Wiel hits No. 32 as Rockers win

YORK, Pa. – Michael Russell collected four hits and Zander Wiel hit his 32nd home run of the season as the High Point Rockers took an 8-6 decision from the York Revolution at PeoplesBank Park on Saturday night.

Russell led off the game with a double and moved to third on a single by Michael Martinez. Quincy Latimore brought home Russell with a sacrifice fly just before Wiel blasted a two-run homer to left center that brought Martinez in to score for an early 3-0 Rockers lead.