The Dearly Beloved Tour made a stop in downtown Erie, Pennsylvania at the historical Warner Theatre. It was a show unlike any other. Pop Evil, a rock band from Michigan, opened up and got the crowd riled up by coming out to their new song “Eye of the Storm”. They continued to drive the crowd wild as they played recent hits and tracks that dated back to their first albums back in the early 2000’s. After Pop Evil was the man everyone was there to see. Daughtry took the stage to a song called “Desperations”.

ERIE, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO