Troop E Meadville. Marin dedicated his career to public safety, and joined the Pennsylvania State Police in 1968. Marin, or JW as he was...
erienewsnow.com
Where Covid-19 Stands in our Region
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – In a recent interview on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, President Biden offered some hope about the Covid-19 pandemic. He said he believes the pandemic is over, but there’s still a problem with Covid-19. We wanted to know, what the Covid situation looked like in our region.
erienewsnow.com
Christina Vogel is the First and Only Solo Female Franchisee of Donatos: Giving You the Business
Tomorrow is national pepperoni day, and for those of you that like it, you just might want to get yourself a pepperoni pizza. A national pizza chain has three locations right here in Erie County. The art of making pizza is busy business. "The cheese and pepperoni are always popular....
topshelfmusicmag.com
Daughtry blesses Erie with the gift of rock
The Dearly Beloved Tour made a stop in downtown Erie, Pennsylvania at the historical Warner Theatre. It was a show unlike any other. Pop Evil, a rock band from Michigan, opened up and got the crowd riled up by coming out to their new song “Eye of the Storm”. They continued to drive the crowd wild as they played recent hits and tracks that dated back to their first albums back in the early 2000’s. After Pop Evil was the man everyone was there to see. Daughtry took the stage to a song called “Desperations”.
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Sheriff to Compete in Special Fundraiser
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s own Sheriff Jim Quattrone will be competing in a special fundraiser next month called the Sheriffs’ Showdown. Where the lawman will face off against other Sheriff’s in New York as part of a race at Watkins Glen International.
Fall foliage map: When will the leaves change near me?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the first official day of fall approaches this week, you may be wondering when the leaves in your part of the state/country might be changing. Thursday, Sept. 22 marks the first day of fall this year. The Smoky Mountain Fall Foliage Prediction Map for 2022 is interactive, allowing users to view when […]
Man transported after overturning in kayak in Chautauqua County
ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Ohio man was found unconscious after overturning in a kayak in Maple Springs on Monday, Chautauqua County Sheriffs said. Deputies reported to a report of an overturned kayak at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. They found 73-year-old Paul Maxim of Pataskala, Ohio unconscious. CPR was performed before Chautauqua County EMS, Emergency […]
jamestowngazette.com
Industries of the Future Arrive in Jamestown
The future is coming, and it’s labeled: Built in Western New York. Jamestown—a city deeply grounded in manufacturing—will be Ground Zero for this new industrial boom beginning with Retool ’22 – A Climate Tech Conference for Manufacturers slated for October 17 through 19, 2022 at Jamestown’s Northwest Arena. This opportunity is being brought to Jamestown by Retool WNY, under the banner, “Build it clean. Build it here.”
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
Franklin cheerleaders expressed their condolences for the loss of Gabe Sobina by presenting Kerri, Dave, and Grace Sobina with white roses during the Oil City and Franklin football game on Saturday. Gabe, a student at Oil City Middle School, passed away on July 7, 2021, following an extended illness. Copyright...
Last day of Rib Fest in downtown Erie
Rib Fest in downtown Erie continues, and visitors are enjoying barbeque from a variety of vendors. It’s the last day of Rib Fest in Erie. The festival started earlier this week on Wednesday. Rib Fest concludes Saturday night at 11 p.m. While barbeque vendors travel from across the country for the event, there are also […]
Erie streams to net a combined $400K in grant funding
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie streams are set to benefit from a combined $400,000 in grant funding awarded by the Watershed Restoration Protection Program. The funding will go to sediment projects. The city plans to use $200,000 for its Garrison Run stream restoration. That project will attempt to reduce sediment in the stream. The Department of […]
Community mourns the loss of two of Erie Zoo’s animal residents
Members of the Erie community are mourning the loss of two of the Erie Zoo’s long-time residents. The community is feeling loss since Nala, a 24-year-old African lion, passed away on Sept. 12. Then just a few days later, another big cat died, a 17-year-old tiger named Victor. The Erie Zoo staff is also morning […]
Pennsylvania farmhouse fire leaves 4 dead, 1 missing; Cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
Jamestown man charged in August murder
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August. 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. […]
Riverside Brewing holds 3rd annual Oktoberfest
The beer is flowing and people are raising their glasses to a weekend festival in Crawford County. Riverside Brewing Company held its 3rd annual Oktoberfest this weekend. People were out enjoying vendors, live music, German food and more. Prizes were handed out for the best costume. While the name suggests an event like this would […]
City of Erie looking to fill vacant positions, bring more diversity to authorities, boards, commissions
The City of Erie is looking to bring more diversity to its authorities, boards and commissions with vacant positions that need to be filled. The city has openings on seven of its authorities, boards, and commissions, which needs filled by people of color and women. Mayor Joe Schember said over 80 participants on the boards […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Warn Facebook Users Of Fake Posts Online
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A recent string of false claims in Facebook groups have caught the attention of our local police department, who are now warning against giving credence to these posts. The Jamestown Police Department has received numerous complaints and questions about posts circulating social media...
MaxPreps
Highlights: Pennsylvania junior Ethen Knox is running wild, going for over 1,500 yards in first four games
Through just four games of the 2022 high school football season, Oil City (Pa.) running back Ethen Knox has built an all-state-caliber statistical resume. Heading into this week's matchup with Northwestern, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior has run 129 times for an unbelievable 1,575 yards and 21 touchdowns. Oil City improved...
