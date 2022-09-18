The Denver Broncos have been horribly disorganized on offense for the first two starts of the season, and their fans are quite fed up with the situation. Denver’s offense has had problems with personnel and clock management through two games, and the situation actually got worse in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. The boos started after a poor goal line sequence just before halftime, but things arguably got worse in the fourth quarter. In the third, the Broncos managed to turn a 3rd-and-short from the Houston 35 into a punting situation.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO