ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Wiel hits No. 32 as Rockers win

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

YORK, Pa. – Michael Russell collected four hits and Zander Wiel hit his 32nd home run of the season as the High Point Rockers took an 8-6 decision from the York Revolution at PeoplesBank Park on Saturday night.

Russell led off the game with a double and moved to third on a single by Michael Martinez. Quincy Latimore brought home Russell with a sacrifice fly just before Wiel blasted a two-run homer to left center that brought Martinez in to score for an early 3-0 Rockers lead.

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy runs wild on East Wilkes

Caleb Reid (25) uses blocking from the Granite Bears to pick up a big gain. Walker Stroup (21) breaks free from his defender to make a 26-yard touchdown grab for the Bears. Mount Airy’s Deric Dandy (32) and Cam’Ron Webster (59) chase down East Wilkes quarterback Briggs Gentry (10).
MOUNT AIRY, NC
lastwordonsports.com

The Wake Forest Malaise That Needs To Be Dealt With

Wake Forest is 3-0 heading into Clemson week. Since that was the very attainable goal when the season started, all is seemingly in line. But Saturday’s one-point win over Liberty was not what it could have been. Don’t believe us? Ask the players and the coaching staff. There was a Wake Forest malaise that needs to be dealt with.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
York, PA
Sports
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
High Point, NC
Sports
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
carolinianuncg.com

New Eats on Spring Garden

Greensboro as a whole, and Spring Garden Street in particular, are home to some of the greatest restaurants North Carolina has to offer. As a young foodie myself, non native to this half of the I-85, I have made it my mission over my four years at UNCG to explore all that Greensboro has to offer the culinary world. Truth be told, I have absolutely no idea what I’m talking about when it comes to food. I put melted butter on a pop tart and called it tasty. And it is. Given this, I’d like to think that maybe I know when something is pleasing to those taste buds we all have, and maybe that is enough to give a recommendation.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne The New Revolution#High Point Rockers#Sacrifice Fly
WXII 12

Kernersville shooting leaves one in recovery

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man is recovering from his injuries after being shot in Kernersville. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Kernersville police said two men got into an argument on East Bodenhamer Street. During that argument, Kernersville police said, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dead in overturn crash on North Carolina highway

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died as the result of a fatal crash on Business 85/US-29 on Saturday, according to the High Point Police Department. At 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, High Point officers, firefighters and Guilford County EMS came to Business 85 near Baker Road on a report of a crash with […]
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Man charged after allegedly slashing tires of 37 cars at Winston-Salem apartment building

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after nearly 40 vehicles had their tires slashed in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to Glendare Park Apartments about vandalism on Aug. 5. When they got there, they found 37 vehicles with their tires slashed. They investigated the vandalism and then sought […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
7K+
Followers
233
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy