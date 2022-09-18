Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
FOX Sports
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Meneses leads Nationals against the Braves after 4-hit outing
Washington Nationals (51-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (92-55, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.11 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (8-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -323, Nationals +260; over/under is 8 1/2...
FOX Sports
Houston Astros clinch a playoff spot: Are they the best team in the American League? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry react to the Houston Astros clinching a playoff spot for the 6th straight season! Ben talks about the Astros’ top tier team with Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff and continuing his Cy Young case!
FOX Sports
The five most unbreakable records in MLB history
A pair of St. Louis Cardinals teammates made MLB history together last week. Yadier Molina was behind the plate for an Adam Wainwright start for the 325th time, setting the record for most starts by a pitcher-catcher duo in MLB history. They broke the record for most battery starts, which was previously held by Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who played together on the Detroit Tigers from 1963-75.
Yardbarker
Broncos fans have incredible response to delay of game issues
The Denver Broncos have been horribly disorganized on offense for the first two starts of the season, and their fans are quite fed up with the situation. Denver’s offense has had problems with personnel and clock management through two games, and the situation actually got worse in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. The boos started after a poor goal line sequence just before halftime, but things arguably got worse in the fourth quarter. In the third, the Broncos managed to turn a 3rd-and-short from the Houston 35 into a punting situation.
FOX Sports
Cleveland Guardians' Andrés Giménez on transitioning to life in America at age 16 | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Andrés Giménez talks about signing a professional contract at age 16 and leaving Venezuela to come to America. Giménez talks about making the transition and leaving his family to pursue his dream. He also talks about when he got the call up to the big leagues and when he got trades from the Mets to the Guardians in the Francisco Lindor trade.
FOX Sports
Do Broncos fans' boos show Nathaniel Hackett is 'over his head?' | THE HERD
The Denver Broncos narrowly defeated the Houston Texans at home, rallying to a 16-9 Week 2 win. Russell Wilson threw for 219 yards, a touchdown and interception. Fans booed Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett for play calling and organizational issues. Colin Cowherd explains how Hackett is 'over his head.'
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros magic number at one
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday morning. NL WEST. The Los...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Dodgers' Dave Roberts has ‘heavy heart’ after death of mentor Maury Wills
Dave Roberts wore the numbers 52 and 10 when his major-league playing career began in Cleveland. Upon a trade to Los Angeles in 2002, he switched his number to 30. He made the change in honor of Dodgers legend Maury Wills, the baserunning paragon whose death Monday at his home in Sedona, Arizona, left Roberts fighting back tears as he described what the three-time World Series champion meant to him.
Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball will undergo knee surgery, out up to 6 weeks
Star guard Lonzo Ball played in only 35 games in his first season with the Chicago Bulls after inking a
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Eagles-Commanders, pick
The Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the NFL season. Philadelphia and Washington are coming off differing Week 2 outcomes. Philadelphia improved to 2-0 with a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Washington fell to 1-1, losing to the Detroit Lions, 36-27.
FOX Sports
Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch
Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
FOX Sports
NFL power rankings: Bills lead NFL's top tier, Eagles ascending
If you're ever confused as to why this league gets more absurdly popular with each passing year, look no further than the standings. If you squint, you can see the outliers. There are two or three teams that look definitively better than everyone else, and there's a small handful of teams we can already tell are going to have a rough year.
FOX Sports
Herd Hierarchy: Dolphins, Eagles highlight Colin's Top 10 teams going into Week 3 | THE HERD
After another wild week of the NFL season, Colin Cowherd updates his Top 10 teams heading into Week 3, including the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles making big leaps. Did Colin get it right? Who is in and out of your list?
FOX Sports
How shocking was Baltimore Ravens' loss to Miami?
Tua Tagovailoa threw a career-high six TD passes in Miami's 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, including four in the fourth quarter. But it was the performance by the Ravens defense that wowed "Undisputed" hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe — and not in a good way.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Raiders-Titans
Two teams that made last year's NFL playoffs enter this Week 3 matchup winless. The Las Vegas Raiders head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Nissan Stadium. After heading into halftime of their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals up 20-0, the Raiders...
FOX Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans suspended one game after Saints scuffle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Bowl wideout was disciplined for his role in a benches-clearing brawl between Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The skirmish began in the fourth quarter of Tampa's 20-10 victory, when Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore gestured sarcastically toward Tom Brady, prompting Bucs RB Leonard Fournette to push Lattimore. The Pro Bowl corner retaliated with a shove of his own before Evans sprinted over and knocked him to the ground with a big blow to the body.
FOX Sports
Lions are playing well behind young stars. Is it time to believe in Detroit?
In Detroit, ‘hope' isn't just a marketing slogan anymore. After their first win of the season, the Detroit Lions might (justifiably) be buying into what head coach Dan Campbell has been selling. The Lions played the NFC East-favorite Philadelphia Eagles to the whistle in Week 1, taking a moral...
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6: Terry's $1,000,000 jackpot up for grabs in NFL Week 3
There's a song called "If I had a million dollars" by the band Barenaked Ladies. It's a 90s-era throwback, and in it, the group sings about all the things they'd buy if they had — well, $1,000,000. Some things on that list? A house, an exotic pet, a Picasso.
