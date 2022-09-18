ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

traveltasteandtour.com

Welcome to Warren County, Pennsylvania, where life is simple, pure, real.

An outdoor enthusiast’s dream, there’s a reason Warren County has been selected to host national canoe races multiple times. The Allegheny River, Conewango Creek, and their many tributaries offer grand opportunities for kayaking, boating, fishing, tubing, and just enjoying the scenery. The Kinzua Reservoir created by the historic Kinzua Dam gives the river a “lake feel” surrounded by rolling hills.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Continue Work To Breakdown Barriers Of Distrust

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement in Jamestown have been hard at work over the past few years to break down barriers of distrust following the rise in police brutality nationwide. The Jamestown Police Department specifically is striving to break this stigma. “There’s definitely been a lack...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Where Covid-19 Stands in our Region

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – In a recent interview on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, President Biden offered some hope about the Covid-19 pandemic. He said he believes the pandemic is over, but there’s still a problem with Covid-19. We wanted to know, what the Covid situation looked like in our region.
ERIE, PA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Daughtry blesses Erie with the gift of rock

The Dearly Beloved Tour made a stop in downtown Erie, Pennsylvania at the historical Warner Theatre. It was a show unlike any other. Pop Evil, a rock band from Michigan, opened up and got the crowd riled up by coming out to their new song “Eye of the Storm”. They continued to drive the crowd wild as they played recent hits and tracks that dated back to their first albums back in the early 2000’s. After Pop Evil was the man everyone was there to see. Daughtry took the stage to a song called “Desperations”.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Sheriff to Compete in Special Fundraiser

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s own Sheriff Jim Quattrone will be competing in a special fundraiser next month called the Sheriffs’ Showdown. Where the lawman will face off against other Sheriff’s in New York as part of a race at Watkins Glen International.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Fall foliage map: When will the leaves change near me?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the first official day of fall approaches this week, you may be wondering when the leaves in your part of the state/country might be changing. Thursday, Sept. 22 marks the first day of fall this year. The Smoky Mountain Fall Foliage Prediction Map for 2022 is interactive, allowing users to view when […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
jamestowngazette.com

Industries of the Future Arrive in Jamestown

The future is coming, and it’s labeled: Built in Western New York. Jamestown—a city deeply grounded in manufacturing—will be Ground Zero for this new industrial boom beginning with Retool ’22 – A Climate Tech Conference for Manufacturers slated for October 17 through 19, 2022 at Jamestown’s Northwest Arena. This opportunity is being brought to Jamestown by Retool WNY, under the banner, “Build it clean. Build it here.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

Franklin cheerleaders expressed their condolences for the loss of Gabe Sobina by presenting Kerri, Dave, and Grace Sobina with white roses during the Oil City and Franklin football game on Saturday. Gabe, a student at Oil City Middle School, passed away on July 7, 2021, following an extended illness. Copyright...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Last day of Rib Fest in downtown Erie

Rib Fest in downtown Erie continues, and visitors are enjoying barbeque from a variety of vendors. It’s the last day of Rib Fest in Erie. The festival started earlier this week on Wednesday. Rib Fest concludes Saturday night at 11 p.m. While barbeque vendors travel from across the country for the event, there are also […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie streams to net a combined $400K in grant funding

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie streams are set to benefit from a combined $400,000 in grant funding awarded by the Watershed Restoration Protection Program. The funding will go to sediment projects. The city plans to use $200,000 for its Garrison Run stream restoration. That project will attempt to reduce sediment in the stream. The Department of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community mourns the loss of two of Erie Zoo’s animal residents

Members of the Erie community are mourning the loss of two of the Erie Zoo’s long-time residents. The community is feeling loss since Nala, a 24-year-old African lion, passed away on Sept. 12. Then just a few days later, another big cat died, a 17-year-old tiger named Victor. The Erie Zoo staff is also morning […]
ERIE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania farmhouse fire leaves 4 dead, 1 missing; Cause sought

GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown man charged in August murder

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August. 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Riverside Brewing holds 3rd annual Oktoberfest

The beer is flowing and people are raising their glasses to a weekend festival in Crawford County. Riverside Brewing Company held its 3rd annual Oktoberfest this weekend. People were out enjoying vendors, live music, German food and more. Prizes were handed out for the best costume. While the name suggests an event like this would […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Warn Facebook Users Of Fake Posts Online

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A recent string of false claims in Facebook groups have caught the attention of our local police department, who are now warning against giving credence to these posts. The Jamestown Police Department has received numerous complaints and questions about posts circulating social media...
JAMESTOWN, NY

