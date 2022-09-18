Read full article on original website
Ex-Suns forward Chase Budinger returns to Phoenix to play in AVP Pro Beach Volleyball championship
Former Suns forward and ex-Arizona standout Chase Budinger has emerged as one of pro beach volleyball's most prominent players over the past four years since he entered the sport. Friday will be a full circle moment for Budinger's career when he returns to the Footprint Center to compete in the inaugural AVP (Association of Volleyball Professionals) Phoenix Championships, which will run through Saturday. Sand will be shipped...
Sevyn Banks Expected to Play Against New Mexico
The Ohio State transfer has been nursing a hip injury, finally at 100% before SEC play ramps up
