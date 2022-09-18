ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FOX Sports

Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Meneses leads Nationals against the Braves after 4-hit outing

Washington Nationals (51-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (92-55, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.11 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (8-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -323, Nationals +260; over/under is 8 1/2...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

The five most unbreakable records in MLB history

A pair of St. Louis Cardinals teammates made MLB history together last week. Yadier Molina was behind the plate for an Adam Wainwright start for the 325th time, setting the record for most starts by a pitcher-catcher duo in MLB history. They broke the record for most battery starts, which was previously held by Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who played together on the Detroit Tigers from 1963-75.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Broncos fans have incredible response to delay of game issues

The Denver Broncos have been horribly disorganized on offense for the first two starts of the season, and their fans are quite fed up with the situation. Denver’s offense has had problems with personnel and clock management through two games, and the situation actually got worse in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. The boos started after a poor goal line sequence just before halftime, but things arguably got worse in the fourth quarter. In the third, the Broncos managed to turn a 3rd-and-short from the Houston 35 into a punting situation.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Cleveland Guardians' Andrés Giménez on transitioning to life in America at age 16 | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander and Andrés Giménez talks about signing a professional contract at age 16 and leaving Venezuela to come to America. Giménez talks about making the transition and leaving his family to pursue his dream. He also talks about when he got the call up to the big leagues and when he got trades from the Mets to the Guardians in the Francisco Lindor trade.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros magic number at one

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday morning. NL WEST. The Los...
MLB
FOX Sports

Dodgers' Dave Roberts has ‘heavy heart’ after death of mentor Maury Wills

Dave Roberts wore the numbers 52 and 10 when his major-league playing career began in Cleveland. Upon a trade to Los Angeles in 2002, he switched his number to 30. He made the change in honor of Dodgers legend Maury Wills, the baserunning paragon whose death Monday at his home in Sedona, Arizona, left Roberts fighting back tears as he described what the three-time World Series champion meant to him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Eagles-Commanders, pick

The Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the NFL season. Philadelphia and Washington are coming off differing Week 2 outcomes. Philadelphia improved to 2-0 with a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Washington fell to 1-1, losing to the Detroit Lions, 36-27.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch

Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL power rankings: Bills lead NFL's top tier, Eagles ascending

If you're ever confused as to why this league gets more absurdly popular with each passing year, look no further than the standings. If you squint, you can see the outliers. There are two or three teams that look definitively better than everyone else, and there's a small handful of teams we can already tell are going to have a rough year.
NFL
FOX Sports

How shocking was Baltimore Ravens' loss to Miami?

Tua Tagovailoa threw a career-high six TD passes in Miami's 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, including four in the fourth quarter. But it was the performance by the Ravens defense that wowed "Undisputed" hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe — and not in a good way.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Raiders-Titans

Two teams that made last year's NFL playoffs enter this Week 3 matchup winless. The Las Vegas Raiders head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Nissan Stadium. After heading into halftime of their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals up 20-0, the Raiders...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Buccaneers' Mike Evans suspended one game after Saints scuffle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Bowl wideout was disciplined for his role in a benches-clearing brawl between Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The skirmish began in the fourth quarter of Tampa's 20-10 victory, when Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore gestured sarcastically toward Tom Brady, prompting Bucs RB Leonard Fournette to push Lattimore. The Pro Bowl corner retaliated with a shove of his own before Evans sprinted over and knocked him to the ground with a big blow to the body.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: Terry's $1,000,000 jackpot up for grabs in NFL Week 3

There's a song called "If I had a million dollars" by the band Barenaked Ladies. It's a 90s-era throwback, and in it, the group sings about all the things they'd buy if they had — well, $1,000,000. Some things on that list? A house, an exotic pet, a Picasso.
NFL

